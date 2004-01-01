Win McNamee/Getty Images News

It seems everyone is looking forward to Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) turnaround. I say this, because its stock already trades at 53x its 2023 earnings consensus. But does it make sense to put faith on such a turnaround?

My answer to that is no. It’s not that Boeing can’t turn around its fortunes. Instead, the reason is simpler. Why bet on something which might or might not happen, when you have a better alternative at a lower valuation?

Boeing As Of Today

Ever since its 737 Max debacle, Boeing has struggled. The 737 Max is smack in the segment which represents most sales, and it was years before Boeing was again able to produce it and ship it. Even today, the type hasn’t yet regained certification in China, though that could happen soon.

As a result of the debacle (and also COVID-19), Boeing today is still far from Boeing back in 2018, before the 737 Max troubles took place. It’s still a far smaller and far less profitable company. Back in 2018 Boeing earned $16.01 per share (Non-GAAP) on $101.1 billion in revenues. Now, or rather in the 2023 consensus, Boeing is only expected to earn $3.54 per share on $81.7 billion in revenues.

Hence, clearly investors aren't bidding Boeing at $187 based on what it will earn even in 2023. Instead, clearly, investors expect Boeing to reclaim its 2018 glory. Investors are betting on a needed turnaround. An easier alternative, though, might exist. An alternative which requires no turnaround at all.

The Alternative Which Requires No Turnaround

More things changed regarding Boeing since 2018. One thing is that its backlog is now significantly smaller, at 4300 commercial airplanes. Back in 2018, this stood at 5873 airplanes. This is, however, still enough to feed all-out manufacturing for years.

Moreover, as a result of the 737 Max debacle and debate, the public is now much more aware of the 737’s ancient design, which was a contributor into the chain of events leading to the 737 debacle. Even if the 737 is now deemed fully safe, it seems stretched to think the Max won’t be the last of its lineage. And yet Boeing is saying that it won’t field a 737 replacement before 2030 (unlike what was expected in 2014).

It stands to reason that looking forward, with the 737 being its main sales contributor, Boeing won’t find it easy to replicate its 2018 success.

At the same time, there’s someone else we can compare to how it looked in 2018. That would be Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY). Airbus has a slate of narrow-body jets that’s either modern (A220) or not nearly as old in conception as the Boeing 737 (A319, A320, A320neo, A321neo). The Airbus A320 series is more than 20 years more recent than the Boeing 737 series.

Even while Airbus was also deeply affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, it has for the most part already recovered fully. For instance:

Airbus 2023 consensus has its revenues at 68.1 billion EUR. In 2018, Airbus posted 63.7 billion EUR in revenues. This is a full recovery.

Airbus 2023 EPS consensus stands at 6.26 EUR per share. In 2018, Airbus earned 5.22 EUR per share.

Airbus now has a 7,294 commercial plane backlog. This is already close to its 7,577 commercial plane backlog in 2018.

Airbus sits on 8.0 billion EUR in net cash. This is still below the 13.3 billion EUR in 2018, but the intervening COVID-19 epidemic was quite hard on cash, so that's a good performance. Boeing, we should remember, went from $17.3 billion in net debt in 2018, to a massive $42.9 billion net debt position now.

Finally, typically the 737 has been slightly more competitive than the Airbus A320/321 on shorter flights (since it's a smaller plane). This is now a potential problem for the 737, since the “segment below” is seeing new, modern, entrants which are set to be more competitive there – the Embraer E2 and the Airbus A220. Hence, even without the 737 Max problem, the future looks to be less rosy for Boeing than the recent (pre-Max problem) past.

All in all, Airbus looks to be in a better competitive position, with newer planes in the highest volume segment. It’s in a better financial position, with a large net cash hoard versus Boeing’s deeply indebted situation. And it carries a much higher backlog.

Now, both backlogs are enough to sustain very high industrial activity, both at Airbus and Boeing. But Airbus has much bigger freedom in improving its already superior competitive position – for instance pitting the A220 more into the 737’s market, from below.

Airbus hasn’t gotten to the scale of Boeing in 2018, but it has managed to eclipse 2018 already. Boeing isn’t to the 2018 scale, and also runs the risk of not getting there any time soon.

Some things could cloud this judgement, though. For instance, in 2021 the Boeing 737 actually saw more orders than the Airbus A320 series. However, this is a bit misleading. The 737 Max returning to service has meant a level of “catching up” was bound to happen, if for no other reason, because the pure 737 operators would need to catch up themselves after freezing things for years.

Complicating Matters For Boeing

There is such a thing as "network effects" when it comes to airplanes. Fleets which have more of one type (or type exclusivity) have great incentives to buy more of that same type (economies in maintenance, crew training, handling systems, etc.).

This is relevant because for a long time, these effects favored the 737. But with the 737 out for years, and now sometimes not being competitive with the A321 series, these effects have reversed. Airbus is delivering more A320/A321s and will keep on doing so into the future. This has created more fleets which are more inclined to order more of the same planes as well.

Hence, looking into the future, it's unlikely that the 737 will reclaim the same order rates as it enjoyed into 2018.

Near-Term Valuation

Airbus trades for 17.9x its 2023 Consensus. Boeing, as we saw earlier, trades for 52.8x its 2023 consensus. You have to go all the way to 2025, for Boeing to be at 18.7x earnings.

Hence, we can say that Boeing, today, already discounts getting back to its past glory – which it might, or might not, achieve. While Airbus trades just normally, on constant success.

In my view, the valuation angle, alongside everything else I discussed, makes Airbus a much safer bet than Boeing.

Conclusion

Betting on Boeing turning around and getting to its past glory might seem attractive. However, arguably, Boeing already trades as if this turnaround will be achieved.

Airbus, on the other hand, trades at a normal valuation without requiring any turnaround. Yet, quite visibly, Airbus is in a much better technological, backlog and financial situation than Boeing.

If pressed into investing in one of these two duopoly players, I’d thus rather select Airbus over Boeing.