Utica Play A Three-Way Opportunity For Midstream

Dec. 13, 2022 7:32 PM ET
Summary

  • A new shale resource play rolled out by EOG Resources could shake up the state of midstream in the Appalachian Basin.
  • In its 3Q22 earnings, EOG announced the surprise entry in Ohio targeting the “Utica Combo” on the western edge of the Marcellus and Utica shales.
  • The producer has drilled four wells confirming the Utica Combo resource and is guiding to a 20-well program for 2023.

A new shale resource play rolled out by EOG Resources (EOG) could shake up the state of midstream in the Appalachian Basin, creating new opportunities to treat and transport natural gas, NGLs and crude.

In its 3Q22 earnings, EOG announced the surprise entry in Ohio targeting the “Utica Combo” on the western edge of the Marcellus and Utica shales. EOG said it has acquired leases for 395,000 net acres in eastern Ohio for ~$500 million, including about 135,000 mineral acres in the southern part of the play. The producer has drilled four wells confirming the Utica Combo resource and is guiding to a 20-well program for 2023.

During the earnings call, executives said EOG will target the liquids-rich “volatile oil window” of the Utica shale, estimating 60- 70% of output will be oil and NGLs with the balance as residue gas. The most prolific well drilled so far produced over 3,500 boe/d from a 12,000-foot lateral, management said.

The three-stream development could open new opportunities for midstream investments. We see long-term potential for MPLX (MPLX), EnLink Midstream (ENLC) and Williams (WMB) to provide services to EOG and potentially other producers if the Utica Combo takes off. For example, ENLC operates the Ohio River Valley (ORV) condensate line, which could take liquids. Prior to the EOG announcement, we estimated the ORV system would contribute ~$2.5 million in EBITDA to ENLC.

Additionally, there is ample spare gas processing capacity in eastern Ohio to accommodate supply growth and boost midstream returns. EOG said it will build its own gathering but plans to use third-party facilities to process the rich gas. Plants that could take EOG volumes include Kensington (WMB), MPLX’s Cadiz and Seneca, and Berne (Blue Racer). The MPLX system has a combined 1.3 Bcf/d of processing capacity but is operating below 40% utilization (see chart).

Gas pipeline egress also isn’t as pressing a concern on the western side of the basin. Given drilling in the region, we estimate EOG would produce ~30 MMcf/d of residue gas after a full year from a 20-well program. Our current estimates for egress capacity in our Northeast Supply and Demand Forecast shows ample room for the small increase in residue production.

East Daley Analytics does volumes better than anyone else in the market. We specialize in identifying, understanding, and monitoring operational risk throughout the oil and gas value chain. We dissect 1,100+ North American natural gas, crude and NGL assets for volumes, rates and competitive dynamics to identify which assets are most important and isolate their operational value. We help with the heavy lifting by providing transparency in the energy market through market reports, data sets and consulting projects.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

