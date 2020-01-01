Neustockimages/E+ via Getty Images

I recommend holding off on any purchase of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO). The valuation is not attractive enough. However, business-wise, I believe the growth of digital commerce, international trade, and online marketplaces has created demand for new payment solutions and positioned Payoneer well to expand its platform.

Company overview

Payoneer Global facilitates online money transfers. The company accepts payments via bank transfer, prepaid cards, debit cards, and virtual cards from both businesses and individuals.

Several secular trends support long-term growth of online payment

I think that a number of important long-term trends are creating huge new opportunities in the payments industry and driving the need for new service providers and service types in the business world.

The most obvious trend is the rapid growth of digital commerce for businesses and consumers around the world, as more people and businesses engage in more online activities than ever before. In 2020, digital commerce accelerated even further as a result of COVID-19's encouragement of more online transactions by consumers and businesses. According to projections made in a PAYO filing, B2B e-commerce will reach $35 trillion by 2022, making it significantly larger than retail e-commerce and growing more rapidly than consumer e-commerce.

The growth of online commerce has resulted in an increase in international trade. Thanks to technological advancements, people and businesses all over the world are now more connected and able to conduct business and exchange information and ideas. This has led to a rise in transnational interactions of many kinds, including the sharing and exchange of information and goods. I believe that the rise in international trade is altering the dynamics between buyers and sellers, as well as creating a demand for innovative payment and commerce-enabling solutions to facilitate international trade. The future looks bright for international e-commerce, which means there should be plenty of room for PAYO to expand their platform.

The proliferation of online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms is driving and benefiting from these shifts. They connect thousands of buyers and sellers from all over the world in industries as diverse as e-commerce, remote work, the travel industry, and accounting. I think PAYO is in a good position to benefit from this development because payments are the one thing that all of these interactions have in common. PAYO's global marketplace and platform partnerships attest to the globalization of the marketplace business model.

PAYO addresses what legacy solutions lack

Payoneer's global platform is interoperable, making it easy to gain access to the cutting-edge financial services essential to the success of any business operating in today's digital economy. Businesses of all sizes all over the world will always have a need for cutting-edge strategies due to the ever-evolving nature of both technology and digital commerce. For example, I've noticed that it can be difficult to make international payments or get access to working capital using the methods currently available.

The ability to enable global payments is, in my opinion, the most important problem that PAYO solves compared to legacy solutions. The Mass Payout services provided by Payoneer are accessible via application programming interfaces and a web-based application, making them ideal for use by online marketplaces and other businesses. Incorporating these Mass Payout services into SMB operations will allow the company to pay vendors anywhere in the world using their preferred method of payment.

When making international transactions, currency issues can arise. The primary Payoneer Global Multi-Currency Account allows small businesses to accept payments in a variety of currencies. Using PAYO, small and medium-sized businesses can accept payments from key sources in the buyer's local currency and country. Once money is deposited into a Global Multi-Currency Account, the customer is free to do as they please with the money, whether that's remitting it back to their home country, withdrawing it to a local bank account, or paying their suppliers in the currency in which it was received. If any of you have worked in a small or medium-sized business before, you know how crucial it is to have access to cash as quickly as possible.

Not only does PAYO stress the value of regular cash flow, but it has also introduced new services to make it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to secure working capital. In my opinion, PAYO can effectively navigate risk and continue to deliver a service to customers through the application of machine learning models and underwriting procedures.

PAYO has global coverage – which is a very important feature

Customers of PAYO hail from every corner of the globe (190+ countries). In order to efficiently serve this international clientele, PAYO has established localized operational support teams in over 20 developed and emerging markets. These groups provide support to customers around the clock, seven days a week, in a wide variety of languages and communication modes. PAYO also has a sizable and well-developed backend infrastructure in every jurisdiction in which it does business, specifically to serve its business clientele. This means that no matter where a customer is located or does business, PAYO can help them conduct international transactions as if they were being conducted locally.

Since it isn't a fundamental technological advantage, some investors may place less value on providing excellent customer service. However, many small and medium-sized businesses find having constant access to assistance to be a godsend due to a lack of in-house technical expertise. When it comes to issues with making payments or withdrawing funds, this is especially true. While it's true that the world is becoming increasingly interconnected, try to imagine what it would be like to be a small business owner in Thailand trying to sell a product to Iceland in the wee hours of the morning while dealing with payment issues.

PAYO modern technology solutions enable it to collect rich amount of data

PAYO's customers can take advantage of the innovative technology that was built from the ground up by the company. Despite being developed and maintained by PAYO, this technology relies on a wide variety of third-party services to deliver its intended functionality. I believe that having access to cutting-edge technology is critical because it enables PAYO to build machine-learning models from data gathered during routine operations, allowing the business to better cater to the needs of its clientele.

These data insights help PAYO do more business in a more efficient way, which generates more data that can be used to improve PAYO's capabilities and performance, and so on and so forth in a virtuous cycle that can give a sustainable advantage.

Valuation

PAYO is worth USD $4.94 per share in FY23, a 13% decline from the time of writing. This value is calculated using my model and the following assumptions:

Revenue will follow guidance in FY22, then decline in FY23 before recovering in FY24. Because of the poor economy, I predicted a drop in FY23 (growth estimates same as consensus). I expect growth to pick up in FY24 gradually, hence a growth rate of 15% (half of FY22) PAYO is currently valued at two times its forward revenue. I believe it will be able to trade at the same level in FY24 due to the growth recovery.

Key Risks

Increasingly intensive competition

Regulatory oversight and competition are both rising in the global payments industry. Many of the markets in which PAYO operates are undergoing rapid change as a result of factors such as the proliferation of new technologies, changes in consumer preferences, and the introduction of innovative goods and services. New payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Wallet, as well as others, are listed below. The top-of-the-funnel dominance of these service providers could eventually render PAYO obsolete.

E-commerce may have reached peak adoption already

To make money, PAYO takes payments through various online marketplaces and e-commerce sites. PAYO's bottom line could take a hit if fewer people start shopping online. There is no surety that e-commerce will continue to expand at its current clip, despite the fact that every industry expert predicts it will.

Summary

Payoneer Global Inc. facilitates online money transfers, accepting payments via bank transfer, prepaid cards, debit cards, and virtual cards from businesses and individuals. As the growth of digital commerce continues, international trade increases, and online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms proliferate, Payoneer's global platform offers an interoperable solution for businesses to access financial services and make international payments. The Payoneer Global Inc. platform also lets businesses accept payments in different currencies and get access to working capital quickly.

I believe the business has the potential to continue growing, but the Payoneer Global Inc. stock valuation is not attractive enough.