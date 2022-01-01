Daniel Balakov

Dear readers/followers,

The time has come for an update on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). The company has actually seen a fair bit of decline since my last article in September, and this led to me establishing a position in the business which has already seen some RoR compared to the market - even if it for my timing has been less than the overall market.

The time has come to revisit this business, to see if it's a "BUY" at this price, and see what the potential upside could be.

Let's get going.

Public Service Enterprise Group - An Update on the company

In my last article, I went ahead and shifted my thesis on PEG. The reason was that the company saw a significant decline in its share price on the back of reduced results, expectations, and forecasts. To the uninitiated, it might seem odd that a company like PSEG is suffering like this. After all, the company is new Jersey's largest distribution utility for Electric and gas. What could possibly go wrong here?

There are a few reasons why PSEG (also a name for the company, and a better shorthand) crashed, but this also resulted in the company actually becoming a very solid sort of opportunity.

Remember - all utilities are essentially plays on regulated cash flows from asset bases, decided on by regulators with rate cases and increases. This is an attractive business model, especially for those with an eye to income investing, because these companies tend to have less volatility (and less upside) than other businesses.

The company we're talking about here has both electric and gas assets with millions of customers, most of which are Residential for Electricity, and commercial for gas, though the business also serves industrial customers.

And over time, PSEG has been able to outperform and provide solid returns from a conservative asset base.

Remember my first article on the company. In hindsight, this was extremely well-timed, and it explains better than words ever could, why valuation is core to investing.

PSEG article (Seeking Alpha)

Because fundamentals and operating in an attractive geography is not this company's problem. It is a play on some of the more attractive areas in the US, and its asset base is absolutely solid.

PEG IR (PEG IR)

The relevant HoldCo was established in 1985 to take control of the aforementioned subsidiary.

It also began to consolidate unregulated businesses. In 2000, Public Service Enterprise Group split PSE&G subsidiary's unregulated national power generation assets to form PSEG Power, while the PSE&G subsidiary continued operating in New Jersey as a regulated gas and electric delivery company.

And since that time, the company has been able to continually increase its net income, making it a good example for why utility investments are a solid pick overall.

Today, the company essentially has three operating subsidiaries - PSE&G, PSEG Long Island, and PSEG Power. The company's subsidiaries serve customers in New York City and New Jersey. The company is heavy with zero-carbon infrastructure and investments and is over 90% regulated with a very predictable sales mix and operations - like many utilities.

Like any company in this field, PEG has attractive plans in terms of increasing its ESG-oriented assets. It's over 90% regulated at this time and has given investors proof that increasing its EPS 5-7% CAGR over the past 10 years is entirely possible here. It's expecting the same for the 2022-2025 period while raising the dividend lock-step with earnings to a 2022E dividend of $2.16 per share.

PSEG is extremely well-capitalized and carries a BBB+ credit rating, and has recently enjoyed lower minimum threshold metrics of several BPS. The company has already announced that no further credit raising will be needed in order to execute its current capital program, and this includes some of the ongoing investments in Ocean Wind.

So, you can see why investors are positive on the stock, at least at the right sort of price. The company is one of the businesses that's paid consecutive dividends for the longest time - even if that time hasn't seen the company increase at an unbroken rate.

PEG IR (PEG IR)

Given that PSEG achieves some of the highest customer satisfaction rating for both electricity and gas, it's fair to say that this company is indeed among the premium in its field. The company has a tradition of executing CapEx programs on time and on budget, and they've also been quick to harden and adapt their assets and infrastructure, where many operations are still lagging behind.

The risks we've seen lately, and that have caused the stock to actually decline as much as it has, and where it is currently recovering from is the expected flat EPS growth for 2022-2023. We've adjusted growth estimates because the company itself no longer believes itself able to grow as much for these years. Its guidance for 2023 calls for EPS as low as $3.35 for 2023. If this was to materialize, that would be even lower than the current consensus from 17 FactSet analysts forecasting closer to $3.5 for next year.

PSEG forecasts (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

So we can see why the market may no longer believe a premium is applicable to this company with these estimates - this is something I personally applaud because while utilities are stable and solid, I prefer to invest in the when they're being very cheap.

There's very little wrong with PEG as things stand though, in terms of pure financials and results. The fundamentals are still very solid, as far as things go. 3Q22 wasn't a bad quarter, per se. The company saw good net income, but it did not only lower 2023 estimates but 2022 as well, even though the company saw net income up almost 4% YoY, driven by growth in the rate base.

But this goes to show you how violently the market can react even though the only thing that happened was a slight guidance adjustment. It can send the stock into free-fall as much as 20% in a very short time - a good opportunity for you and me to pick up shares on the cheap.

The company's CapEx plans remain in place, with over $10B planned until 2025 in a mix of clean energy, transmission, and gas/electricity distribution investments.

The company has good fundamentals for this, because, despite the rate base increase, customers for PSEG are still paying relatively low bills in relation to the rest of the nation and other NJ utilities. Take a look.

PEG IR (PEG IR)

What I want to highlight in this article is actually that the company is operating well "above par", despite what the share price might suggest. I was excited when it dropped because it meant I could pick up shares cheaply, but I also thought the undervaluation wouldn't be a "Long" thing as such, and indeed it wasn't - because we're nearly up to levels that I would consider to be less attractive.

Let me clarify.

PEG Valuation

The valuation for this company is no longer as attractive as it once was. All the quality in the world does not matter if what you're buying is sold to you at too much of a premium.

People will happily buy a car at a certain price but would shrink back from it at 2X or 5X the price.

The company has been on an absolute tear since COVID-19, barring the recent decline. Its valuation trends due to this is somewhat distorted, and the company currently trades at a P/E of around 17.5X on a weighted basis. This is slightly premium, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it "overpriced", as I did in one of my earlier articles on the business.

When I established my starter position in the company, it traded at a valuation closer to around 15x. This was a great price, with an annualized conservative potential upside of upwards of 15%. At this valuation, and with the updated forecasts for 2022-2023, that return is now less than 8%.

PEG valuation/upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I also want to point out that the 2024E results are "Up in the air", as I see it. It's not at all clear that these are coming in at the levels that are currently expected, given how low the results for the 2022-2023E have been dialed. An almost 40-cent EPS discrepancy is not small beans for this sort of company.

There is a lot to like about this utility - but again, valuation is a very key component of this equation. If it doesn't add up, no matter what you do, you won't get good returns from an investment. Not if you buy it at "too expensive" levels.

Still, there isn't a lot of historical uncertainty to point to. Analysts have been good at adjusting, and hitting those targets.

PEG analyst accuracy (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I said in my first article on PEG that this is not a complex thesis. It still isn't a complex thesis. PEG is the sort of company with results mostly being equal, which they are, I set an "easy" target for "BUY" and an easy target for "TRIM" as well as for "HOLD".

The target in terms of "BUY" was around $60/share for my first article. I haven't changed this in almost half a year.

I'm still not changing it here.

So when do you think I bought it? That's right - under $60. My lowest "BUY" for this company was around $54/share.

I have now stopped buying, and I'm shifting my thesis.

Thesis

My thesis for PEG is the following:

The largest utility in New Jersey, with substantial, attractive assets that are likely to generate significant returns over the next few years.

Very attractive fundamentals and credit safety scores make this company one of the better bets in the utility space.

However, the valuation prohibits any sort of positive enough RoR from a historical perspective or conservative future estimate. I consider it likely that investing today, your returns will at best be flat or 1-3% annually for the next 3 years.

I, therefore, consider the company a "HOLD" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

It is neither cheap nor with a high enough upside here. For that reason, I'm at a "HOLD" here.

PEG is a "HOLD" here.