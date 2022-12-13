This ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) has been tracking the CRSP US Mid Cap Value Index since August 2006. It has 197 holdings, a distribution yield of 2.02%, and an expense ratio of 0.07%. Fees are cheaper than the 0.22% of the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY), despite a higher complexity. The fund pays quarterly distributions. It is also available as a mutual fund (VMVAX).
As described on CRSP's website, the underlying index selects stocks using five factors: book to price, forward earnings yield, past earnings yield, dividend yield, and sales-to-price ratio.
VOE invests almost exclusively in U.S.-based companies (98.5% of asset value). Mid-cap companies per Fidelity classification represent 88% of the portfolio. Unexpectedly, for a value fund, VOE is more expensive than the mid-cap benchmark MDY regarding the price/earnings ratio. Other valuation ratios are only marginally lower, as reported in the next table.
|
VOE
|
MDY
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
13.6
|
12.74
|
Price/Book
|
2.13
|
2.19
|
Price/Sales
|
1.06
|
1.2
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
10.22
|
10.76
The heaviest sector is financials (18.6%). Consumer discretionary, utilities, and industrials are almost tie in the sector breakdown (about 13%). Other sectors are below 11%. Compared to the S&P Midcap 400, the fund significantly overweights financials, utilities, real estate, and consumer staples. It underweights industrials, healthcare, materials, technology, and communication.
The top 10 holdings, listed below with valuation ratios, represent 11.8% of asset value. The heaviest position weights about 1.6%, so risks related to individual stocks are low.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
P/Sales TTM
|
P/Book
|
P/Net Free Cash Flow
|
Yield%
|
Centene Corp.
|
1.58%
|
25.36
|
15.14
|
0.36
|
1.99
|
6.73
|
0
|
Corteva, Inc.
|
1.54%
|
33.48
|
24.40
|
2.62
|
1.80
|
121.98
|
0.96
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
1.28%
|
38.10
|
24.91
|
4.97
|
4.86
|
21.91
|
1.05
|
Nucor Corp.
|
1.12%
|
4.65
|
5.17
|
0.89
|
2.17
|
4.94
|
1.35
|
Carrier Global Corp.
|
1.09%
|
10.45
|
18.49
|
1.81
|
5.18
|
53.39
|
1.71
|
Dollar Tree, Inc.
|
1.09%
|
20.11
|
20.05
|
1.16
|
3.89
|
N/A
|
0
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
1.08%
|
13.59
|
13.64
|
2.19
|
11.28
|
8.07
|
1.53
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
1.01%
|
20.63
|
21.67
|
2.32
|
1.69
|
N/A
|
3.21
|
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
|
1.01%
|
29.62
|
22.99
|
6.08
|
7.92
|
36.06
|
0
|
PG&E Corp.
|
1.01%
|
19.05
|
14.53
|
1.58
|
1.54
|
N/A
|
0
Since inception (08/17/2006), VOE has underperformed MDY by 42 bps in annualized return. The maximum drawdown is deeper (table below).
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe Ratio
|
Volatility
|
VOE
|
285.56%
|
8.63%
|
-61.49%
|
0.49
|
18.45%
|
MDY
|
310.74%
|
9.05%
|
-55.37%
|
0.5
|
19.18%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
In 2022, VOE beats MDY and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS). It's on par with the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ).
The Dashboard List is a list with a maximum of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. An exception in utilities: the Price/Free Cash Flow is not taken into account to avoid some inconsistencies. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk and Value.
The next table compares VOE performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the list is reconstituted every quarter to make it comparable with a passive index.
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe Ratio
|
Volatility
|
VOE
|
285.56%
|
8.63%
|
-61.49%
|
0.49
|
18.45%
|
Dashboard List (quarterly)
|
390.24%
|
10.24%
|
-57.09%
|
0.56
|
19.49%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123
The Dashboard List beats VOE by 1.6 percentage points in annualized return and shows a slightly lower risk in drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns).
The idea of mixing several ratios to rank value stocks is great. However, I think most value indexes doing so have two weaknesses, and this fund is no exception. The first one is to classify all stocks on the same criteria. It means valuation ratios are considered comparable across sectors. Obviously, they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here for more details about this topic. A consequence is to overweight sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper, especially financials. Some other sectors are disadvantaged: those with large intangible assets like technology. Companies with large intangible assets are those with a business model based on massive R&D, or a strong branding, or large user databases, or operating in a field where competition is limited by an expensive entry ticket. All these elements are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios.
The second weakness comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. Intuitively, a large group of companies with low P/B contains a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales, or price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group has a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 1/1/2022 with elements in equal weight.
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe Ratio
|
Volatility
|
Cheapest quarter in P/B
|
9.95%
|
-72.36%
|
0.48
|
21.05%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/E
|
11.25%
|
-65.09%
|
0.57
|
18.91%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/S
|
12.62%
|
-65.66%
|
0.6
|
20.46%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/FCF
|
12.23%
|
-63.55%
|
0.61
|
19.05%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
This explains my choice of using P/FCF and not P/B in the Dashboard List model.
VOE is a mid-cap value ETF with a cheap expense ratio. It holds about 200 stocks selected with a ranking system based on five valuation metrics. It has slightly lagged the S&P MidCap 400 Index since 2006 but beats it in 2022. It also beats the Russell Midcap Value Index year-to-date. VOE may be part of a tactical allocation strategy, switching between value and growth styles depending on market conditions. However, it has failed to bring excess return over a mid-cap benchmark on the long term. In my opinion, the underlying index has two weaknesses: ranking stocks regardless of their sectors, and using price/book as a primary factor.
