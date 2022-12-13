On 12/13/22, the market woke up to a CPI report that came in lighter than expected. The market celebrated.
Specifically, CPI came in at 7.1% year over year compared to expectations of 7.3% and the prior month’s read of 7.7%.
That’s great, but 7.1% is still rather high right? As the market pondered the 7.1% number, the rally faded.
I think the market’s first reaction was closer to correct. A deeper look at the data reveals that inflation indeed appears to be over. I believe that not only is inflation heading back down to the Fed’s target of 2% annually, but it is already there.
Note that this does not mean prices will go back down. Prices will remain high, I just think they have stopped getting higher at an unreasonable pace.
Here is the data as broken down by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In examining this data, I believe actual inflation is already below a 2% annual pace. Here is the logic behind that conclusion
Let me go through each step individually to clarify the thought process.
The year over year data is imprecise. It simply tells us that there WAS inflation at some point during the year.
Monthly data points are fresher. They tell us what inflation is now, not what it was 10 months ago.
Thus, I think the 0.1% month over month number trumps the 7.1% year over year number.
While many factors go into the calculation of CPI, the weighting of those factors is far from equal. Housing costs are the largest factor by a significant margin.
If you look at the rightmost bar, Rent and owner’s equivalent rent was close to half of overall CPI and nearly 100% of Core CPI (ex food and energy).
Thus, rent and housing costs are not merely a portion of the reported CPI, they are the driving force.
Looking again at the November numbers, shelter came in at 0.6% month over month. This makes it more than 100% of the increase to CPI which inclusive of housing was 0.1%.
Take out shelter and CPI for November was negative month over month. It might seem odd to take out such an important part of consumer expenditure, but consider that the shelter number is lagged to the point of being misleading.
Rental rates have started to tick down and home prices are also coming down. So why is the CPI still showing such high numbers for shelter costs?
Well, there are two factors:
Consider the hypothetical graph below in which a one-time rent increase causes CPI to read hot almost a year later even as rent growth goes to 0.
This graph is actually quite conservative compared to what we have observed in the apartment REITs. 2022 was an absolute bumper year with companies like Camden (CPT), NexPoint Residential (NXRT), BRT Apartments (BRT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) showing closer to 15% rent growth early in the year.
Note that the bulk of the rent increase happened early in 2022. The reason the 3Q22 bar is so high is that it is compared to 3Q21 before the 2022 spike in rents.
Beyond the year over year aspect, the data is further lagged by the fact that CPI looks at all rents, rather than new rents.
There is a good amount of data showing that rents have flattened in November and December or even gone negative a few percentage points in certain MSAs. So, a tenant that signs a new lease in December will be experiencing flattish or negative cost to shelter.
However, the CPI is looking at all leases which is dominated by those signed in periods other than November and December. Thus, it is still looking at the massive uptick in June as if it is a new signing and that is drowning out the more current data.
This idea that CPI has shelter costs wrong is not a new idea or unique to me. It has long been championed by Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel who made the argument last month:
“Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up. Even rentals, yes they're going up from contracts from a year ago, but talk to the people on it [landlords], they say I can't get the jumps [on rent] that I got earlier this year. That should be minus 0.7%, which by the way wipes out core inflation for September,"
There are a lot of pundits discussing inflation these days with a wide variety of opinions. Jeremy Siegel presented the most logic and data driven argument and in my opinion is quite clearly correct.
Beyond Siegel’s argument there is one more point I want to make about why the shelter cost number is artificially inflated; owner’s equivalent rent is driven by mortgage costs.
Oddly enough, Fed rate hikes which are designed to fight inflation are increasing mortgage rates significantly which is in turn increasing the CPI measure of inflation via its impact on owner equivalent rent.
The actual cost of homes is dropping.
It is simply that the higher cost of mortgages makes the OER (owner’s equivalent rent) higher despite the now lower price tag.
Higher mortgage rates are of course not real inflation. It is just another way in which the CPI is a poor measurement of shelter costs. Also worth noting is that mortgage rates are moderating substantially.
I found this week’s CPI report to be quite definitive. Not only was month over month CPI at 0.1% suggesting an annual rate well below 2%, but even that 0.1% is substantially inflated above what I would consider the real number adjusted for proper real-time shelter costs.
Experience teaches us not to rely too heavily on a single data point. Data comes in wonky sometimes or perhaps this particular month was anomalous. However, if one goes back and makes similar shelter cost adjustments, CPI has been near or below the Fed’s target for a while.
It has now been nearly three years of market prices being artificially influenced by rates not determined by market forces. The zero interest rate environment resulted in a bubble in speculative investments and then the rapidly rising rates cratered anything that the market deemed interest rate sensitive.
Perhaps one could argue both of these were necessary as responses to Covid and inflation, respectively. Going forward, however, it looks like the dawn of stability. The taming of inflation removes the impetus for restrictive policy such that interest rates can move back toward a market determined level.
The 10-year Treasury is already there. Somewhere between 3% and 4% is a very healthy level and the market can function well with it in that range. I posit that it was not the level of interest rates that has hurt the market, but rather the pace of change.
With the ongoing threat of rates increasing further, buyers of real estate largely moved to the sidelines. Transaction volume froze and companies that rely on acquisitions for growth lost their main pipelines.
For this reason, over the past couple of years I have leaned heavily toward REITs with organic growth. Going forward I think this dynamic will change. As interest rates stabilize at a market determined level it will once again become clear to both buyers and sellers what level of cap rate is appropriate at which to transact.
Spreads on real estate acquisitions will normalize to somewhere between 100 and 300 basis points over cost of capital depending on sector and inventory will return to the market.
In this sort of environment, I would favor REITs with well thought out acquisition strategies, particularly those with a niche that is not crowded.
Postal Realty (PSTL) remains the primary buyer of post offices and should now have a pathway to continuous AFFO/share growth.
STAG Industrial (STAG) and Plymouth (PLYM) have niches among certain types of industrial properties. Each was able to maintain growth through the acquisition freeze via rental rate increases, but now that can be supplemented by accretive property purchases.
Finally, the entire triple net sector will benefit as this is an area that relies almost exclusively on acquisition spreads to grow.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT, NXRT, STAG, PLYM, PSTL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments (5)