Investment Thesis

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is a rapidly growing energy beverage drink company that has reported astonishing results, driven by its increasing store counts, the consumers’ shift to a healthier lifestyle, and its growing product portfolio. Its recent key partnership with PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) not only helps to accelerate Celsius’ market share but also pushes for higher gross margins over time.

The company had a remarkable 3Q22 quarter as growth rates were strong and margins are increasing. It is clear that the brand is increasingly resonating with more consumers, and the shift to a healthier lifestyle is helping Celsius to grab market share. Furthermore, as Celcius leveraged PepsiCo's world-class distribution network, its market share is going to accelerate and margins are going to expand as a result of the synergies created. While the execution is astonishing, there continue to be a lot of expectations baked into the share price, and I do not think Celsius makes a good investment, at least at the multiples they are trading today.

Remarkable Growth Rates & Expanding Door Counts

CELH 10-Q CELH 10-Q

Celsius’ revenue grew 98% Y/Y to $188.2 million, and sequentially, they added the largest revenue dollars of $34.2 million from 2Q22 to 3Q22. This growth is largely driven by Celsius’ expanding distribution footprint as they added 60,000 store counts, the largest addition in a quarter. More than half of these new stores were driven by convenience stores, which also shows how resilient the channel is. Over the past couple of quarters, the number of new store counts has been increasing, which shows how quickly they have been expanding. Keep in mind that this is excluding PepsiCo’s distribution network.

By leveraging on PepsiCo’s world-class distribution network, Celsius is expected to accelerate its market share, both in the U.S. and internationally, and that will result in higher margins over time through operating leverage:

“…our transition from a significant number of independent distribution partners to the PepsiCo distribution network, this will allow our team to consolidate sales, marketing, distribution efforts with planned associated cost benefits, which we expect to recognize and leverage through 2023 and beyond….Celsius are committed and expanding internationally utilizing Pepsi's best-in-class international distribution system…our initial focus will be in the U.S. distribution and transitioning our distribution to the PepsiCo U.S. distribution network, we see significant opportunity to capitalize on a global scale……While the U.S. transition has taken a majority of our focus…we expect to have additional international rollouts, details through additional calls and quarterlies going forward through 2023.”

According to the management, while Celsius has only started to commence its partnership with PepsiCo during the 3Q22 quarter, they have already seen ACV and items carried per store increasing, and consumers demand accelerated. This sets the tone for how the partnership will move forward if they were to fully roll out via PepsiCo.

Increasing Gross Margins

CELH 10-Q

Celsius gross margin has also improved sequentially from 39% to 42% this quarter, and this is driven by management's focus on driving cost efficiency, and are expected to reach mid-40s margins by the end of FY22:

“The improvement in gross profit dollars was due in part to the improved average can prices within our inventory, as well as improved freight costs…Even with higher sales than originally forecasted in sales mix in the (lower-margin) club channel, our margin guidance has stayed consistent for 2022 as we continue to optimize our supply chain and gaining incremental efficiencies against rising inflation pressures….expected to be in the mid-40s by year-end….Looking at somewhere between 43.5% to 47.5%”

And as mentioned earlier on, the synergies between PepsiCo and Celsius are expected to drive operating leverage in FY23, and we are expected to see higher margins.

Profitability

CELH 10-Q CELH 10-Q

The sharp decline in operating profit during the quarter was a result of the cost of $156.2 million of sales and marketing expenses related to termination fees of prior distributors, and this is part of Celsius transitioning to PepsiCo’s distribution. Excluding this, its operating profit would’ve grown 119% Y/Y to $8.6 million, and the operating margin will be 5% in 3Q22. This lower operating margin is a result of higher investment activities, although, they are extracting operating leverage as operating profit is growing faster than its revenue.

Valuation

TIKR

Despite Celsius’ great execution, I continue to think that its valuation is priced expensively. I’ve seen many investors justifying its valuation for Celsius’ growth rates, and comparing its price multiple to Monster Beverage (MNST).

While this is not entirely wrong, I believe it is important for investors to take into account the different margin profiles of Celsius and Monster Beverage. In this case, Monster Beverage has an operating margin of 30% compared to Celsius's current 3Q22 operating margin of 5%. And like any other company, growth rates will slow due to the law of large numbers, and we could clearly see the revenue growth rates depleting from 191% in 4Q21 to 98% this quarter.

So while I do not deny that Celsius has executed splendidly so far, I am just uncomfortable with the valuation it is sitting at today. I believe lots of expectations are built into the share price, and this makes owning Celsius risky, at least in terms of valuation.

Conclusion

All in all, Celsius had a really great quarter as they continued to expand store counts and grab market share. I believe the partnership with PepsiCo is going to further accelerate its market share, and margins are also expected to expand over time. However, as stated in the article, I am personally uncomfortable with the multiples Celsius is sitting at as it is overvalued. And this makes owning Celsius unappealing today.

