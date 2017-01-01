wellesenterprises

Margin expansion amid the up-rate cycle will be the key earnings catalyst for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) through the end of 2023. Further, earnings will receive support from low single-digit loan growth. Overall, I'm expecting S&T Bancorp to report earnings of $3.36 per share for 2022, up 20%, and $3.46 per share for 2023, up 3% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've raised my earnings estimates for both years as I've increased my margin estimates. Next year's target price is quite close to the current market price. Therefore, I'm downgrading S&T Bancorp to a hold rating.

Revising Upwards the Margin Estimate

S&T Bancorp's net interest margin expansion continued to surprise me in the third quarter of 2022. The margin surged by a massive 48 basis points in the third quarter and 42 basis points in the second quarter of 2022. The outlook for net interest margin remains positive because of the ongoing up-rate cycle and its effects on asset yields. I'm expecting the Federal Reserve to increase the Fed Funds rate by a further 75 basis points till the middle of 2023. Further, floating rate loans made up 51% of total loans at the end of September 2022, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. As a result, the average earnings asset yield will continue to rise in the next few quarters amid the ongoing up-rate cycle.

Unfortunately, the outlook for deposit costs is not as bright. The management expects the deposit betas (rate sensitivity) to be higher in future quarters. This is unsurprising because any management can keep deposit rates depressed for only a small period of time before competitive pressures become threatening enough to force corrective action. If S&T Bancorp doesn't raise profits on adjustable-rate deposits now, then it could lose those deposits to peer banks. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects deposit betas to be in the mid-20s to the low-20s range, compared to the mid-30s in the last cycle.

The results of the management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing showed that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could increase the net interest income by 10.0% over twelve months.

3Q 2022 10-Q Filing

Part of the margin expansion in the last two quarters was attributable to the deployment of excess liquidity. The management thinks there's limited benefit remaining in that area because it has already deployed most of the cash that it considered to be excessive. According to the management, there are only a few more basis points of benefit to be derived from cash deployment, as mentioned in the conference call.

Considering the factors given above, I'm expecting the margin to grow by 20 basis points in the last quarter of 2022 and a further 20 basis points in 2023. Compared to my last report on the company, I've increased my margin estimate because of the third quarter’s surprising performance. Further, my estimate for market interest rates is higher than before.

Loan Growth to Remain Around the Third Quarter’s Level

S&T Bancorp reported loan growth of 0.78% in the third quarter, in line with expectations. Going forward, loan growth will receive support from team expansion plans. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is considering hiring additional bankers in the corporate banking division. Further, regional economic activity will support loan growth. S&T Bancorp mostly operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio with some presence in New York. As shown below, Pennsylvania's economic activity is currently quite robust while activity in Ohio has started to flatten.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

On the other hand, high interest rates will temper credit demand, thereby hurting loan growth. The management mentioned in the conference call that demand in the commercial real estate and construction portfolios has already declined. The management attributes the decline to increased interest rates, rising construction costs, low labor availability, and high cost of labor.

The management expects low-single-digit loan growth for the fourth quarter and early 2023, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 0.75% in the last quarter of 2022, taking full-year loan growth to 2.1%. For 2023, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 3.0%. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E FY23E Net Loans 5,886 7,075 7,108 6,901 7,050 7,264 Growth of Net Loans 3.2% 20.2% 0.5% (2.9)% 2.1% 3.0% Other Earning Assets 770 914 933 1,768 1,062 1,073 Deposits 5,674 7,037 7,421 7,997 7,466 7,693 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 604 416 228 161 105 106 Common equity 936 1,192 1,155 1,206 1,127 1,163 Book Value Per Share ($) 26.8 34.4 29.6 30.9 28.9 29.8 Tangible BVPS ($) 18.5 23.3 19.8 21.2 19.2 20.1 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Earnings Likely to Slightly Increase Next Year

The anticipated margin expansion and loan additions will drive earnings through the end of 2023. Meanwhile, I'm expecting the provisioning for expected loan losses to remain at a normal level. I'm expecting the net provision expense to make up 0.25% of total loans in 2023, which is close to the average from 2017 to 2019. Overall, I'm expecting S&T Bancorp to report earnings of $3.36 per share for 2022, up 20% year-over-year. For 2023, I'm expecting earnings to grow by just 3% to $3.46 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E FY23E Net interest income 234 247 279 276 314 364 Provision for loan losses 15 15 131 16 10 18 Non-interest income 49 53 60 65 57 57 Non-interest expense 145 167 187 189 198 233 Net income - Common Sh. 105 98 21 110 131 135 EPS - Diluted ($) 3.01 2.82 0.53 2.81 3.36 3.46 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on S&T Bancorp, I estimated earnings of $3.06 per share for 2022 and $3.11 per share for 2023. I've increased my earnings estimates for both years as I've raised my margin estimates.

My estimates are based on certain macroeconomic assumptions that may not come to pass. Therefore, actual earnings can differ materially from my estimates.

Downgrading to a Hold Rating

S&T Bancorp usually increases its dividend in the last quarter of the year. Given the earnings outlook, I’m expecting the company to increase its dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.32 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 36% for 2023, which is close to the five-year average (ex-2020) of 38%. Based on my dividend estimate, S&T Bancorp is offering a forward dividend yield of 3.6%.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value S&T Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.46x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 23.3 19.8 21.2 Average Market Price ($) 38.2 25.4 30.8 Historical P/TB 1.64x 1.29x 1.46x 1.46x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.1 gives a target price of $29.4 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 16.5% downside from the December 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.26x 1.36x 1.46x 1.56x 1.66x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 20.1 20.1 20.1 20.1 20.1 Target Price ($) 25.4 27.4 29.4 31.4 33.4 Market Price ($) 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 Upside/(Downside) (27.9)% (22.2)% (16.5)% (10.8)% (5.1)% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.9x in the past, excluding 2020, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 T. Average Earnings per Share ($) 3.01 2.82 0.53 2.81 Average Market Price ($) 42.5 38.2 25.4 30.8 Historical P/E 14.1x 13.6x 48.0x 11.0x 12.9x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the trimmed average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.46 gives a target price of $44.5 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 26.5% upside from the December 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.9x 11.9x 12.9x 13.9x 14.9x EPS 2023 ($) 3.46 3.46 3.46 3.46 3.46 Target Price ($) 37.6 41.0 44.5 48.0 51.4 Market Price ($) 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 Upside/(Downside) 6.8% 16.7% 26.5% 36.3% 46.2% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $36.9, which implies a 5.0% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 8.6%.

In my last report on S&T Bancorp, I adopted a buy rating with a target price of $35.8 for December 2022. Since then, the stock price has rallied. Based on the updated total expected return for the next twelve months, I'm downgrading S&T Bancorp to a hold rating.