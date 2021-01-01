Kris Connor/Getty Images Entertainment

My positive thesis on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) back in August of 2021 was predicated on meaningful volume share growth potential for the company’s Modelo and Corona brands, as well as further improvement potential in the wine business, and this has played out well over the last 16 months, with Constellation continuing to gain share in the U.S. market, while the shares have outperformed (up almost 11%) other beer rivals like Molson Coors (TAP) (by 300bp), ABI (BUD) (by about 1,100bp), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (by over 2,300bp), and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) (by about 2,700bp), as well as the broader consumer staples space.

Constellation is still under-leveraged on national distribution and under-leveraged to on-premises, but management continues to work at both, with evident progress over the last year (and beyond). While trade-down and tougher comps are an emerging risk, and I do see some margin vulnerability in the short term, Constellation still looks undervalued to me and worth a closer look.

A Little Vulnerability In FQ3, But The Core Remains Strong

Constellation has been executed well relative to sell-side expectations in recent quarters, but there are a couple of items I think are worth watching into the next earnings report (scheduled for early January).

First, the most recently-reported data on beer imports from Mexico (October data) showed a year-over-year decline of 1.1% - the first decline in 20 months. Recent Nielsen scanner data has also shown a little flagging in growth, with Constellation’s beer growth slowing from 12.5% to 8.9% over the last month and from 15.9% to 14.7% over the last three months. Those are sharper declines relative to overall beer sector, suggesting there may be some slowing of momentum.

Still, I think perspective is in order. Yes, there have been some slowdowns in the scanner data, but double-digit growth over the last 12 weeks is still more than double the overall beer category, and the double-digit growth over the past year is well ahead of the low single-digit category growth, including 8% volume growth for Constellation against 3% category contraction.

Constellation has been routinely beating Street expectations for depletions in beer, but this upcoming comp is a tougher one (+8.4%) and there are concerns about on-premises weakness. I still think there’s some upside to the 7.3% average estimate, but likely not a lot.

I’m a little more concerned about margins. Pricing has been running about +4%-+5% lately, ahead of management targets, but input cost inflation is still an issue and Constellation has been upping its ad spending. With that, I could see some downside risk to the 37.3% sell-side average estimate (down 400bp from the year-ago level), and the Street has a tendency to overreact to margin misses.

Continuing To Leverage A Real Growth Opportunity

I don’t want to make too much of a potential modest shortfall in FYQ3 results, though I do think there is a risk of a miss-and-lower report in an already-twitchy market. Beyond this short-term noise, though, I remain bullish on the ongoing opportunity for Constellation to grow.

The beer category continues to see consumption and preference declines, with more drinkers turning to spirits over beer. Over the last decade, though, Constellation has managed over 600bp of share growth while ABI and Molson Coors have seen around 800bp of share erosion.

But why should a reader think Constellation can continue to grow?

For starters, Constellation’s key brands remain under-penetrated and underrepresented on national store shelves. Modelo Especial already has around 5% national share of the market, but only around 11% national distribution and it has approximately 60% of the distribution points of ABI’s Bud Light, with the overall Modelo brand family having around 75%-80% retail penetration. The pandemic was definitely a setback, as retailers were loath to mess with their in-store assortments, but this is an ongoing area of focus for management.

Likewise with on-premises consumption. Prior to Constellation’s ownership, the Modelo business was basically just a bottled beer business, with the management supporting neither canning nor draft. Since then, Constellation has grown the canning share to 34% of total volumes, and while draft is still a small part of the business (around 3% versus 10% for well-known imports and 15% for most leading domestics), it’s another area where management is focusing their marketing attention.

Product innovation/development also remains a potential growth driver, and polling/surveying consistently shows that product innovation drives consumer behavior, and particularly among younger consumers who don’t have established tastes. While the seltzer category (once the hottest area of the business) has cooled considerably, with volumes down double-digits over the last year, there are still growth opportunities in the read-to-drink category, and the company’s partnership with Coca-Cola (KO) to develop alcoholic drinks based on the Fanta franchise looks like a worthwhile opportunity.

At the same time, though, the company continues to develop follow-on brands in its core portfolio, including a new premium light beer (Modelo Oro) and new Modelo Chelada flavors. I’d also argue that the ongoing expansion of Pacifico is almost the same as brand innovation – while popular in California (a top-10 brand there that supposedly outsells Coors Light in LA), the national distribution here is even weaker than for the other brands and simply getting this existing brand into more retail locations could offer attractive leverage.

Mopping Up Some Issues

Since my last update, Constellation has also dealt with two business items that I viewed as drawbacks in the bigger picture.

Canopy Growth (CGC) is consolidating its U.S. cannabis operations into a new entity (Canopy USA), and Constellation has already indicated that it intends to transition its ownership to the non-voting, non-participating exchangeable Canopy USA shares. With that, Constellation won’t have further involvement with Canopy Growth’s board and it will switch from equity method to fair value accounting. Moreover, it should lay to rest concerns that the company will substantially increase its investment in, and capital commitment to, a business venture that hasn’t worked out so far.

The company also executed on a share exchange with the Sands family that terminates the dual share structure and unwinds that family’s privileged voting position. This comes at the cost of near-term debt, but I believe simplifying and democratizing the ownership structure is better for the company over the long term.

The Outlook

My expectations for Constellation’s revenue are basically in line with the Street for the next two years, but my FY’25 and FY’26 numbers are a little higher (about 1% and 4% higher, respectively), as I do believe the company will continue to gain share in the U.S. market through improved distribution and market awareness.

I do see some near-term risk to margins (as mentioned above), and I’m looking for EBITDA margins around 37% for FY’23 and FY’24, but I believe margins will start heading toward 40% in FY’25 and FY’26 as the company leverages investments in distribution and brand-building as well as new capacity. Speaking of capacity, I have modest concerns that the Street isn’t fully modeling in elevated capex tied to announced intentions to add more production capacity in Mexico. I expect this to keep free cash flow margins in the mid-to-high teens for a few years, but I still expect mid-20%’s margins over time, driving normalized FCF growth in the high single digits (on around 6% to 7% revenue growth).

Discounting those cash flows back, I believe Constellation is still priced for a high single-digit annualized return. Multiples-based approaches are more challenging with alcohol companies, but I do believe the margins/returns of the business can support a forward EBITDA multiple of 15.75x, or a fair value of around $245 on my 12-month EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

While that EBITDA-based approach doesn’t suggest a lot of upside, I also don’t have all that much faith in multiple-based valuation with alcohol companies, and I find that discounted cash flow works better. To that end, I find that Constellation offers a good risk-adjusted return. I do see some risk of trading-down in 2023 (stressed customers choosing cheaper brands), but given the demonstrated strength and momentum in the core brands and the open space left to claim from increased distribution, I believe these shares are worth a serious look.