Chart Of The Week - Bonds Cheap, Stocks Not

Dec. 13, 2022 10:29 PM ET1 Comment
Topdown Charts profile picture
Topdown Charts
4.81K Followers

Summary

  • Both stocks and bonds have seen a decent reset in valuations.
  • After a shocking 2022, bonds are now materially cheap, whereas equities are still somewhat on the expensive side.
  • Next year likely features a global recession — that’s a situation where stocks likely suffer, and bonds outperform.

Road sign with words bonds and stocks. White two street signs with arrow on metal pole on blue sky background.

Maria Vonotna

US Asset Valuations — Stocks vs. Bonds: Both stocks and bonds have seen a decent reset in valuations, but where they stand apart is that after a shocking 2022 (one of the worst years on record), bonds are now materially cheap, whereas equities are still somewhat on the expensive side.

I chose this chart for this edition because it’s interesting to reflect on where this chart sat this time last year. Back then, both stocks and bonds were about 2 standard deviations expensive. And I think this line is uncanny, how I just nonchalantly stated:

It would be nearly unthinkable that both stocks and bonds could fall at the same time to the extent required to drive both of those valuation indicators back to their mean. But a heavy dose of inflation and or/policy tightening could be one thing to do that.

Sometimes we do get it right. But anyway, that’s history, and my job isn’t about patting myself on the back, it’s about trying to figure out what’s coming next!

Back to the chart: as things sit here and now, the odds are firmly in favor of bonds vs. stocks, just from a valuation standpoint. But when you factor in the macro backdrop where next year likely features a global recession — that’s a situation where stocks likely suffer, and bonds outperform.

So a very interesting chart in how it prepared us for this year, but also for its implications headed into next year…

Stocks vs Bonds valuation chart

Topdown Charts

Key point: Bonds are cheap, stocks are not.

This article was written by

Topdown Charts profile picture
Topdown Charts
4.81K Followers
Topdown Charts is an independent research firm covering global asset allocation and economics - bringing a chart-driven, top-down approach to investors.  -->> Check out our new entry-level service: https://topdowncharts.substack.com/--We take a top-down, global multi-asset perspective to deliver:Actionable investment ideasRisk management inputMeaningful macro insightsCharts to use in your own work--Our clients include Pension companies, RIAs, Hedge Funds, family offices, insurance firms, and wealth managers and Investment Consultants.--Sign up for exclusive insights:  https://topdowncharts.substack.com/===================================================

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.