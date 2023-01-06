ipopba

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a large ($41 billion market cap) global biotechnology company focused on neuroscience. Its portfolio includes seven medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, biosimilars of three of the leading immunology products, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and the first and only approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”), Aduhelm. Biogen looks to strengthen its hold on the AD space with its collaborative drug candidate with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), lecanemab, which faces a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of January 6, 2023. Investors should be fully informed before making their bets.

Background

Some key points regarding lecanemab was discussed in an earlier Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) article:

In the Clarity AD trial, lecanemab 10 mg/kg biweekly treatment led to significantly reduced decline on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) scale, 27% versus placebo (p<0.0001) over 18 months (Figure 1), which was comparable to Aduhelm’s 22% vs. placebo (p=0.0120) on the same scale.

Figure 1. Clarity AD Primary End Point

2022 Clinical Trials On Alzheimer’s Disease Conference

There were several deaths and cases of severe amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (or ARIA) linked to Aduhelm and lecanemab.

Since its launch last year, Aduhelm has earned $6.5 million in sales, a paltry sum in relation to Biogen's Q3 revenues of $2.5 billion.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (or CMS) recently implemented a National Coverage Determination (NCD) denying coverage of Aduhelm and future monoclonal antibodies targeted against amyloid, such as lecanemab, outside of clinical trials.

Since then, speaking at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said the "door is really open" for modifying the NCD if the FDA approves lecanemab.

Efficacy

The good news is that Clarity AD trial on 1,795 people did meet its primary endpoint (or PEP) and key secondaries. In contrast, the previous Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial did not meet its PEP at 12 months, but it was close to predicting a lot of things. It estimated the treatment difference between lecanemab and placebo at 18 months would 0.373 points, corresponding to 25% less decline. The actual difference was 0.45 points, 1.21-point change from baseline for the lecanemab group compared to 1.66 for placebo.

A sample CDR is rated on 6 domains of functioning: memory, orientation, judgment & problem solving, community affairs, home & hobbies, and personal care. Each domain is rated on a 5-point scale of functioning impairment: 0, none; 0.5, questionable; 1, mild; 2, moderate; and 3, severe impairment. There is no widely accepted definition of clinically meaningful effects CDR-SB, but a 2019 study of about 20,000 patients who visited AD Centers in the U.S. found that among those with a clinically meaningful decline, 0.98 points was the mean change in CDR-SB scores among those with mild cognitive impairment-AD, and 1.63 points for those with mild AD.

In other words, a clinician can’t tell the difference between two patients when one scored only 0.45 points higher (worsened, but not clinically). Yet, Aduhelm was controversially approved with a 0.39-point difference, but given the FDA’s low standards for efficacy, it was the most likely outcome. In 2013, they recommended the CDR-SB because it combines assessments of cognition and daily functioning, and the Agency only requires one trial with a statistically significant change on that single prespecified composite measure for approval, especially since there was an unmet need with the life-threatening, severely debilitating AD.

Safety

The Phase 2 was similarly predictive on safety; patients on 10 mg/kg biweekly lecanemab, which was selected for Phase 3, had a 9.9% incidence of ARIA with edema or effusions (ARIA-E), compared to 0.8% in placebo subjects. Moreover, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were infusion-related reactions, 19.9% in the chosen lecanemab dose versus 3.3% for placebo. Those TEAE signals were repeated in Clarity AD: rates for infusion reactions were 26.4% vs 7.4% for lecanemab and placebo, respectively, while ARIA-E was 12.6% vs 1.7%. Given such disparities, it is reasonable to expect that when such events transpired, providers, as well as knowledgeable patients who still had their wits, would suspect who was taking the real deal.

There is very slight difference between the 0 and 0.5 scores. While it wouldn’t mean that health professionals would start to alter their scoring unethically, even at sites with staff who may have ties to Biogen, TEAEs could act as a premature unblinding of sorts. A patient who figured it out, for example, may think the drug is working and give answers to bolster that perception. Again, to put the rating scale into perspective, the 0.45 difference is less than a change in 1 of the 30 squares. The 2019 study proposed that a meaningful difference was a change in 2 to 3 of the boxes.

Trial Design

Moving on, the power model assumed a 20% dropout rate. The actual rate of discontinuation for patients on lecanemab was 18.8%, which was larger than the 15.6% for those on placebo. The difference in dropouts were mainly due to adverse effects (5.7% in the treatment group vs 3.1% from placebo). These missing data points are considered Missing at Random. This is problematic because dropouts were not included in the primary analysis.

The researchers performed what’s called a Complete Case strategy, using only data from participants completing the trial with no missing data, which is considered Unacceptable. The strategy could’ve led to bias because the patients who discontinued due to side effects would likely have worse (higher scores) had they not dropped out. The FDA will of course do their own analysis.

Regulatory and other Takeaways

With the resulting backlash from the Aduhelm scandal, it is unclear which way the FDA will lean on January 6. Because all the conditions for accelerated approval seem to have been met, it may seem unfair for the Agency to change the rules after accepting millions in fees, so the odds slightly favor Biogen. Furthermore, the FDA might realize that market authorization isn't the end all be all it used to be, at least in AD. Reluctant prescribers and minimal coverage by insurers made it practically seem that Aduhelm didn't exist. Thus, the FDA can afford to make another "mistake" with lecanemab.

Nonetheless, the PDUFA date is a true binary catalyst event. If there is a problem (need for further analysis, cause for safety concern etc.), BIIB shares could again tumble below $200, where they were before the Clarity AD topline results came out, when the market likely priced in another lecanemab disappointment following the Phase 2. Hedging with options is a more conservative strategy but volume is low because of the high share price. The option chain includes January 6 because it falls on a Friday, but trading is likely to be halted several times. January 13 would offer more chances to trade, especially with the CMS NCD decision soon to follow an approval.