Potential DEX tender offer

The news to discuss is the potential tender offer by Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). From the press release:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund announces potential self-tender offer for up to 30% of its shares December 01, 2022 04:57 PM Eastern Standard Time PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund(the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DEX”, announced that its Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has authorized an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 30% (or 3,186,291) of its issued and outstanding common shares, without par value (the “tender offer”). The tender offer is contingent on the shareholder approval of Proposal 1, the reorganization of the Fund into arbdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “AGD” (the “Reorganization”), at the Fund’s upcoming adjourned Special Meeting of Shareholders that will take place on December 12, 2022 (the “Special Shareholder Meeting”). If shareholder approval of Proposal 1 is obtained at that Special Shareholder Meeting, the tender offer will commence on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and will expire, unless extended, at 5:00pm ET, on Friday, February 10, 2023, and purchases will be made at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value per share as of the close of trading on the first business day after the expiration of the tender offer. If more shares are tendered than the amount the Board has authorized to purchase, the Fund will purchase a number of shares equal to the tender offer amount on a pro-rated basis. If shareholder approval of Proposal 1 is not obtained at the Special Shareholder Meeting, the tender offer may not take place.

As we discussed in a previous CEF Weekly Roundup (public link), some of proposed mergers between Delaware's CEFs into the abrdn CEFs had been stymied by the lack of participation of shareholders in those funds. Although the mergers had been approved by the boards of both the acquiring and acquired funds, shareholders from both sides need to approve the merger for them to take place.

Specifically, the shareholders of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) had approved the acquisition of DEX and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF); however, the special meetings for shareholders of DEX and DDF had to be kept getting pushed back because there were insufficient shareholders voting to reach a quorum (>50%). We have since learned that DDF shareholders have now also approved the merger into AGD in the twice-adjourned meeting that took place on November 30, 2022.

However, DEX shareholders are still holding out. Why? Institutions own 26.60% of DEX (compared to 6.27% for DDF), but notably, the activists Saba Capital Management and Bulldog Investors hold significant stakes.

In order to get the activists on their side and push the vote through, the managers of DEX and Bulldog have struck a deal to conduct a tender offer for 30% of their shares at 98% NAV, that is contingent on shareholder approval of the merger. As part of the deal, Bulldog has agreed to certain standstill conditions, such as voting for the merger and also refrain from engaging in further activist activity against the fund.

DEX spiked on the news, with the price jumping by +4.34% and the discount narrowing from -11.92% to -8.20% in a single day. I now view this merger as being quite likely to go through.

The tender offer is for 30% of outstanding shares at 98% of NAV (i.e., a -2% discount). Buying DEX now could allow one to gain nearly 6% of alpha from the discount differential between the current discount and the repurchase discount. However, this needs to be balanced against the risk that the shares that are now accepted for repurchase by the fund will fall in value once the tender offer is complete. For reference, DEX's 1-year average discount is -11.36%, while the discount of the acquiring fund AGD is -11.38%.