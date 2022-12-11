AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

Sometimes, the best time to purchase shares of a company is when that company is going through a bit of a rough spot. And one business that has recently started experiencing that is a firm called Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT). As its name suggests, the company focuses on the production, importing, and selling, of furniture, as well as other products like casegoods. After having a fairly sound 2022 fiscal year, the company has now started experiencing a bit of softness throughout 2023. But despite this, shares of the enterprise do still seem to be trading at rather low levels. This, combined with a low amount of debt on its books, leads me to think that there could be some nice upside for shareholders once the economy gets back on track. And because of that, I've decided to keep the ‘buy’ rating I assigned the business earlier this year.

A difficult year

Back in February of this year, I wrote an article discussing the bullish case for Hooker Furnishings. Even though the enterprise had experienced a rough few years leading up to that point, the 2022 fiscal year was looking positive for shareholders. On top of this, the company had a solid history of positive cash flows, with that trend looking set to continue. Add on top of this how cheap shares of the company were, and I believed that it should generate returns that should more or less outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since then, things have been rough for almost everybody. But looking back, Hooker Furnishings has held up Better than I would have expected had I known that things were going to get this rocky with the economy. While the P500 is down 5.3% since the publication of that article, shares of the company itself have generated downside of only 6.7%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Coming out of its 2022 fiscal year, Hooker Furnishings had some pretty solid momentum. For that year, sales came in at $593.6 million. That was comfortably higher than the $540.1 million reported for 2021. The company had gone from generating a net loss of $10.4 million to generating a profit in 2022 of $11.7 million. Operating cash flow, unfortunately, worsened, plunging from $68.3 million to $19.2 million, with the adjusted figure for this falling from $34.6 million to $20.8 million. And EBITDA for the business had fallen from $40.9 million to $21 million. So from a sales and earnings perspective, things are doing well, while from a cash flow perspective there was some pain. But another thing going for the company is that backlog had increased nicely over time. At the end of 2020, backlog was $113.8 million. This jumped to $248.1 million in 2021 before climbing further to $310.1 million in 2022. This suggested that demand for the company's offerings was high and that the future prospects for the firm might continue to be encouraging.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Unfortunately, the company has faced some resistance so far during its 2023 fiscal year. In the first nine months of the year, sales came in at $451.8 million. That's down slightly from the $458.8 million reported the same time last year. This weakness, management said, was driven by a 21.5% plunge in unit volume as the company sold less of its products to its customers. This was only partially offset by a 17.8% increase in the average selling price of the products that it sells. This decline in volume also had a negative impact when it comes to margins. Net income in the first nine months of its 2023 fiscal year came in at $13.6 million. That's down from the $15.7 million reported the same time last year. Operating cash flow fell from $5 million to negative $41.1 million, while the adjusted figure for this dipped from $23.6 million to $18.5 million. The metric that seemed to have held up the best was EBITDA, falling from $25.8 million to $24.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Although the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year as a whole proved to be rather painful for the company, there was some upside for shareholders to rejoice in. In the third quarter alone, sales came in strong at $151.6 million. That's 13.6% higher than the $133.4 million the company reported the same time last year. Although the average selling prices of its products was up 6.2% year over year, unit volume increased by 1.4%. That number actually would have been higher had it not been for a 15.5% decline in unit volume associated with its Hooker Branded offerings. But considering that this particular line of products still had pricing that was 16% higher than it was the same time last year, such weakness shouldn't be all that surprising.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This increase in revenue also brought with it generally positive bottom line results. Net income of $4.8 million dwarfed the $1.2 million loss achieved the same time last year. Yes, operating cash flow was still down, having fallen from $25.2 million to $7.4 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have doubled from $2.4 million to $4.8 million. Similarly, EBITDA for the company also improved, shooting up from $0.3 million to $8.6 million. Perhaps the only really bad thing here involved the company’s backlog, which plunged to $137.3 million as of the end of the latest quarter. This compares to the $330.9 million report at the same time last year and was down from the $201.4 million that the company had as of the end of its second quarter. This could be indicative of some additional pain moving forward, with the company aided in the third quarter by an acceleration of its backlog realization. In essence, you can imagine it as the company essentially front-loading some of its sales.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though the enterprise is going through some pain right now, shares look remarkably cheap. Even if we annualize the financial results achieved so far in 2023, we would see that the company would generate adjusted operating cash flow this year of $27.1 million and EBITDA of $38.3 million. This would translate to a forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 7.4 and a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 5.7. By comparison, if we were to use the data from 2022, these multiples would be lower at 5.8 and 5.4, respectively. I also, as part of my analysis, compared the company to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies range from a low of 7.4 to a high of 23. In this case, Hooker Furnishings was tied with one other as the cheapest of the group. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 2.4 to 9.1. In this scenario, two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Hooker Furnishings 7.4 5.7 Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) 7.4 3.1 Tempur Sealy International (TPX) 14.7 9.1 The Lovesac Company (LOVE) 23.0 8.3 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) 11.0 2.4 Mohawk Industries (MHK) 10.1 8.3 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

In the near term, I do believe that additional pain for shareholders could very well be possible. I am especially discouraged by the backlog figures reported by management. Having said that, here we have a company with net debt of only $18.1 million and a reasonable track record from a cash flow perspective. If shares were more expensive, I would definitely shy away from the enterprise entirely. But for those who are focused on a longer investment horizon, the kind of pain being experienced now could translate to some rather impressive gains in the future once the broader economy returns to full health. So only from a long-term perspective do I rate this enterprise a soft ‘buy’. Do you reflect my optimism that such a future will come to pass?