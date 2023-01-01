Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) reported its most recent fiscal 3Q23 quarter and I aim to provide an overall analysis of its earnings. While I’d assume most readers would have already looked into its result, hence, this is not information that they do not already know, I’d argue that not many are placing more emphasis on its stock-based compensation (“SBC”) expense, which is negatively impacting its per-share metrics.

Strong Top-Line Growth Despite Growth Deceleration

Snowflake reported a 67% Y/Y increase in total revenue and guided for a 50% Y/Y increase for its 4Q23 product revenue. This makes it the fourth consecutive quarter of growth decline, which can be attributed to the slower customer usage, as well as, I believe, the law of large numbers. Its RPO, which are contracts to be fulfilled in the future, also grew at a similar pace to its total revenue at 66% Y/Y.

The management has reiterated in the earnings call to focus on profitability and has decided to slow down its hiring going forward:

“We remain committed to driving towards greater profitability…With the holidays approaching and uncertainty with how customers will operate, we believe taking a more conservative approach is responsible as we resource plan for Q4 and fiscal 2024. Even with slower-than-expected growth, we are committed to generating meaningful free cash flow.”

However, I do not agree with its statement on “generating meaningful free cash flow,” which I will touch on later.

Strong Customer Acquisition

Snowflake continued its impressive customer acquisitions, as it onboarded 484 new customers and increased the number of new customers who spend more than $1 million by 41. This goes to show the management's ability to execute its land-and-expand strategy. Since the management has shifted its focus to the enterprise segments, and therefore, the number of new enterprise customers is a more meaningful metric to look at.

Do note that new customers do not contribute immediate revenue, and so most revenues are driven by spendings from existing customers.

More impressively, they added 28 new G2K customers, which is the single largest addition in the past 5 quarters. Moreover, these customers continue to spend more as its average spending has increased from $1.2 million in 2Q23 to $1.3 million this quarter.

While enterprises tend to have a much longer sales cycle, which can take up to 1 to 2 years, they in fact much more resilient during a recession due to its stronger balance sheet, and provide more room for revenue expansion. So, while customers seem to be pulling back on their spending, I’d argue that Snowflake has a higher-quality revenue than most software companies I’ve seen, and growth is much more durable due to the quality of its customer base and products (i.e., customers are unlikely to stop spending due to the nature of the product).

However, for high-growth companies like Snowflake, a growth deceleration can take a toll on its intrinsic value as there was optimism baked in.

High Stock-Based Compensation & Its Impact on Operating Profit & Free Cash Flow

This is a topic that I believe not many investors are touching on, which is its stock-based compensation (“SBC”) expense. Many fast-growing tech companies tend to incur high SBC expenses, which are used to attract and retain employees by awarding them stock options. However, the implication for shareholders is that (1) it dilutes shareholders as more shares are issued; (2) it impacts the bottom line as it is reported as an operating expense; and (3) it reduces cash flow.

I was generally pleased to see the SBC expense as a proportion of revenue tuning down over time from 75% in 4Q21 to 43% in 3Q23. However, this could be attributed to the stronger growth rates that they exhibited back in FY21. As growth starts to slow, it may be hard to see this coming down. Noticed how SBC expenses have hovered around the 42% range, which is pretty substantial.

Furthermore, the management has also guided for 360 million shares outstanding for 4Q23, an increase from 320 million this quarter. While SBC expenses may tune down come down given the slower hiring, I do not want to put too much commentary on it, and I’d prefer to monitor if this will be reduced over time.

Operating Losses

What’s really impressive is that its operating margin has improved massively as it went from -105% to -37% in 3Q23. This is a stellar improvement in margin terms, and similar to its SBC expense, this could be due to the strong revenue growth rates back in early FY21. But looking at its operating losses, in absolute dollars term, it has worsened in the past couple of quarters. As of 3Q23, its operating losses increased by 33% Y/Y. This is something for investors to take note of.

These margin improvements are due to its stronger operating efficiency as its operating expenses as a proportion of revenue has been coming down. Plus, its increasing gross margin has also contributed to the operating margin improvements. However, as mentioned earlier, Snowflake does continue to incur high SBC expenses, and we want to see if it could bring down its SBC and continue to make improvements to its bottom line.

Net Loss Per Share

Arguably one of its most important metrics, which serves as an indication of whether management is creating shareholders' value, has not seen much improvement in recent quarters. In 3Q23, its EPS worsen from -0.51 in 3Q22 to -0.63 in 3Q23. This shows the impact of SBC expense on the bottom line as it not only reduces profitability but also increases shares outstanding, thus, affecting EPS.

Free Cash Flow Margin and FCF per Share After SBC

As SBC is generally treated as a non-cash expense, therefore, added back into its cash flow operation, I believe investors should account for it by netting it out from the free cash flow ("FCF"). We see that after SBC, its FCF margin was -29.5% in 3Q23, which is indeed a significant improvement from a year ago. Its FCF margin is, in fact, lower than it reported, and it has not attained FCF positive yet.

In terms of FCF per share, we can see similar characteristics to its EPS, as there are hardly any improvements on a per-share basis when compared to a year ago. My worry is that its FCF per share and EPS might continue to face further setbacks, which can be detrimental to shareholders.

Valuation

If we were to reconsider how SBC is being accounted for, such as the use of adjusted figures like non-GAAP or adjusted FCF or operating profit, it's LTM 23x multiple is still pretty expensive considering that it had not attained profitability.

For an asset-light software company like Snowflake, I do think that attaining a 20% operating margin in the long term is reasonable, however, the question is how long will it takes for them to achieve a mature margin, in addition to the high SBC expense they are incurring, which are hindering their ability to do so. At this point, I find it hard to justify the valuation it is trading at.

Conclusion

Snowflake had a pretty decent quarter in terms of topline growth and customer acquisition rates. However, the concern with Snowflake Inc. is with its high SBC expense, which is impacting its bottom line as well as FCF. Per-share metrics, such as EPS and FCF per share, which serves as an indication of whether a company is generating shareholders’ value, have not seen many improvements in the past couple of quarters. This goes to show the detrimental impact SBC has on its shareholders, and this is something I believe is not talked about enough. If we were to account for SBC, Snowflake Inc.'s current multiple is still pretty expensive in my view.

