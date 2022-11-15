franckreporter

Introduction

Never before in the history of the United States have we ever had to deal with the current set of circumstances we face today. Fed Chairman Jay Powell is hiking rates aggressively to deal with what some perceive to be an out-of-control inflationary problem. The US is today more than $31Trillion in debt, not including the massive unfunded off-balance sheet liabilities, or the aggregate debt of the private sector and households.

We are also coming out of a global pandemic which is at various phases of progress depending on where you are in the world, and there is a land war going on in Ukraine. This toxic soup of issues only begins to describe the risks that exist on the horizon for investors.

The Fed is engaging in a massive quantitative tightening policy which it has never done before. Will they be able to do so successfully? What else could go wrong? This was articulated clearly by the CEO of RH:

We have heard this kind of uncertainty, and concern for the consumer who is pulling back from spending from a number of CEOs in banking, retail, and other sectors of the economy, most notably Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, who stated there was a hurricane coming. This all adds up to a very difficult environment to deploy capital for investment. So how should investors proceed?

In such an environment, I believe investors would be wise to tread cautiously. Focus on paying off debt, getting one's financial house in order, be sure one has enough cash reserves, and consider investing in U.S. Treasury bonds, which today provide competitive yields, and potential for capital gains. I see the 30-year U.S. Treasury Zero in particular as perhaps the greatest contrarian opportunity in the market today.

Reviewing the Economic Data

Since 2020, we have seen the Federal Reserve along with fiscal policy makers go into overdrive stimulating the economy and creating massive bubbles in risk assets.

The Fed was able to conduct multiple rounds of quantitative easing without increasing the level of inflation in the 2009-2019 period. This was due to the relatively stable velocity on M2. However, when the fiscal policy makers decided to inject cash directly into Americans checking accounts, this drove velocity higher, creating the conditions where there were too many dollars chasing too few goods, this is one of the reasons you saw a spike in inflationary pressure. The Fed also prioritized employment over price stability and allowed the economy to run hot for too long before beginning to raise rates.

Since then, we have seen the Fed embark on a rather aggressive tightening strategy, whereby they raise the Fed funds rate (FFR) while also engaging in quantitative tightening (QT) as they attempt to wind down their balance sheet. To date, they have raised the FFR from the zero lower bound to a range of 3.75-4.00 in one year, a staggering pace of tightening.

Many point to the white-hot numbers in the jobs market, and rising wages, as proof the Fed's plan is not working. But employment is a lagging indicator and will likely play a larger role in 2023, as I expect the unemployment rate to rise as we enter recession.

Entering recession, the consumer continues to add on to their debt burden with the NY Fed showing debt has reached a 15 year high. The report shows that US consumers are increasingly using their credit cards to cover expenses, as rising costs outpace rising wages.

The credit card balance collectively rose more than 15% from the same period in 2021, the largest annual jump in more than 20 years, according to the New York Fed...Total debt jumped by $351 billion for the July-to-September period, the largest nominal quarterly increase since 2007, bringing the collective household IOU in the U.S. to a fresh record $16.5 trillion. That’s an increase of 2.2% from the previous quarter and 8.3% from a year ago. The increase follows a $310 billion jump in the second quarter and represents a $1.27 trillion annual increase. -CNBC

Even worse than credit card debt, however, is the large jump in auto loan debt as well as the disturbing trend of homeowners once again increasing their use of home equity loans to meet expenses.

In addition to levering up on credit-card debt, Americans are also tapping home equity to help meet spending needs. For the second consecutive quarter, home-equity lines of credit increased. Auto loan balances rose by $22 billion in the third quarter and are now above $1.5 trillion, roughly double the figure a decade ago. With payments and interest on student loans frozen during the pandemic, car debt is on track to overtake them as the second-biggest liability for US households after their home mortgages.

In addition, student loan payments have been frozen. The Biden administration recently extended the moratorium out to June 30, 2023. What effect will this have on consumers, already strapped for cash and tapping credit cards, to have to resume payments on student loans they have not even had to think about since the moratorium began in March of 2020?

While much was made of the high savings rate during lockdown, the majority of this savings has been spent by consumers. Currently, the savings rate in the US is at a historic low. A low savings rate combined with rising debt levels, is a toxic brew for the U.S. economy going forward.

Housing: A Return to the Mean

The housing market has been on a wild ride in the last few years. A surge in demand from the pandemic, coupled with low supply, led to exorbitant increases in the prices of homes, some going for $100,000 or more over asking price. This latest example of irrational behavior is worthy of Charles MacKay's famous quote:

Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one. - Charles Mackay

Let us hope we have now begun to regain our collective senses on housing. Still, however, housing affordability is a major issue in developed markets around the world. A recent look into housing by the Financial Times (FT) declared that "The global housing market is headed for a brutal downturn." The sharp rise in mortgage rates has dried up consumer demand for housing, which has thus put downward pressure on prices.

"This is the most worrying housing market outlook since 2007-2008, with markets poised between the prospect of modest declines and much steeper ones,” says Adam Slater, lead economist at Oxford Economics. “The ongoing surge in mortgage rates in advanced economies threatens to push some housing markets into steep downturns... The US housing market is “evaporating,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics, echoes this view, saying housing activity “has been absolutely decimated.”" - FT

When we get into the localized data for housing, we are seeing enormous drops in demand, in pandemic boomtowns especially. Most notable was the Canadian data for Toronto:

The Canadian city reported a 96 per cent nosedive in single family home sales and an 89 per cent fall for condos. - FT

On the positive side there remains robust demand, and low supply. Many potential home buyers are simply waiting to see if prices and/or mortgage rates drop sufficiently to make their desired home more affordable. I believe both will fall in 2023. US home prices are likely to decline somewhere between 15-20% in my view, to bring prices closer to the supply demand fundamentals.

But the real issue with housing is the implications for the wealth effect. For most Americans, their home is their largest asset and greatest source of wealth. When home prices fall, this has a negative impact on the wealth effect, thus dragging down consumer spending, and possibly dragging the economy down with it.

Outlook for the Long Bond in 2023

I believe 2023 will be a very difficult year for risk assets of all kinds as we work off the excesses of the pandemic and return to a more historic mean return forecast going forward in 2024 and beyond. Currently, the market continues to be vastly overvalued no matter how you measure it, leading me to the conclusion that lower lows are in the stock markets future. But what about bonds?

The US Treasury market has seen its 6th worst annual returns since the 1700's. 2022 remains a historical outlier in the span of asset class returns for government bonds. I am betting on a sharp snapback in returns in 2023.

My case for the 30-year Treasury revolves around my belief that we are headed towards a hard landing, with equity prices falling 25-30% from current levels, and a combination of a flight to safety as well as institutional investors looking to take advantage of the historic opportunity in the long bond driving yields down in 2023.

Our key 10-year US Treasury forecast is 2.50% for end-2023 and 2.0% for 2024, significantly below today's level. - HSBC's Steve Major

When economists look back on this period of time, inflation will prove to be transitory, and deflation will turn out to be the real threat. Ultimately what is waiting on the other side of the inflationary bridge is a deflationary storm driven by massive levels of over indebtedness, which research has shown to be deleterious to GDP growth.

Academic research is very clear that growing debt burdens lead to lower and lower levels of GDP growth that can be achieved. I want to provide readers with five studies, followed by the conclusions of these researchers, as it is integral to the overall case about the negative effect of debt on GDP growth:

In 2010, Carmen M. Reinhart and Kenneth S. Rogoff, concluded in Growth in a Time of Debt that:

Across both advanced countries and emerging markets, high debt/GDP levels (90 percent and above) are associated with notably lower growth outcomes. (p.577)

Reinhart and Rogoff, along with Vincent R. Reinhart, authored Debt Overhangs: Past and Present - Post 1800 Episodes Characterized by Public Debt to GDP Levels Exceeding 90% for at Least Five Years, in which they state:

Consistent with Reinhart and Rogoff (2010) and other more recent research, we find that public debt overhang episodes are associated with growth over one percent lower than during other periods. Perhaps the most striking new finding here is the duration of the average debt overhang episode. Among the 26 episodes we identify, 20 lasted more than a decade. Five of the six shorter episodes were immediately after World Wars I and II. Across all 26 cases, the average duration in years is about 23 years. The long duration belies the view that the correlation is caused mainly by debt buildups during business cycle recessions. The long duration also implies that cumulative shortfall in output from debt overhang is potentially massive. (p. 1)

In The Real Effects of Debt, authors Stephen G. Cecchetti, M.S. Mohanty, and Fabrizio Zampolli conclude:

Our examination of debt and economic activity in industrial countries leads us to conclude that there is a clear linkage: high debt is bad for growth. When public debt is in a range of 85% of GDP, further increases in debt may begin to have a significant impact on growth: specifically, a further 10 percentage point increase reduces trend growth by more than one tenth of 1 percentage point. (p.21)

Cristina Checherita and Philipp Rother's piece, The Impact of High and Growing Government Debt on Economic Growth, An Empirical Investigation for The Euro Area, states:

on average for the 12-euro area countries, government debt-to-GDP ratios above such threshold would have a negative effect on economic growth. Confidence intervals for the debt turning point suggest that the negative growth effect of high debt may start already from levels of around 70-80% of GDP, which calls for even more prudent indebtedness policies. We also find evidence that the annual change of the public debt ratio and the budget deficit to-GDP ratio are negatively and linearly associated with per-capita GDP growth. (p.6)

They further conclude:

a higher public debt-to-GDP ratio is associated, on average, with lower long-term growth rates at debt levels above the range of 90-100% of GDP. The long-term perspective is reinforced by the evidence of a similar impact of the public debt on the potential/trend GDP growth rate. (p.22)

Andreas Bergh and Magnus Henrekson's paper Government Size and Growth: A Survey and Interpretation of the Evidence, found that as government size increases, GDP growth declines.

Conclusion: Long the 30-Year Treasury

So far, the Fed has been able to pop the bubbles of excess created by overstimulation of the economy, especially in the 2020-2021 period, without causing a major downturn in the economy. But we all know that there is a lag in monetary policy, and we have not yet felt the effects of the Feds actions.

I believe they have already tightened too much given the transitory nature of inflation and will be forced to pause, and then cut rates in 2023.

We are already seeing various components of inflation turn down, and I think subsequent readings will show a further cooling in inflationary pressure.

In such an environment, allocating a portion of an investment portfolio to the 30-year Treasury at current levels near 4% may be a port in the coming storm.