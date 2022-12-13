JHVEPhoto

Investment Rationale

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is a fundamentally strong company and has been consistently offering decent dividend yields as compared to its peer companies. Though Baker Hughes stock has underperformed its peers due to lower-than-expected results for Q1 and Q2 of 2022, the stock offers a decent opportunity in the energy sector with a dividend yield of 2.7%. The company is focused on reducing costs while maximizing value for its shareholders. These factors make Baker Hughes stock attractive.

About the Company

Baker Hughes provides energy technology solutions globally to industrial customers and conducts business in over 120 countries. The company operates in two segments – OFSE (Oilfield Services and Equipment) and IET (Industrial & Energy Technology). The products and services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations are handled by the OFSE segment. On the other hand, IET segment combines domain expertise, technologies, and services for industrial and energy customers.

The company has reorganized its operations, including the re-segmentation of four of its businesses namely oilfield services, oilfield equipment, turbo machinery & process, and digital solutions into Oilfield services & Equipment and Industrial and Energy Technology. The new strategy aims to simplify and streamline the company’s organizational structure with at least $150 million of cost out and a 25% reduction in the executive management team. The new structure is also expected to create better flexibility and economies of scale. Baker Hughes will continue to add early-stage new investments, and expand its portfolio through mergers and acquisitions. The following image summarizes the transformation and its purpose.

Baker Hughes

Improving financial performance with a focus on returning value to shareholders

Baker Hughes delivered a strong operational performance in 2021. The company witnessed improved orders, revenues, margins, and free cash flow as compared to 2020. The booked orders amounted to $21.7 billion whereas the operating income grew by 52%. The free cash flow generated by the company was $1.8 billion. The following table illustrates the revenue numbers reported by each segment as compared to 2020:

Baker Hughes

So far, in 2022, Baker Hughes operated in a volatile environment in the first and second quarters of 2022. The company saw mixed results due to challenges including component shortages and supply chain inflation as well as the shutting down of its Russian operations. The company continued to prepare for volatile scenarios and execute its long-term strategy.

In Q32022, Baker Hughes reported a healthy increase in revenue driven by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services business unit. Together, the business segments contributed total orders worth $6,063 million, advancing 13% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes

Free cash flow ("FCF") conversion rate indicates ability of a company to turn earnings from operations into cash flow. In 2021, the company has shown a healthy rate of FCF conversion displaying its ability to manage working capital efficiently.

Baker Hughes

In the third quarter of 2022, the company declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share reflecting a 5.5% growth rate, or $0.01, over the previous quarter’s dividend. The company announced an additional share repurchase plan of $2 billion, increasing its existing share repurchase authorization. This emphasizes the company’s commitment to return cash to its shareholders.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes trades at a favorable debt-to-EBITDA ratio. The lower the ratio, the better it is for the company as it implies higher EBITDA generated by the company for covering the debt.

Data by YCharts

The above graph denotes that Baker Hughes bears a better ability to cover more amount of debt as compared to Weatherford International (WFRD). The Debt to EBITDA ratio of Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes are comparable.

Collaborations aiding the execution of company’s priorities

Baker Hughes has seen some notable collaborations in Q3 which are likely to help the company lead with innovation.

Investment in a graphene production technology company, Levidian, which will enable its entry into the promising market of graphene production, a game-changing additive for many materials

Acquisition of the power generation division of BRUSH group to enhance its electric machinery portfolio. BRUSH Group delivers engineered solutions for some critical process applications.

Announcement of a new service contract for the maintenance and monitoring of turbomachinery equipment operations at ENI-led Coral FLNG, which is the first deep-water floating LNG facility operating off the coast of Mozambique.

Reasonable valuation with good upside potential

In the last one year, Baker Hughes stock underperformed its peers though it has beaten the benchmark S&P 500 Index. Baker Hughes’ first and second quarter results for 2022 failed to meet market expectations. As a result, the stock’s performance reflected pessimism until the company reported its third-quarter results. In Q32022, the company reported better-than-expected revenue and profit numbers despite economic headwinds and significant restructuring expenses. Post the announcement of third-quarter results, Baker Hughes stock jumped up approximately 20%.

Turning to valuation ratios, in terms of forward EV to EBITDA, the company appears to be slightly overvalued as compared to Halliburton and Weatherford International, but better valued than Schlumberger (SLB).

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, Baker Hughes stock offers a higher dividend yield as compared to Halliburton Corporation and Schlumberger, which makes it attractive for dividend investors.

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha’s proprietary quant ratings rate Baker Hughes stock as “hold.” The stock is rated high on growth factor, but low on valuation factor.

Risks

Baker Hughes aims to attain cost savings through re-aligning its segments and simplifying structure. Although the claims look attractive, the company has not been successful with its previous restructuring efforts, including combining and later spinning off from General Electric (GE).

Conclusion

The rising interest rate environment and sizable fluctuations in global currencies have been hitting the global economy for a long time. In the natural gas and LNG markets, prices remain high due factors like elevated tensions in an already stressed global gas market. A surge in demand had led to a redirection of cargoes from other regions and created an exceptionally tight global market which may continue in 2023. Higher prices and strong demand for oil and gas bodes well for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes went through a challenging time during the first two quarters of 2022 but emerged stronger in the third quarter of 2022. The company’s fundamentals remain conducive to withstand any volatility in global upstream spending. The company focuses on executing its long-term strategy while preparing for a volatile environment and is capable of overcoming challenges with its recent corporate actions. Hence, Baker Hughes stock looks attractive for long-term investment.