On 12/13/22, the market woke up to a CPI report that came in lighter than expected. The market celebrated.

Specifically, CPI came in at 7.1% year over year compared to expectations of 7.3% and the prior month’s read of 7.7%.

That’s great, but 7.1% is still rather high right? As the market pondered the 7.1% number, the rally faded.

I think the market’s first reaction was closer to correct. A deeper look at the data reveals that inflation indeed appears to be over. I believe that not only is inflation heading back down to the Fed’s target of 2% annually, but it is already there.

Note that this does not mean prices will go back down. Prices will remain high, I just think they have stopped getting higher at an unreasonable pace.

Here is the data as broken down by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In examining this data, I believe actual inflation is already below a 2% annual pace. Here is the logic behind that conclusion

Month over month inflation came in at 0.1% indicating an annual rate well under 2%. Shelter remains the largest component and is badly lagged Actual shelter inflation has turned negative When adjusting shelter data to the real-time data coming in, CPI is reduced even further.

Let me go through each step individually to clarify the thought process.

Why monthly over yearly data

The year over year data is imprecise. It simply tells us that there WAS inflation at some point during the year.

Monthly data points are fresher. They tell us what inflation is now, not what it was 10 months ago.

Thus, I think the 0.1% month over month number trumps the 7.1% year over year number.

Shelter is the dominant force of inflation

While many factors go into the calculation of CPI, the weighting of those factors is far from equal. Housing costs are the largest factor by a significant margin.

If you look at the rightmost bar, Rent and owner’s equivalent rent was close to half of overall CPI and nearly 100% of Core CPI (ex food and energy).

Thus, rent and housing costs are not merely a portion of the reported CPI, they are the driving force.

Looking again at the November numbers, shelter came in at 0.6% month over month. This makes it more than 100% of the increase to CPI which inclusive of housing was 0.1%.

Take out shelter and CPI for November was negative month over month. It might seem odd to take out such an important part of consumer expenditure, but consider that the shelter number is lagged to the point of being misleading.

Lag in housing cost data

Rental rates have started to tick down and home prices are also coming down. So why is the CPI still showing such high numbers for shelter costs?

Well, there are two factors:

Shelter data in CPI looks at year over year changes CPI looks at all rents, not new rents

Consider the hypothetical graph below in which a one-time rent increase causes CPI to read hot almost a year later even as rent growth goes to 0.

This graph is actually quite conservative compared to what we have observed in the apartment REITs. 2022 was an absolute bumper year with companies like Camden (CPT), NexPoint Residential (NXRT), BRT Apartments (BRT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) showing closer to 15% rent growth early in the year.

Note that the bulk of the rent increase happened early in 2022. The reason the 3Q22 bar is so high is that it is compared to 3Q21 before the 2022 spike in rents.

Beyond the year over year aspect, the data is further lagged by the fact that CPI looks at all rents, rather than new rents.

There is a good amount of data showing that rents have flattened in November and December or even gone negative a few percentage points in certain MSAs. So, a tenant that signs a new lease in December will be experiencing flattish or negative cost to shelter.

However, the CPI is looking at all leases which is dominated by those signed in periods other than November and December. Thus, it is still looking at the massive uptick in June as if it is a new signing and that is drowning out the more current data.

This idea that CPI has shelter costs wrong is not a new idea or unique to me. It has long been championed by Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel who made the argument last month:

“Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up. Even rentals, yes they're going up from contracts from a year ago, but talk to the people on it [landlords], they say I can't get the jumps [on rent] that I got earlier this year. That should be minus 0.7%, which by the way wipes out core inflation for September,"

There are a lot of pundits discussing inflation these days with a wide variety of opinions. Jeremy Siegel presented the most logic and data driven argument and in my opinion is quite clearly correct.

Beyond Siegel’s argument there is one more point I want to make about why the shelter cost number is artificially inflated; owner’s equivalent rent is driven by mortgage costs.

Oddly enough, Fed rate hikes which are designed to fight inflation are increasing mortgage rates significantly which is in turn increasing the CPI measure of inflation via its impact on owner equivalent rent.

The actual cost of homes is dropping.

It is simply that the higher cost of mortgages makes the OER (owner’s equivalent rent) higher despite the now lower price tag.

Higher mortgage rates are of course not real inflation. It is just another way in which the CPI is a poor measurement of shelter costs. Also worth noting is that mortgage rates are moderating substantially.

Inflation is already below Fed target

I found this week’s CPI report to be quite definitive. Not only was month over month CPI at 0.1% suggesting an annual rate well below 2%, but even that 0.1% is substantially inflated above what I would consider the real number adjusted for proper real-time shelter costs.

Experience teaches us not to rely too heavily on a single data point. Data comes in wonky sometimes or perhaps this particular month was anomalous. However, if one goes back and makes similar shelter cost adjustments, CPI has been near or below the Fed’s target for a while.

Effect on investments – stabilizing return to fundamentals

It has now been nearly three years of market prices being artificially influenced by rates not determined by market forces. The zero interest rate environment resulted in a bubble in speculative investments and then the rapidly rising rates cratered anything that the market deemed interest rate sensitive.

Perhaps one could argue both of these were necessary as responses to Covid and inflation, respectively. Going forward, however, it looks like the dawn of stability. The taming of inflation removes the impetus for restrictive policy such that interest rates can move back toward a market determined level.

The 10-year Treasury is already there. Somewhere between 3% and 4% is a very healthy level and the market can function well with it in that range. I posit that it was not the level of interest rates that has hurt the market, but rather the pace of change.

Restoration of real estate transactions and favorable spreads for acquirers

With the ongoing threat of rates increasing further, buyers of real estate largely moved to the sidelines. Transaction volume froze and companies that rely on acquisitions for growth lost their main pipelines.

For this reason, over the past couple of years I have leaned heavily toward REITs with organic growth. Going forward I think this dynamic will change. As interest rates stabilize at a market determined level it will once again become clear to both buyers and sellers what level of cap rate is appropriate at which to transact.

Spreads on real estate acquisitions will normalize to somewhere between 100 and 300 basis points over cost of capital depending on sector and inventory will return to the market.

In this sort of environment, I would favor REITs with well thought out acquisition strategies, particularly those with a niche that is not crowded.

Postal Realty (PSTL) remains the primary buyer of post offices and should now have a pathway to continuous AFFO/share growth.

STAG Industrial (STAG) and Plymouth (PLYM) have niches among certain types of industrial properties. Each was able to maintain growth through the acquisition freeze via rental rate increases, but now that can be supplemented by accretive property purchases.

Finally, the entire triple net sector will benefit as this is an area that relies almost exclusively on acquisition spreads to grow.