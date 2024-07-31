SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has taken almost two decades since 2005 to build out its healthcare ecosystem to transform the patient experience and address issues with the healthcare system in the U.S. Although the pace of adding new clinics and patients to its network is slowing, PHR is at a pivotal point of evolving its healthcare ecosystem to a virtuous revenue and profit generating cycle, which can reward long-term investors for decades to come.

PHR has an attractive valuation for anyone who would like exposure to the personalized medicine trend and healthcare in the U.S.

Company Overview

PHR, started in 2005, is a SaaS technology company focused on the U.S. healthcare sector. PHR has three main streams of revenue: subscription services revenue, payment processing fee revenue, and network solutions revenue.

PHR charges recurring subscription fees for the use of its patient intake integrated software to clinics. PHR also charges fees for electronic payment transactions processed for clinics. Through its vast healthcare ecosystem - including clinics, patients, life science organizations, providers, government, and commercial organizations - PHR charges fees foe direct patient engagement, product promotion, referrals, and providing analytical insights.

PHR Has Been Rapidly Adding Clinics and Patients to Its Ecosystem

PHR is still led by its original founders, Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts, who are the CEO and COO, respectively. Founders tend to have a longer-term view that goes past quarterly performance and are more prudent in allocating financial resources. It takes significant conviction for the founders to have led a company since 2005 to where it is today.

In past quarters PHR has grown the number of clinics consistently, with FY22 Q4 growing as high as 10.2% quarter over quarter. This demonstrates the founders' ability and commitment to execute.

Phreesia Quarterly Shareholder Letter FY23 Q3

At the end of this quarter, as of Oct. 31, 2022, PHR has about 2,982 clinics in its subscription network, representing a 42% increase year over year. That number of clinics, in terms of the total number of clinics in the U.S., has about 6% market share. In terms of patient volume, PHR has about 10% market share.

Considering PHR's 6% market share and total addressable market of $10 billion across three streams of revenue, it has an annual revenue of about $600 million. PHR currently has a market capitalization of about $1.8 billion, which is only 3x the $600 million annual revenue. What's exciting about the potential $600 million revenue is that it's supposed to be annual recurring revenue (ARR) driven by patient visits, payments, and patient engagement. Even based on FY24 expected annual revenue of $373 million, the current market capitalization reflects a 4.83 multiple over ARR. In general, publicly traded SaaS companies tend to have an ARR multiple of between 4x and 9x. This puts PHR at a very attractive valuation.

Newly Added Clinics Smaller in Scale, Signaling End of Rapid Market Penetration

Although the growth in the number of clinics has been phenomenal, the scale of the clinics that are being added is getting increasingly smaller. The average payment volume per clinic has declined by 15.96% year over year and 6.45% quarter over quarter. This signals that PHR is onboarding clinics that are smaller in scale to its ecosystem.

Correspondingly, the average subscription fee revenue per clinic has declined by 3.31% year over year and 0.9% quarter over quarter. This demonstrates that the phase of rapidly adding clinics and patients to PHR's ecosystem is coming to an end. PHR will and need to focus more on monetizing its existing market position than aggressively adding clinics and patients.

Network Solutions Leverages PHR's Ecosystem to Drive Revenue, Margin Growth

In FY23 Q3, PHR changed the previously named "life science" revenue to "network solutions" revenue, signaling the importance of revenue generated from leveraging its current market position. Out of the $5.4 million in total revenue growth in FY23 Q3 over the previous quarter, network solutions revenue growth of $3 million represented about 55%. Network solutions revenue represents a significant portion of the growth.

Since PHR's ecosystem is already established, PHR doesn't need to incur significant additional costs to onboard new paying organizations. The growth in network solutions revenue will lead to a greater increase in profit margins. We can expect to see a consistent increase in EBITDA and free cash flow corresponding to network solutions revenue growth. Overall, the network solutions segment will be the main driver of revenue and margin growth in the coming quarters to realize the pivotal change in PHR's evolution.

Risks and Challenges

Cash Burn

PHR needs to be cash flow positive by the FY25 Q2 quarter, ended July 31, 2024. Based on the current cash forecast, PHR is expected to have about $170 million cash on hand at the end of FY23. PHR currently burns about $30 million in cash quarterly to drive growth. Assuming no changes to the rate of cash burn, $170 million cash would be sufficient for five quarters. PHR must be cash flow positive in FY25 Q2, quarter ended July 31, 2025, to not have to further dilute shareholders' equity.

Increased Competition

PHR faces increased competition for its patient intake software solution. On G2.com, PHR's patient intake software ranks No. 5 currently, and is scored 3.9/5 while the top ranked software is scored 4.7/5. On Softwareadvice.com, PHR's patient intake software ranks No. 6 and is scored 4.22/5.

Economic Uncertainty and Inflation

Economic uncertainty in the coming year might hinder organizations from paying fees on patient engagement. During difficult economic situations, organizations tend to cut advertising costs such as patient engagement first. Amid increased competition, it will become more difficult for PHR to pass cost increases from inflation to clinics. As a result, this will put pressure on PHR's path to profitability.

Conclusion

Despite headwinds such as increased competition, inflation, and economic uncertainty, PHR's value proposition is increasingly attractive to participants as its ecosystem expands. PHR is in the last mile of creating a virtuous revenue and profit generating cycle that puts PHR in the center of the U.S. healthcare sector. PHR is currently at an attractive valuation at just a 4.83 multiple over its FY24 ARR, with network solutions revenue leading the growth in the coming years.