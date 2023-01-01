acincin/iStock via Getty Images

There may be better industrial companies out there than Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), but the number of entries above them on that list is going to be relatively few. Few companies have matched Atlas when it comes to a margin-rich, asset-light model predicated on driving share growth through both strong engineering and distribution and expansion into adjacent markets, and the valuation typically reflects tat.

Since my last update, Atlas shares have modestly outperformed the broader industrial space (by a couple of percentage points), but have outperformed the S&P 500 by a wider margin. By comparison, other industrials I hold in similar regard like Eaton (ETN) and Honeywell (HON) have done a little better, while Parker-Hannifin (PH) has done a little worse, and Ingersoll Rand (IR), a direct competitor in compressors, has outperformed Atlas more meaningfully (by around 400bp).

I have no issues with Atlas Copco from a long-term perspective, but I do see some challenges in the coming quarters as short-cycle industrial markets slow down and the entire industrial group deals with an uncommon combination of elevated backlogs, high inventories, high costs, and weakening demand. Likewise, the nature of Atlas’s business could lead to relative financial outperformance in FY’23, but underperformance in FY’24. Should the shares sell off during this turbulence, strongly consider adding them.

No Two Cycles Are Ever Quite The Same

While investors have done alright over the long term sticking to broad rules (including rotating out of shorter-cycle industrial as indicators like PMI or ISM start rolling over), no two cycles are ever the same. The pandemic-driven downturn was bizarre, and so too has been the recovery.

Now industrial companies are going into FY’23 with an odd mix of strong backlogs, high inventories, high input costs, and weakening demand. I see a risk then, of unwinding inventories spurring weaker orders across the board, leading to still more adjustments of inventory and production. While weaker demand should drive lower input costs, the disruptions and deleverage on the manufacturing side could largely cancel out those benefits at the margin line.

How this will all play out is a big risk factor for FY’23/FY’24. I do expect short-cycle “general industrial” markets to weaken noticeably as companies clear their backlogs and work down their inventories. With orders already declining, capex spending is looking shaky and that ultimately feeds back into recurring revenue as well.

Looking at FY’23/FY’24 through the lens of market exposures, auto exposure could be okay given the need to rebuild channel/dealer inventories, but I do already see evidence of auto OEMs working down inventories and I see weaker demand as a risk factor. What’s more, while demand for assembly tools should be relatively healthy, I would expect weaker trends for capex-type equipment like vision systems (an issue/risk for Cognex (CGNX) as well). Likewise with heavy vehicles – not a huge market for Atlas, but one where consumables/tool demand should be healthy in the first half of the year, but likely fading later.

Construction is another significant market for Atlas, and one where I’m more negative than the Street, as I expect project delays and declines in new-build activity in response to higher rates and general uncertainty over the path of rates and the economy.

Process markets are closer to 20% of the business, and I’m more bullish here on heathy oil/gas activity, opportunities in LNG and green energy (including hydrogen), and longer-term debottlenecking projects in chemicals.

On the whole, though, apart from process (including oil/gas), Atlas doesn’t have a lot of exposure to the markets I feel best about in 2023/2024, including modest exposure to aerospace, mining, power gen, and healthcare. In contrast, the company does have meaningful exposure to shorter-cycle “general industrial”, and there’s already evidence of slowing demand, including flattening small/medium compressor orders and weaker general assembly orders.

Electronics Sliding Toward The Edge

I didn’t include Atlas’s exposure to electronics (semiconductor equipment in particular) above as it merits its own discussion. Lead-times across the semiconductor sector have finally started to shrink off record highs, and while customers are not yet pushing back on “noncancelable” orders, there are increasing reports of order pushouts in response to adequate (if not elevated) inventories in the face of declining end-user demand.

All of this is likely to lead to weak semiconductor earnings reports for a few quarters (three or four, I expect), and the mad scrambles for capacity that we saw in 2022 are going to fade. So far there haven’t been major revisions to semiconductor capex plans, and indeed there are some large fab projects on the books for the coming years, but here too I could see a risk of push-outs.

Ultimately, I believe strong demand for leading-edge nodes (for chips used in high-end networking, computing, and wireless, among other applications) will sustain healthy reinvestment in capex (and many chip companies have talked of wanting/needing more capacity at older nodes), but I see some risks in just assuming that a downcycle for chip companies won’t drive a downturn in equipment as well.

For Atlas, the company is squared away for orders in FY’23 and it only just saw the book-to-bill ratio drop below 1.0 (to 0.91 in the third quarter after 1.34 in Q2, 1.07 in Q1, and 1.37 in Q4’22). I do see a risk of a decline in 2024, though, as the cycle and potential push-outs work their way through. Even in such a downturn, though, I think margin risk is relatively modest and I think any downturn is likely to be short-lived given capacity needs (and vacuum intensity) for leading-edge nodes.

I’d also note that while the semiconductor industry is the most significant market for Vacuum Technique, there are meaningful opportunities here in food/beverage, batteries, solar power, and space, and these are all markets I see showing healthy growth over the next three years.

The Outlook

Atlas Copco’s recent Capital Markets Day was fairly low-key at least in terms of bringing anything new into the story, but management did reiterate a long-term full-cycle target of 8% annual revenue growth. While I’m not quite that bullish, I do still believe that long-term growth around 7% is attainable, even with the possibility of a weaker 2024 as semiconductor and process industry slowdowns show up in the numbers.

As I mentioned above, I do see a risk that the process of untangling historically high orders, inventories, and costs in the face of weakening demand will pressure margins for the sector, and that’s true for Atlas as well. I see some potential margin weakness in late ’23 and into ’24, but honestly the worst I can say about the margin outlook is that I think it will be tough to deliver much incremental leverage over the next three or four years. Free cash flow margins may linger around the mid-teens, then, for a few years, but I still see a runway to high-teens free cash flow margins over time and a long-term FCF growth rate in the high single-digits (above 8%).

Discounted free cash flow doesn’t drive a compelling valuation argument today, and I’m not surprised – that’s typical with this stock. So too with margin/return-driven valuation; I can make a case for a high-teens forward EBITDA multiple, but at best that gets me to a fair value about 10% above today’s price.

The Bottom Line

If Atlas Copco ultimately sells off on a weaker 2023/24 macro backdrop, I would look at that as a long-term opportunity to add shares in one of the best industrials I know. I don’t find the shares offer that sort of opportunity today, though, and so I look at this as more of a watchlist name for now.