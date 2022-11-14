MicroStockHub

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Larry Robbins' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Robbins' regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2022. Please visit our Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q2 2022.

This quarter, Robbins' 13F portfolio value remained steady at $4B. The number of holdings decreased from 55 to 54. There are 38 positions that are significantly large. The focus of this article is on these larger positions. The top five stakes are Cigna, Tenet Healthcare, Fiserv, DXC Technology, and Global Payments. Together they are at ~43% of the 13F assets.

New Stakes:

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), Lennox International (LII), Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), and Expedia Group (EXPE): These are small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) new stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Centene Corp. (CNC): CNC is a 2.27% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$59.50 and ~$74.50. The position was sold down by ~50% over the two quarters through Q1 2022 at prices between ~$62 and ~$88. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$77 and ~$97. The stock currently trades at $83.22.

Change Healthcare: The 2.79% Change Healthcare stake was built over the last two quarters at prices between ~$19 and ~$24. UnitedHealth (UNH) acquired Change Healthcare in a $25.75 all-cash deal that closed in November.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), Hologic (HOLX), ironSource, and Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX): These very small (less than ~0.65% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Tenet Healthcare (THC): THC is currently the second largest position at ~11% of the portfolio. It was established in 2012 at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The original position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2013 at around $44. Recent activity follows. The five quarters through Q1 2022 had seen a two-thirds selling at prices between ~$40 and ~$91. Last two quarters saw a ~27% stake increase at prices between ~$50 and ~$89. The stock currently trades at ~$46.

Note 1: Glenview still controls ~7.7 % of the business.

Note 2: In August 2017, Glenview's two directors resigned from THC's board citing irreconcilable differences. In March 2018, Tenet's board reached an agreement with Glenview whereby they agreed to vote in favor of the board's nominees in return for byelaw amendments.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): The ~6% FISV position was primarily built Q1 2022 at prices between ~$93 and ~$110 and the stock currently trades at ~$102. This quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$89 and ~$111.

DXC Technology (DXC) previously Computer Sciences Corp: DXC is a large (top five) ~6% of the portfolio stake. The position was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $27 and $34. The four quarters thru Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $75 and $96 while next quarter the stake was almost doubled at prices between $50 and $94. Q1 2019 also saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $53 and $69. There was a ~53% selling over the three quarters through Q4 2021 at prices between ~$30 and ~$43 while next quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$29 and ~$39. That was followed with a ~22% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$23 and ~$32. The stock is now at $27.25.

Note: Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) had announced a spin-merger transaction whereby HPE's Enterprise Services business was to be spun-off and merged into CSC to form a new business DXC Technology. That transaction closed in April 2017. Terms called for CSC shareholders to receive one share of DXC for each CSC share held.

Aptiv PLC (APTV): The 4.45% of the portfolio APTV stake was built over the four quarters through Q3 2021 at prices between ~$94 and ~$170. There was a one-third selling next quarter at prices between ~$149 and ~$178 while the last three quarters saw a ~325% stake increase at prices between ~$78 and ~$174. The stock currently trades at $97.58.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is a 3.26% of the portfolio stake established over the two quarters through Q1 2022 at prices between ~$136 and ~$185. There was a ~60% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$106 and ~$145. The stock currently trades well below their purchase price ranges at ~$93

Baxter International (BAX): The ~3% of the portfolio stake in BAX was built over the three quarters through Q3 2021 at prices between ~$74 and ~$88. The stock currently trades below that range at ~$53. Last four quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

DuPont De Nemours (DD): DD is a 2.31% of the portfolio position that saw the stake almost doubled in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$75 and ~$86. Next quarter also saw a ~22% stake increase at prices between ~$67 and ~$79.50. That was followed with a similar increase this quarter at prices between ~$50 and ~$63. The stock is now at ~$71.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Clarivate Plc (CLVT), FMC Corporation (FMC), Flex Ltd. (FLEX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Valvoline (VVV), Willis Towers Watson (WTW), and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI): These small (less than ~2.20% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Cigna Corporation (CI): CI is currently the largest position at ~15% of the portfolio. It is a long term stake that has been in the portfolio since 2007. Recent activity follows: The two quarters through Q1 2021 had seen a ~43% increase at prices between ~$163 and ~$228 while next quarter saw a roughly one-third reduction at prices between ~$232 and ~$267. There was a ~15% trimming in Q4 2021 while the next two quarters saw a stake doubling at prices between ~$218 and ~$272. The stock is now at ~$330. This quarter saw a ~6% trimming.

Global Payments (GPN): GPN is a 5.84% of the portfolio position built over the six quarters through Q1 2022 at prices between ~$120 and ~$218 and it is now well below that range at $99.45. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

McKesson Corp. (MCK): The 5.55% MCK stake was established during the five quarters through Q4 2017 at prices between $124 and $167. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. Q3 2021 saw a ~28% increase at prices between ~$188 and ~$209 while in the next two quarters there was a ~60% reduction at prices between ~$245 and ~$336. The stock is now at ~$371. This quarter also saw a ~10% trimming.

Uber Technologies (UBER): The 2.71% UBER stake was built in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$38.50 and ~$52. There was a ~70% stake increase over the last two quarters at prices between ~$20.50 and ~$44.40. The stock is now at $26.98. This quarter saw a minor ~5% trimming.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP): The 2.19% of the portfolio CCEP stake was built in H1 2021 at prices between ~$45 and ~$63. Last three quarters saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$43 and ~$60 while this quarter there was a ~35% selling at prices between ~$42.50 and ~$55. The stock currently trades at $54.50.

Encompass Health (EHC): EHC is now a very small 0.40% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$75 and ~$84. Next two quarters saw a ~220% stake increase at prices between ~$52 and ~$74. This quarter saw the stake reduced by ~80% at prices between ~$45 and ~$54. The stock is now at $57.23.

Boston Scientific (BSX), Corteva (CTVA), Element Solutions (ESI), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Myriad Genetics (MYGN), and United Rentals (URI): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

US Foods Holding (USFD): The ~3% of the portfolio USFD position was purchased over the two quarters through Q1 2022 at prices between ~$30 and ~$39 and it is now at ~$36. There was a minor ~5% stake increase last quarter.

Longview Acquisition II (LGV): LGV is a $600M SPAC sponsored by Larry Robbins. It had an IPO last March. The stock currently trades at $10.10.

Note: Regulatory filings show them owning 22.675M shares (26.3% of the shares outstanding) of Longview Acquisition II. ~17.2M shares in sponsor units which they got for $25K and the rest (5M units) purchased at IPO for $10 per share. Overall, their cost-basis is less than $2 per share.

Butterfly Network (BFLY): Longview Acquisition, a $345M SPAC sponsored by Larry Robbins did a ~$1.5B EV deal to merge with Butterfly Network in November 2020. The deal closed last February. The stock peaked at ~$27 per share and currently trades at $2.60. Butterfly Network pioneered a handheld portable ultrasound machine. Glenview's stake is at 0.64% of the portfolio. Last quarter saw a ~10% stake increase.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), HCA Healthcare (HCA), and Norfolk Southern (NSC): These very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

Note: They have a ~7% ownership stake in Brookdale Senior Living.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Robbins' 13F stock holdings in Q3 2022: