lakshmiprasad S/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2022 has been a mixed bag for the stock market, with many high-valuation companies seeing significant stock-price declines. Looking into 2023, we see some inflation risks moderating, with the potential for an economic recession growing. As such, firms with strong anti-cyclical footing may outperform the market, while others with more significant cyclical exposures appear likelier to suffer losses.

Two segments with considerable exposure to this shift include the restaurant and consumer discretionary sectors. Restaurant companies, in-person and delivery/takeout, have struggled since 2020 as rising wages and other input costs weigh on margins. In general, firms oriented toward delivery and takeout have outperformed since 2020's events triggered a broader shift that increased demand for delivered pre-made food, mainly at the expense of in-person restaurants. Companies like Chipotle (CMG) and Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) are two notable examples of benefactors from this change.

A few months ago, I published a bearish outlook for Chipotle as evidence grows that the firm will begin to see sales decline due to rising prices and waning real incomes. The stock has moderated since then as this appears more likely as recession risks mount. Another similar example may be Domino's Pizza, which is facing margin strains as input costs grow. Although Domino's is not necessarily a "luxury" product, I expect it to see sales decline in response to economic pressures over the next year. Importantly, because DPZ is trading at a very high valuation with significant growth priced into the stock, it need not see a big sales decline to face a sizeable potential stock devaluation. Further, the company has relatively high financial debt leverage, magnifying its exposure to a change in economic winds.

Can Domino's Grow Forever?

Domino's growth over the past decade is remarkable. Since 2012, the company has quadrupled its sales per share and more than doubled its sales per employee. Since then, the ~35% in total food-price inflation has played a role in its revenue growth, particularly since 2020. See below:

Data by YCharts

Adjusting for food-price inflation, we can see Domino's achieved robust organic growth from 2012 to mid-2020. The company has continued to see "high" sales growth since mid-2020, but it is slightly below the increase in food prices, indicating a slight decline in real sales per share, coinciding with the food inflation spike.

Domino's has grown to be the largest pizza chain in the US, commanding a market share of around 15-16% in 2021, with $8.6B in sales and a total $55B market. Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands (YUM), came in second at $5.5B in sales, making Domino's around 50% larger. Interestingly, Domino's growth during the 2010s occurred with generally low growth in the US pizza market, a moderate decline after adjusting for inflation. Its strategy largely centered around out-competing independent small-business pizza chains regarding technology and pricing.

Domino's developed a technology platform that prized easy access for customers, making it a more convenient option. However, it may be losing this edge with the advent and growth of food-delivery services like DoorDash (DASH) and Uber Eats (UBER), or Slice, more specifically, that help to close that "technological gap" between small businesses and larger companies like Domino's. This change has not yet manifested in clear negative trends for Domino's, but I believe it is a material long-term risk to the firm that many investors do not see. Domino's may have a supply-chain advantage as a large company, but that is not necessarily the case, as access to local food products may be greater for localized competitors.

Domino's growth strategy has also depended heavily on a significant resource - debt. The company has expanded its total financial debt to ~$5.2B today from $1.6B a decade ago. This expansion has eroded its book value to a staggering negative $4.3B, giving equity investors no protection in the event of a significant profit decline. The firm funneled that debt into CapEx spending, which resulted in above-inflation revenue growth. See below:

Data by YCharts

Domino's nearly 6X Financial Debt-to-EBITDA is relatively high and signifies considerable balance sheet risk in the event of a slowdown. The company has expanded its sales through debt growth, but its CapEx level is now very low, resulting in no real growth. Most analysts expect Domino's to continue along its high EPS and sales growth trajectory over the coming years, giving the firm a high "P/E" of nearly 30X- 50% above that of the S&P 500. The company's high valuation indicates tremendous growth is priced into the stock, giving it a considerable downside risk if it fails to deliver on those frothy expectations.

In my view, it is doubtful Domino's will grow its sales at 5-7.5% and EPS at a 10-15% pace over the coming decade, as expected by most analysts. Such growth is necessary to justify its high valuation today. That said, Domino's CapEx spending is not high enough to fuel such growth. Additionally, with its debt leverage as high as it is and corporate interest rates much higher, it likely cannot manage such change without unnecessarily increasing interest costs and further deteriorating its financial stability.

Given the increasingly competitive labor environment, particularly for delivery drivers, I also doubt the company will grow its earnings faster than its sales and is more likely to see margin compression. The company has seen a considerable reduction in its profit margins since entry-level wages (and other input cost factors) began to soar in 2020. The primary draw is on the company's gross profit margins. See below:

Data by YCharts

With inflation slowing, many may believe that pressures on Domino's margins may subside. However, if we consider inflation is likely slowing due to falling economic demand, then the opposite may be true. For example, Domino's is raising prices to try to keep up with rising input costs. A slight price increase may not deter customers, but a large enough price increase likely will, mainly when consumer sentiment is meager. In short, Domino's is highly exposed to the "wage-price" spiral. Add on the demographic factors that exacerbate entry-level worker shortages (the lack of 15-25-year-olds compared to 25-40-year-olds), and it seems likely that the company may struggle with this trend for most of the upcoming decade unless it can automate more of its services.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am very bearish on DPZ and believe it is significantly overvalued and liable to face significant declines over the next year. The core issues I see in DPZ are its high ~30X "P/E" valuation, combined with its falling real sales, compressing profit margins, and high debt leverage.

Domino's has achieved robust growth over much of the past decade. Still, I believe that is primarily due to the technological edge that allowed it to outcompete many independent pizza companies. With the expansion of food delivery apps, their technological advantage over customers has deteriorated, and competition for delivery drivers is increased. Domino's may have an expansion opportunity internationally, but as seen in Italy, what works in the US does not necessarily work abroad. Secondly, its capital investment level is likely not high enough to fuel strong growth, particularly in light of growing headwinds.

Given its economic exposure and leverage, I believe a 15X forward "P/E" is far more reasonable, implying a ~50% potential share-price decline. Peers, such as Yum Brands, trade at a similar valuation, indicating its overvaluation is largely systemic to the industry. In my view, the broad overvaluation of delivery-centric restaurants stems from the shift in 2020 that caused significant short-term growth for these firms. Analysts and investors today may be linearly extrapolating that one-off growth event with little regard for its core cause (the temporary shutdown of most in-person restaurants).

A Short Opportunity

DPZ may be a decent short opportunity. As economic recession risks loom, I believe there is a high probability that the company's 2023 earnings expectations will face ample downward revision. The company has some protection since its franchisees will face the brunt of the burden, but at DPZ's valuation, even a decline in its sales growth outlook is likely enough to catalyze a devaluation of its stock. DPZ garners relatively low short interest at 4.5%, and its options have below-average implied volatility, indicating low-short squeeze risk. More technically, DPZ's rally has slowed in recent weeks but is still 21% above its June low, indicating solid entry timing. With its options cheaper than normal, puts could be a suitable way to bet against the stock with defined potential losses.

Of course, short-selling DPZ comes with a few key risks. For one, the company could rise in value if speculative fervor returns to consumer-centric brands (as seen in 2020). More fundamentally, the stock could also rise if its sales grow in response to an economic slowdown (see McDonald's (MCD) in 2008), though I suspect its prices are high enough that it would not see such a benefit. In the long term, Domino's may achieve strong growth if it automates the areas of its supply chain with the most significant worker shortages. At this point, the company appears to be far from that technology, but it does improve DPZ's long-term value potential. Overall, looking over the immediate horizon, I believe DPZ's downside factors far outweigh its bullish ones.