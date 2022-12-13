Lower Inflation Is Good, But Not Bullish For Risk Markets

Dec. 13, 2022 10:45 PM ETTIP, SPIP, STPZ, LTPZ, TIPZ, SCHP, STIP, TDTT, TDTF, VTIP, TIPX, PBTP, IVOL, GTIP, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM4 Comments
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.82K Followers

Summary

  • November US year over year CPI was lower than the consensus forecast.
  • The rate of change in inflation has been slowing since June, and if it continues apace, CPI will be below the Fed’s 2% target by June 2023.
  • Lower inflation is good, but it’s not bullish for risk markets in 2023.

USA Recession and Crashing Economy Concept

mphillips007

November US CPI at 7.1% year over year was 0.2% lower than the 7.3% consensus forecast. Excluding food and energy, the consumer price index rose 0.2% in November (compared with 0.3% expected and was the smallest advance in 15 months), up 6% from a year earlier.

Every sector showed a smaller increase in November than in October except for shelter (where owner-equivalent rent was up 7.1%), which lagged behind the real-time decline in home prices and rents and accounted for more than half of the core CPI increase. The rate of change in inflation has been slowing since June, and if it continues apace, CPI will be below the Fed’s 2% target by June 2023.

Every asset market soared this morning, hoping that central banks would soon be able to pause rate hikes. Speculative mania remains alive and well, and the analyst consensus continues to expect no recession with 5.5% S&P 500 earnings growth in 2023.

But here’s the thing: the massive monetary tightening to date will already heavily throttle financial conditions through 2023. And the more bullish dreams trade up commodities and other risk assets, the more the US Fed can justify holding rates above 4% and indefinitely reducing its balance sheet (QT).

Lower inflation is good, but it’s not bullish for risk markets in 2023.

Disclosure: No positions

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.82K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.