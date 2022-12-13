tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There is certainly no dearth of research about REITs. However, we believe much of it is oversimplified, especially regarding National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), as it's a household name covered frequently.

Today's article studies the conduciveness of National Retail Properties' portfolio to today's uncertain financial market environment. Furthermore, appropriate absolute valuation methods are applied, and the REIT's dividend yield is forecasted to determine its total return prospects.

After assessing the REIT's fundamental influencing factors, we've decided to assign a strong buy rating and list National Retail Properties as our top pick going into 2023; here's why.

Why We're Bullish on National Retail Properties

Operational Qualities

We believe National Retail Properties can be considered a low-volatility play within the real estate sector. First of all, its beta coefficient of 0.86x implies that it is statistically a less risky investment than the S&P 500. Secondly, the REIT's portfolio speaks volumes, conveying maturity and non-cyclical cash flows.

Let's delve into the latter of the two mentioned observations by assessing National Retail Properties' portfolio.

Despite the REIT's moderate exposure to cyclical industries such as automotive and leisure, its emphasis on convenience stores, restaurants, and healthcare/drug stores provides fundamental defensive properties as consumer staples and healthcare activities are considered low-risk businesses. Moreover, the REIT's tenants are reputable entities, with the likes of 7Eleven, LA Fitness, Camping World (NYSE:CWH), Flynn Restaurant Group, and AMC Theatres all forming part of National Retail Properties' portfolio.

Portfolio Allocation (National Retail Properties)

Furthermore, National Retail Properties hosts a favorable lease horizon, pinning its tenants to long-duration contracts. Moreover, the REIT works on a net lease basis, meaning its tenants have to cover a portion of costs, allowing the REIT to hedge against inflation with softened maintenance CapEx commitments.

National Retail Properties

Lastly, from an operational vantage point, National Retail Properties' occupation level has never dipped below 96.4%, while the REIT industry's average occupancy rate has never exceeded 93.7%. Thus, adding to our low-volatility argument.

National Retail Properties

Favorable Valuation & Dividends

Absolute Valuation

An absolute valuation measures the intrinsic value of an asset. We decided to value National Retail Properties with the Gordon Growth Model, which is a dividend discount model designed to value mature dividend-paying companies. We decided on the GGM model as National Retail Properties exhibits a constant dividend trajectory with 33 consecutive annual increases. On top of that, the REIT hosts a consistent capital structure, an essential requirement for the GGM model.

The diagram below is a cost of capital and growth rate summation created by the REIT's management. We decided to utilize the public information along with Nasdaq's quarterly dividend data to exercise the GGM model.

National Retail Properties

According to the GGM model, National Retail Properties possesses an intrinsic value of $56.16. In addition, phasing in a 10% margin of safety conveys that the asset's fair value is still beyond its current traded price.

Author's Calculations

Although the Gordon's Growth Model is often reliable, investors should note that it fails to consider the residual value tradeoff with dividend distributions and book value. In addition, it assumes constant dividend growth, which neglects cyclicality.

Dividend Consistency

As previously mentioned, National Retail Properties has increased its dividend distributions at a steady pace. In fact, it has the third-longest REIT dividend increase streak. Also worth considering is that the REIT has increased its dividend distributions throughout economic woes such as the 2008 housing crisis, the 2016 recession, and the covid pandemic. Thus, cyclicality has little bearing on this low-volatility real estate investment vehicle.

National Retail Properties

We think National Retail Properties' dividend yield of 4.72% is lucrative and will contribute to the asset's future total return prospects as it has in the past.





A financial asset's dividend yield and its price level are often inversely related, as yield is a function of the asset's annual dividend divided by its market price. However, National Retail Properties has a history of exhibiting a stellar yield while providing capital gains prospects. The REIT's consistent instead of illustrious dividend growth may be the reason for its well-balanced price and total returns profile.

We performed an eight-step ahead dividend yield forecast with a seasonal ARIMA model to provide an indication of the REIT's anticipated dividend yield. According to our model, National Retail Properties' yield could stay above 5.62% for the next eight quarters (2 years).

Again, our model is our own projection and shouldn't be considered in isolation. Also, note that the LL (Lower Level) and UL (Upper Level) numbers in the diagram are part of a scenario analysis to account for outlying events.

Data from Gurufocus (Author in NumXL)

Potential Risks

Uncertainty Within The REIT Sphere

Retail REITs are primarily driven by factors such as GDP growth, inflation, wage growth, population growth, job creation, consumer credit, and micro factors such as regional demographic, trend changes, etcetera. For the purpose of this analysis, we'll zone in on nearer-term variables with parsimonious explanatory power, such as GDP growth, credit, inflation, wages, and consumer sentiment.

First, let's start with inflation, which settled at 7.1% for November, lower than the 7.3% estimate. We forecasted November inflation at 7.06%, believing that a rapid decline in consumer confidence could play a more substantial role than most think.

Data suggests the next twelve months could be a tough time for the retail space as consumer confidence wanes. Even though National Retail Properties possesses a low-risk portfolio with long-term lease agreements, bidding for store space could slow down, and the potential percentage of tenant sale earnings could taper as well.

The Conference Board

U.S. wages, labor force participation, and unemployment rates are stacking up favorably despite waning consumer confidence, thus, producing a strong argument for retail spending. However, rising commercial borrowing rates, surging interest rates, and a tame IPO market might provide challenges to National Retail Properties from an acquisition and divestment vantage point.







Lastly, the yield curve still spells trouble. The U.S. GDP growth has been inconsistent lately; however, the yield curve's inversion suggests that future interest rates will need to recede rapidly to recover a fading economy. Thus, contagion into both the retail and real estate sectors is a strong possibility.

Yield Curve (Gurufocus)



Quantitative Risk Assessment

In addition to the REIT's macroeconomic risks, it faces severe market-based challenges. There's still no guarantee that we're out of 2022's down market. In fact, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) recently claimed the S&P 500 could suffer an additional 20% downturn. A broad-based market slippage will affect National Retail Properties in particular due to its commercial exposure.

Furthermore, we believe the REIT's current Sharpe Ratio and value-at-risk metrics are unfavorable, leaving it vulnerable if another market downturn had to occur.





Concluding Thoughts

A thorough hybrid analysis of National Retail Properties suggests that the REIT could defeat potential cyclical headwinds in 2023 due to its low-volatility portfolio. Furthermore, the Gordon's Growth Model indicates that the asset is significantly undervalued on a relative basis. In addition, our statistical model implies that National Retail Properties' dividend yield might remain elevated for the next two years, presenting attractive total return prospects.

Various market-based risks persist, and unstable macroeconomic variables can't be ignored. Nonetheless, we think National Retail Properties could be an outlier in 2023 by outperforming the broader market.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha’s Top 2023 Pick competition, which runs through December 25. This competition is open to all users and contributors; click here to find out more and submit your article today!