The time has come to give you an update on Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY) and explain to you again, how I go about investing in this business at this time. There is always the question when considering such a premium company, of how much of a premium we should be paying for owning the stock.

My answer to that question, generally speaking is: "Some, but not as much as you might think."

Let's revisit Porsche and see what we have here.

Porsche As an investment (Not the car)

Let's go back to the first article, and clarify that it's pronounced [ˈpɔɐ̯ʃə], and not "poorsch," as most non-Germans are wont to do.

If you know anything about the car company, you'll know that it's a premier sports car company, and perhaps one of the most significant in the world, barring Ferrari (RACE). The brand and company were founded by Ferdinand Porsche with 2 colleagues back in 1931 in Stuttgart, Germany. World War 2 turned the company into a powerhouse because Porsche was the company that received the design task to draw up and build a car for the German people, the "Volkswagen", which literally translates to "Van for the people" or "Wagon for the people." It designed the Beetle after this concept.

So it was Porsche that designed the car that VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) is actually most known for.

The company also built military vehicles, produced tank designs, and generally profited from the war as well as wartime prisoner work, as many companies in Germany at that time did. After the war and everything that came after, the company IPO'ed on the stock market back in 1972.

It's hard to understate how unusual this was in Germany at the time, because my home nation isn't traditionally very shareholder or stock-market friendly in terms of listing family-owned businesses. However, Ferdinand Porsche's son believed that Porsche had outgrown what it could achieve as a family business. This was largely inspired by what happened with Honda (HMC).

Over the next few decades, Porsche would continue to innovate, and the family members of Porsche have been involved in the Volkswagen Group as well, with a nephew being the CEO for almost 10 years, and remains one of the largest individual shareholders of Porsche.

The shareholder structure prior to the IPO, which is interesting to understand, can be found in my original article on the company. The shareholder structure after this recent IPO looks like this.

Porsche IR (Porsche IR)

If you look into the further details, you'll note that as usual, preference shares have a non-voting characteristic, which means that company control will remain in VW and the Porsche/Piëch families.

This makes absolute sense given the company's history and the fact that the company once tried to unsuccessfully take over VW, resulting in the family letting go of its control of the company.

The proposed terms of the IPO — with the Porsche/Piëch family holding over one-quarter of the voting shares — would see us returning, in a way, to that structure that we saw before 2008.

For VW, Porsche represents only 3% of sales volumes, but at the same time it's almost 24% of the VW operating result.

The only way this is possible is through market-leading operating margins. Porsche has exactly this, at almost 16.5%. To compare this to other major car brands, this is almost 6-9X as high in terms of operating margins - and this is really the reason why I view investing in this brand as one of the more interesting prospects out there in automotive.

The purpose of the IPO was always to enable a premium valuation for Porsche. But Porsche, unfortunately, timed this IPO very unfavorably. The market isn't exactly in the mood for a risk-on sort of perspective here, and premium valuations aren't in good view here.

The initial estimated annual Porsche AG stand-alone EBIT is forecasted at between €4.3-€4.6B based on recent results, assuming a 16-16.5% margin and around €28B in annual revenues. These estimates have already been adjusted somewhat. take a look at current S&P Global revenue and EBIT estimates for the company.

Porsche Revenue/EBIT estimates (Tikr.com/S&P Global)

Porsche remains a fundamentally sound business, despite the recent crash in the company of more than 20%, as evidenced by the most recent set of results. it's every bit as premium as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and others.

The company's positives were, at the same time, impacted by several not-insignificant headwinds, due to raw material increases, COVID-19, and Russia/Ukraine. These things are what has been driving the thesis for the company as of late, and are part of why the stock is down as much as it currently is.

Despite this, and the Russian declines, the company fully expects to see upwards of a €6.1B net result for the entire year, and that's still excluding the M&A of the preference shares and the possible IPO of Porsche.

My earlier view was that the upside for Porsche is very significant. This is a stance I continue to hold at this time, and why from a valuation perspective for the ticker I invest in, I view eventual impacts from these recent results as minor. We also now have several different ways that we can go about investing in Porsche as a business.

Let's view the valuation and how we should go about investing in Porsche at this time.

Valuation for Porsche

So, ADR here is POAHY/POAHF. Natively, you can either invest in ticker P911, which is the Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG currently trading at a share price of €102.

However, my argument is for the continued investing in the automobile holding SE business, which comes under native ticker PAH3. This is the share that currently has a native yield of close to 4.6% and pays an annual dividend of €2.56, very well-covered by current EPS.

The best way to calculate Porsche's valuation remains the NAV/SOTP. Porsche's stake in VW is worth billions. I pull 20% from the company's valuation in discount because the preference shares of VW owned by Porsche do not come with voting rights.

As mentioned, the dividend is an important factor here. It might not be anything superb to write home about on an average historical basis, but we're currently well above 4.4%, which makes it an absolutely superb time for investing - at least from a historical perspective. So long as the Porsche/Piech families do their own best to protect their investments, which it is very likely that they will, free-float shareholders like us, will continue to be well off.

I also want to add that added to the NAV, the company's R&D businesses are very exciting ventures, even if on a book valuation/NAV level, they currently offer nothing exciting to us (but may in the future).

For NAV, we use the company's listed ownership of Volkswagen and value it at around ~€28B. Assets net of cash come to €20B, which at 306M shares net of treasury comes to an average NAV of €68, which means that the current share price is actually at a discount - very rare for this company, as usually the upside is found in DCF and peers.

For DCF, we continue to assume that Porsche will be able to capitalize on the continued interest in its cars, boosted by its EV ambitions. With a 4-8% sales growth estimate range, and a 4-6% EBITDA growth range, the company reaches an implied EV/Share of around €90/share based on a WACC of 9.5% (risk-free of 4%, adjusted for rate increases).

This brings us to where the company or PAH3 is actually trading here. Given that the share price here is around €56, I will argue clearly that there is a massive discrepancy and undervaluation on the order of 30-40% that we have not seen in a very long time.

The overall picture that I'm sticking with is that the company, at this time, is significantly undervalued here.

Looking at the native ticker, the company has lost just north of 35% in less than a year. The average target for this company, based on S&P Global averages, is no less than €95/share, €60/share as a low-range PT and €134/share on the high end.

That makes the undervaluation 63% for S&P Global here. Equity analysts give us a smaller upside, targeting a PT of around €75/share - but this is still a very significant upside from where we are today.

I don't often invest in automotive businesses anymore. I believe other sectors are more conducive to stable investing and RoR - but when I see this sort of undervaluation, I will activate funds in order to take advantage of what I see as some very insane trends here.

8 out of 12 analysts have the company at a "BUY" or "Outperform" here. That's a significant increase from the last set of targets, even if the company has been sub-€100/share for over a year at this point.

I was a "BUY" on Porsche, and this stance and recommendation is one I reiterate as of this article and strengthen further with the facts that the company is forecasted to grow both earnings and revenues over the next few years, trends which are founded in the recent set of results.

For that reason, I'm at a "BUY" here. My PT was €85/share. I'm lowering it to €80 to better account for interest rate increases and some considerations for discounts - €80 is fairer here - but that's still a significant upside.

Thesis

Here is the thesis for Porsche:

Porsche is, to me, a more interesting investment than VW due to the corporate structure and holdings. With the recent information on the IPO and the dividend bump as well as improved results, the company's portfolio is ready for improvement and higher returns.

These changes justify a change in the price target, and I now consider Porsche to be a "BUY" with an upside to a PT of €80/share.

I am now significantly LONG Porsche and will watch results and valuation with interest here.

