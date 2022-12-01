da-kuk

Author’s note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 6, 2022. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, December 2nd, 2022.

Weekly performance roundup

Global equity markets soared on weaker than expected US CPI (inflation) numbers. 22 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 20 last week) and the average price return was +1.81% (up from +1.67% last week). The lead gainer was Asia Equity (+5.14%) while MLPs lagged (-0.29%).

Income Lab

22 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 19 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.58% (up from +1.09% last week). The top sector by NAV was Commodities (+4.05%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Senior Loans (+0.36%).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+2.56%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-16.30%). The average sector discount is -5.79% (up from -5.97% last week).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Real Estate (+1.55%), while California Munis (-1.84%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.23% (down from +0.56% last week).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Limited Duration (+0.70), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Single-state Munis (-1.26). The average z-score is -0.22 (up from -0.29 last week).

Income Lab

The sectors with the highest yields are Asia Equity (14.01%), U.S. Equity (11.36%), and Emerging Market Income (+11.09%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 8.44% (down from 8.74% last week).

Income Lab

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -9.68% 4.07% -12.17% -0.5 -7.62% 2.58% Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) -7.07% 5.57% 2.09% 0.2 -3.90% 2.60% Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income (NXN) -4.77% 3.85% -9.68% -1.7 -3.89% 1.20% Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite (QQQX) -4.46% 8.97% 2.61% 0.2 -2.91% 1.32% PIMCO CA Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) -3.98% 5.30% 9.39% 1.9 -0.46% 2.34% TCW Strategic Income (TSI) -3.86% 5.07% -8.79% -1.5 -1.66% 0.99% Putnam Muni Opportunities (PMO) -3.58% 5.74% 0.27% 0.3 -1.68% 1.84% Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc (NMT) -3.42% 3.75% -12.57% -1.6 -2.01% 1.83% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) -3.29% 7.40% 4.63% -1.9 0.42% 2.72% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -3.18% 7.97% -10.45% -1.6 -2.71% 0.75% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) 9.03% 22.80% -0.80% 1.0 6.04% 0.00% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 8.32% 8.11% 96.81% 0.8 1.65% 0.53% Gabelli Multi-Media (GGT) 8.28% 13.35% 47.76% 0.8 7.15% 3.00% Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc (EDF) 7.44% 16.25% 3.75% -0.4 13.01% 4.91% Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Inc Fd (RNP) 6.58% 6.73% 9.98% 4.1 6.83% 0.46% Clough Global Dividend and Income (GLV) 5.95% 14.41% 0.32% 0.4 7.01% 0.67% Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Inc & Conv Fund (ACV) 5.00% 10.14% -1.25% 0.4 7.25% 1.84% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) 4.90% 10.15% -7.30% 1.3 -3.79% -1.86% Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty (RQI) 4.25% 7.23% 0.00% 1.4 4.98% 0.53% Virtus Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Inc (EDI) 4.06% 17.07% -2.77% -0.7 9.33% 4.76% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

November 10, 2022| RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Rights Offering. November 9, 2022 | Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. announces results of the special stockholder meeting relating to the proposed reorganization with abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund. November 9, 2022 | Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund. November 9, 2022 | abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Special Shareholder Meetings Relating to Proposed Reorganizations with Delaware Management Company-Advised Closed-End Funds. November 7, 2022 | Tortoise Announces Final Results of Tender Offers for its Closed-End Funds.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

December 1, 2022 | Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund announces potential self-tender offer for up to 30% of its shares. November 30, 2022 | Delaware Investments® Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. November 9, 2022 | Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Merger. October 28, 2022 | Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Additional Information Related to Its Self-Tender Offer for up to Fifty Percent of Its Common Shares. September 20, 2022 | First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Announces Approval of Liquidation. August 11, 2022 | Abrdn's U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Special Shareholder Meetings Relating to Proposed Acquisition of Assets of Four Delaware Management Company-Advised Closed-End Funds.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

November 9, 2022 | abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to Proposed Acquisition of Assets of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

------------------------------------

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. =I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Income Lab

Boosters

Income Lab

Commentary

1. Special distributions arriving

A few special distributions are arriving, and these are apparently causing valuation discrepancies that an astute investor could take advantage of.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) had a $1.0714 special distribution with an ex-date of December 7, 2022 (this is before the monthly distribution with an ex-date of December 13, 2022). This caused its premium/discount to diverge dramatically from its closest peer, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI).

YCharts

The discount of RNP, which is accompanied by a 1-year z-score of +3.3, is the highest in the long history of the fund. Needless to say, RNP is overvalued here on a fundamental basis, and should be swapped for sister funds such as RQI (an Income Generator portfolio holding) at a -2.00% discount or Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY) (a Tactical Income-100 portfolio holding) at a -10.24% discount.

CEFConnect

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) has a special distribution of $0.50 coming up with an ex-date of December 22, 2022 (this is after the monthly distribution with an ex-date of December 9, 2022).

The ECC/OXLC ratio is still hovering towards its upper range, although having fallen back slightly from its highs last month. We will be watching this to see if ECC makes a final run-up towards the ex-dividend date, in order to swap to OXLC and gain "free shares" of OXLC.