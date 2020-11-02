M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Business Overview

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has two reportable operating segments (company operated restaurant revenues and Franchise revenues) and provides a modified operating margin before the allocation of selling, general and administrative expenses for each segment:

McDonald’s has three models for the ownership and operations of its franchised restaurants:

Conventional franchise where the company owns or secures a long-term lease on the land and building for the restaurant. The franchisee then pays for the equipment, signs, seating and décor. Franchisees also have a responsibility to reinvest back into the location to maintain and improve the customer offering. McDonald's may also coinvest with the franchisee for specific initiatives. The franchisee generally gains a long-term operating lease and in return pays rent and royalties to McDonald’s based upon a percentage of sales (with a minimum payment specified). There is generally a one-off signing fee payable at the commencement of a new agreement.

Developmental License franchise where the licensee is responsible for operating and managing the business as well as providing all the required capital (including the real estate). Under this arrangement, McDonald’s generally does not invest any capital and receives a royalty based on a percentage of sales. There is generally a one-off signing fee payable at the commencement of a new agreement.

Affiliate franchise which is the same as a Developmental License except that McDonald’s will have an equity investment in the ownership of the franchise. This type of arrangement is used in some foreign markets (primarily Japan and China).

For strategic reasons McDonald’s owns and operates restaurants but it can be seen from the following chart that these numbers are declining, and the franchise model is clearly the preferred business model:

The proportion of company owned restaurants has declined from 20% in 2010 to just under 7% by the end of 2021. Another take-away from the chart is the relatively low growth rate in restaurant numbers that has been occurring for many years. This indicates to me that the market is relatively mature.

One of the key differences between McDonald’s and its competitors is that McDonald’s owns most of the land and buildings where the restaurants are situated (it even owns much of the land operated by the franchises). At the end of 2019, the company owned 55% of its operating sites and 80% of the buildings.

Addressable Market

McDonald’s defines its market as the Informal Eating Out (IEO) sector. This sector comprises limited-service restaurants (which combines quick-service eating establishments and 100% take away / home delivery providers), street stalls or kiosks, cafés, specialist coffee shops, self-service cafeterias and juice / smoothy bars.

In 2020, Euromonitor International estimated that the global Informal Eating Out sector was composed of approximately 10 million outlets and generated annual sales turnover of $US 1,000 B.

McDonald’s provides an update of this information every 2 years in its 10-K filing and I have used this information to develop a time series of its global market share since 2008 which is shown on the following chart:

Note that this data is based on “system” revenues (defined as the total restaurant sales of all McDonald’s branded restaurants).

The key takeaways from the chart are:

The COVID pandemic caused the market to shrink as many outlets were closed as a result of community lock-downs.

The market is mature and has shown almost no growth for many years.

McDonald's has been incrementally gaining share since 2015.

McDonald’s current global market-share is at historically high levels.

I estimate that McDonald’s is the global leader in this IEO sector and has almost twice the system sales of its nearest competitor Yum Brands (YUM).

McDonald’s Strategy

McDonald’s strategy is called “Accelerating the Arches” and was announced in November 2020. It an update on the previous plan called the Velocity Growth Plan. Unsurprisingly given the maturity of the business model the strategic plans look reasonably similar.

Accelerating the Arches is summarized by the following graphic:

The key focus executables in the plan (which has MCD as an acronym) are:

sharpening the marketing communication message to emphasize the brand image and food quality.

a commitment to focus on the core products of burgers, chicken and coffee.

continue to build capability in the digital space in order to enhance the customer experience, increase sites with drive thru functionality, and to grow partners who can provide delivery options.

McDonald's has a solid history of delivering on their strategic plan objectives.

The company has reported that:

Digital channel sales increased by 60% year on year in 2021 and now represent 16% of system sales.

82% of all sites now have a delivery option. 62% of all sites have a drive thru facility.

The success of the strategy can be seen from the growth in system sales (notwithstanding the negative impact of COVID):

On balance this strategy appears to have been successful in contributing to the growth in system sales and gains in market share within a mature market.

McDonald’s Historical Financial Performance

McDonald’s consolidated historical revenues and adjusted operating margins are shown in the following chart:

It should be noted that I have made an adjustment to McDonald’s reported Operating Income for the impact of operating leases.

The chart highlights the significance of the changing mix between company stores and franchised stores. This has resulted in a decline in reported revenues, but this has been more than made up for by the significant increase in aggregate operating margin.

If we look more closely at the reported operating margins coming from owned restaurants and franchised restaurants, we can see that the margins for each segment have been relatively flat for some time:

It should be noted that the restaurant margins exclude contributions to depreciation / amortization and selling, general and administrative expenses.

The data indicates just how reliable and reasonably predictable are the operating margins.

I estimate that McDonald's has the highest operating margins globally in its sector (in 2nd place is Restaurant Brands (QSR) whose margins are almost 12% lower than McDonald's).

McDonald’s Moat

My moat assessment for McDonald’s is shown in the following table:

The sources of strength in McDonald’s moat come from:

an excellent brand which is well respected by its customer base.

the cost advantages it gains from its suppliers by virtue of its scale and the benefits that are passed through to their franchise network.

I believe that McDonald’s moat may be relatively narrow but it is extremely deep. This is supported by the company’s return on invested capital which is shown in the chart below:

Once again the only blemish on the chart was caused by COVID. The chart shows a cyclical ROIC pattern but more importantly since the implementation of its growth initiatives there has been a progressive increase in ROIC.

Although care must be taken in assessing the ROIC in this sector due to the number of large companies which have negative book equity (because of share buybacks) I estimate that McDonald’s ROIC is in the highest quartile of the globally listed Restaurant sector. It is for this reason that I conclude McDonald’s moat is narrow but quite deep.

McDonald’s Capital Structure

McDonald's has been progressively increasing the level of debt on its Balance Sheet at a slower rate than the growth in its market capitalization. This has allowed its debt ratio to decline from its peak in 2016. The current debt ratio (unsurprisingly) is at the sector median.

I have no concerns about McDonald’s capital structure, and they have sufficient operating cash flows to more than cover the annual interest payments.

McDonald’s Cash Flows

The following table summarizes McDonald’s cash flows over the last 10 years:

From the table we can see that McDonald’s operations have generated $52,0444 M in free cash flow after reinvestment. They have taken on additional debt of $24,230 M.

This means that there was $74,492 M available to return to shareholders. The company paid out $33,115 M in dividends and spent $41,486 M in buying back stock.

The dividend is safe as it is easily covered by the free cash flow (the dividend has been progressively increasing over the past 5 years). The share buybacks have been used as a balancing item and I expect that this will continue to flex up and down with the performance of the underlying business.

Recent Share Price Action

McDonald’s share price has significantly outperformed the S&P500 index over the last 12 months in a difficult market.

Not withstanding the out-performance of the stock, readers should note that there have been four significant draw-downs over the last 12 months. Are we due for another?

Historical Returns

The data demonstrates that McDonald's has rewarded both short-term and long-term shareholders with returns that easily exceed the broader S&P 500 index and the Consumer Cyclical sector ETF.

It should be noted that the MCD price often closely tracks the S&P 500 (but its chart generally sits slightly above the index). From October 2020 until June 2022, MCD significantly under-performed relative to the index. Since June 2022 the MCD price has gone back to closely tracking the index (the index’s price has declined whilst MCD has generally traded sideways).

Key Risks Facing McDonald's

The restaurant sector has relatively low barriers to entry and much of the competition is focused on price and convenience.

McDonald’s has high operating margins and a strong balance sheet which provides it with strength in dealing with most competitive tensions.

McDonald's has shown that its business is reasonably resilient to major shifts in economic conditions. During the global financial crisis its same store revenue growth almost halved between 2008 to 2009 (from 6.9% to 3.8%) but it remained positive and operating margins actually increased.

McDonald's is uniquely positioned in the marketplace. No doubt during a recession many of their traditional customers can no longer afford to eat out but this group are evidently quickly replaced by a cohort that previously didn’t eat at McDonald's who are trading down from more expensive restaurants.

I conclude that the major risks for this business are primarily related to the menu:

It fails to provide relatively good quality choices at an affordable price.

It fails to keep the menu relevant to its target market.

It suffers a multiple number of food safety incidents that cause customers to lose confidence in the McDonald’s food safety systems.

McDonald's has a large international presence where approximately 59% of system revenues are generated outside of the US. This means that the company is also subject to the vagaries of the international macro environment, the impact of exchange rates when international profits are converted back to $USD and to some degree the vagaries of the US government’s foreign policy.

Recently we have seen the impact of US sanctions on Russia which has resulted in McDonald’s selling its interests in Russia and totally exiting the market. This risk exists in several developing markets (particularly China) where most of the new franchise growth is coming from.

My Investment Thesis for McDonald's

The current macro consensus is that the US and the majority of the rest of the world are heading into a recession in 2023. Based on McDonald’s performance during the 2008 / 09 recession I have not made any adjustments to the long-term revenue and margin trends.

The recession will probably cause working capital to significantly increase (like the COVID crisis) as McDonald’s supports its franchisees with extended payment terms for franchise expenses. This may also necessitate McDonald’s increasing the level of debt on its Balance Sheet.

At the time of writing this report the consensus revenue forecast for 2022 is 1% lower than 2021 actuals and it is projected that 2023 revenues will increase by 2.7% over 2022.

Although the restaurant sector is mature, I think that McDonald’s revenues can continue to grow faster than the sector average. The larger players in the sector will continue to squeeze out the smaller operators in this highly fragmented market.

McDonald’s will continue to shrink its company-owned store base, but the rate of decline is slowing. In 2020 the number of company-owned restaurants has increased by almost 1%. There are strategic reasons to own stores but over time I expect that the number will continue to gradually decline.

The strategy of focusing on the core menu with an emphasis on enhancing the customer experience through digitization will continue to drive system revenue growth above sector growth once the impacts of COVID-19 are “washed” through.

I expect that worldwide system revenue growth of just under mid-single digits is possible after revenues normalize.

McDonald’s operating margins have grown dramatically as the balance between company-owned stores and franchised stores shifted (the proportion of McDonald’s owned stores is in decline). I am forecasting that this ratio will continue to decline into the future, but the rate of change will slow down.

As a result, operating margins could continue to slowly increase into the future by 20 to 40 bps per year. Some additional leverage may come from keeping the S, G & A to sales ratio constant but the impacts will be relatively minor. Competition will prevent prices being adjusted above inflation. This should result in adjusted operating margins being pinned in the mid-40’s.

The McDonald’s investment model is not typical of the restaurant sector. The company owns quite a reasonable proportion of the land and buildings occupied by itself and many of its franchisees. This means that McDonald’s has quite a low sales to invested capital ratio (I estimate that it is in the lowest decile of the sector). I do not see this changing over time unless there is a major change in capital strategy.

The potential for the land and buildings to be spun off into a separate entity has not been considered in this valuation but it may be a longer-term value creation opportunity at some time in the future. I suspect that the land value on the Balance Sheet may be significantly understated given that the land for many locations was purchased many years ago.

I do not believe that McDonald’s will make any competitive brand acquisitions into the future and will remain a single brand company.

Valuation Assumptions

In summary, my forecast scenario for McDonald's has the following inputs:

Consensus revenues for 2022 and 2023.

Revenues will then grow at 3.4% ± 1% for the period 2024 to 2031. This is currently the same as the US 10-year treasury bond rate.

Adjusted Operating Margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of operating lease expenses) will increase to 46% ± 2% to perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ Sales / Net Capital) will slightly increase from current levels (0.6) to 0.75 ± 0.15.

The current Return on Invested Operating Capital (around 20%) will decline over time before settling at 12% ± 1% in perpetuity which reflects the enduring moat around the business model.

I have used the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) to estimate the current cost of capital to be 8.2% and I expect that the mature cost of capital will be 7.5% ± 0.2% (reflecting the low range of risks to cashflows).

I have assumed a long-term effective tax rate of 22%.

I have valued all investments at 3.2 times book value (sector average).

I have valued the Management Options at $1,380 M using a Black-Scholes model.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The output from DCF model is in $USD:

The model estimates McDonald’s Enterprise Value is $154,252 M and the Equity Value is $107,294 M. This equates to a mid-point value per share of around $144.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation is developed after 100,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation.

The simulation informs us that the valuation is most sensitive to the cost of capital. This is probably the key reason that McDonald’s appears to be over-priced.

Since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates, the MCD share price has de-coupled from the S&P 500 index.

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate of 7.5% – the valuation for McDonald’s is between $119 and $173 per share with a typical value around $144.

This would indicate that McDonald’s is currently significantly over-priced relative to its intrinsic value.

What Assumptions are Baked into the Current Price?

The key inputs into a discounted cash flow are revenue growth, operating margin, reinvestment rate and risk (the cost of capital is a proxy for risk). For my model to generate a much higher intrinsic value we would need to make significant adjustments to these inputs.

Reviewing the valuation input assumptions, I am reluctant to change the following inputs:

Sales growth – McDonald’s business is mature and the growth assumption used in the model is higher than the MCD’s 10 year and 5 year average sales growth (both of these metrics are currently negative). For this reason, I am reluctant to increase this input.

Operating margin – the model’s forecast operating margin is much higher than the current prevailing margin and is at a level the company has never previously achieved. For this reason, I am reluctant to adjust it higher.

Reinvestment rate – McDonald’s reinvestment rate has been reasonably steady for many years (MCD requires about $1.7 in capital for every additional sales dollar). I have lowered the level of reinvestment going forward but it has a relatively small impact on the valuation. This input has the least impact on McDonald’s valuation.

Risk (or the cost of capital) – the key inputs into the cost of capital are the 10-year US Treasury yield, the equity risk premium (I used Professor Damodaran’s published December value), McDonald’s debt ratio and the sector beta (how the stock price moves relative to the broader market). These combined inputs have the most impact on the valuation.

I have been estimating McDonald’s intrinsic value every year since 2016 and this is the widest gap between price and valuation over that period. The key change in this year’s valuation is the substantial increase in the cost of capital (from 6.0% to 8.1%). The reason for this increase is due to the sharp increase in the US 10-year Treasury yield (from 1.5% to 3,4% over the last 12 months) and the slight increase in the equity risk premium (from 4,79% to 5.26% over the last 12 months).

The current macro-economic environment is very uncertain therefore it is not surprising that the proxy for risk has increased significantly.

If last year’s cost of capital was used in today’s estimate of intrinsic value, I would obtain a value of $258 per share (which is close to today’s share price).

Final Recommendation

For each company that I value I also assess what role this company could potentially play in my portfolio. The cornerstone of my portfolio is what I term “Tier 1” companies. These are the companies that I hold for the long term and where I invest most of my cash.

My high-level assessment for McDonald’s is:

Author's model.

Although McDonald’s does not tick every box it is an excellent company and at the right price would be an excellent addition to anyone’s portfolio.

The US economy has entered a period of tightening monetary policy (interest rates are rising) and inflation is moderating (it would appear that inflation may have peaked). Historically this has been a very risky environment for the stock market. Many investors (me included) have been trimming their equity holdings in anticipation of a future market correction.

There are some investors (who by mandate) must be fully invested. Many of these investors have been shuffling their holdings into more defensive stocks (where cash flows are more stable and reliable) and for these investors McDonald’s is very appealing. This probably accounts for why the McDonald’s stock price has held up much better than the broader market.

Whilst acknowledging that there may be good reasons for holding the stock, I think that because McDonald’s stock price is currently much higher than my fair value range, I believe that the stock is a SELL.