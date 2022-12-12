NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Note: The primary writer of this write-up is a friend of mine who I have been discussing the company with. He has agreed to publish this under my name. I have added some of my own research to the article. I generally agree with the investment thesis presented in this write-up and personally own the stock.

Thesis

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) is a microcap that shouldn't be. Its operating performance was severely impacted by the pandemic which caused the current sell-off. However, the company continues to be the leader in a niche market and the current spin-off provides it the opportunity to reinvest in itself. I believe the stock should be at least trading at $5.89, which indicates 147% upside.

Company Overview

Loyalty Ventures is a tech-based consumer loyalty and marketing company that operates under two segments:

AirMiles

The AirMiles Reward Program segment provides clients the ability to offer rewards miles to customers for purchases made from each clients' respective business. The miles can be redeemed for travel, entertainment, merchandise, and other rewards. Customers can also redeem certain miles for cash for use at participating sponsors. AirMiles is the largest consumer loyalty and rewards program in Canada and the company estimates that approximately two-thirds of Canadian households actively participate in the AirMiles Rewards Program. The company provides all of the marketing, customer service, rewards, and redemption management for their clients in administering the programs and are used by clients in a wide array of industries including grocery, e-commerce, financial institutions, pharmacy, home furnishings, hardware, gas stations and many others.

An important indicator of this segment is AirMiles issued:

AirMiles issuance history (Made by author)

Here is a picture to help understanding the ecosystem that AirMiles creates:

AirMiles Ecosystem (Company presentation)

BrandLoyalty

The BrandLoyalty segment provides campaign-based loyalty and marketing programs suited to individual companies with the goal of impacting consumer behavior on a mass scale. BrandLoyalty designs and implements the loyalty programs that are used to reward key customer segments based on their spending levels during a defined campaign period. This segment operates internationally, principally in EMEA and Asia, and has a wide range of high-profile clients like Disney and Zwilling.

The company’s largest value proposition, outside of administering the loyalty programs, is their access to a large amount of consumer data and trends that they take in as they run their campaigns and rewards programs. They can use this data to help clients customize brand campaigns to focus on their target consumer, giving clients a better bang for their buck.

The company currently does not generate any revenue from the United States. All of the AirMiles revenue is generated in Canada and the majority of the BrandLoyalty revenue is generated in EMEA (76% YTD 2022) and Asia (16% YTD 2022). The United States represents a significant opportunity going forward as a geography that could add meaningfully to revenue and earnings.

BrandLoyalty Revenue Break-up (Company presentation)

What Happened?

I suspect there are several factors that have contributed to the recent selling:

General market selloff – LYLT is more or less a software company, and it obviously has not avoided the selloff that the rest of the tech market has endured this year. Spin-off pressure – there is typically significant selling pressure on spun-off companies' shares in the first 12- to 18-months post spin, as investors often look at spun-off shares as a free ticket to cash in regardless of price - LYLT seems to fit this bill. Macroeconomic headwinds – LYLT certainly hasn’t avoided the inflation and supply chain issues (specifically in their BrandLoyalty business) that other companies have faced this year, and like many others has seen compressed margins and decreased earnings. Further, the company had significant exposure to Russia and estimates that the suspension of business in the country will result in approximately $16 million in lost revenues. Lost customer – in June LYLT announced that Sobeys, a large Canadian grocer, had notified the company of its intent to exit the AirMiles program through the second half of 2022 and first quarter of 2023. Sobeys represented approximately 10% of LYLT’s adjusted EBITDA in 2021 so this was a significant blow. The stock dropped ~45% immediately on this news. Large goodwill impairment – the company has incurred $473 million in goodwill impairment charges over the last 12 months related to BrandLoyalty. These write downs, though justifiable, have had a negative impact of over $19 per share on headline earnings over the last four quarters. Free cash flow decline – like many other inventory-based companies, LYLT has seen significant cash outflows for working capital due to recent inflationary pressures and significant losses related to foreign currency translation. Operating cash flow excluding working capital has remained positive, albeit lower than historical averages, however working capital changes have taken FCF into negative territory for each of the last three quarters. As inflation pressures and USD strength seem to be easing, working capital should begin to stabilize and put the company back into the black from an FCF perspective. Vicious circle – I suspect all of the above factors created a damaging feedback loop that has dragged this stock into its current territory. However it looks like several of these factors may be beginning to unwind.

The Turnaround

That was a lot of bad news, but in my opinion none of it represents a significant permanent impairment to the company’s long-term earnings power (at least not enough to justify today’s pricing). Let's go over why some of these negatives may be reversing.

This year's trading volume indicates that the total shares outstanding have turned over several times at this point, and I suspect that much of the spin-off selling pressure has eased.

The general market and macro headwinds are out of the company’s control, but I am of the belief that inflation and supply chain issues, as well as the relative strength of the US dollar, should continue to ease in the near- to medium-term which should help reduce margin compression and get the company back to positive free cash flow.

The company has written down 75% of its goodwill at this point, which is not to say they couldn’t clear more of the remaining $178 million, but the negative impact on headline earnings from goodwill impairment has peaked. Excluding non-cash goodwill impairment charges, the company has normalized earnings of over $2.75 per share over the latest trailing-twelve-month period.

The lost revenue from Sobeys and Russia may take significant time to replace, however the company is focused on growth, and given their untapped geographic markets, it doesn’t seem implausible that they could grow revenue past prior peak levels in even the near future. Further, this lost revenue does not impair earnings to a level in which today's pricing would indicate.

Despite Sobeys beginning to roll off in Q3, the AirMiles segment was still able to increase issuance by 2% year-over-year, indicating continued positive momentum in the business.

Management understands the challenges facing the business and is working to address items in their control. They announced an operational efficiency program in Q3 that targeted $15 million in annualized cost savings. In Q4 they increased that expectation to over $25 million. That is over $1 per share that should fall directly to pretax earnings beginning in 2023 if the goal is met.

Management has indicated in the past earnings calls that after the spin-off the company will start reinvesting in itself, with possible future growth opportunities such as expansion into the US, etc.

Valuation

See the chart below for valuation:

LYLT Valuation (Author)

Please note that the "normalized earnings" above exclude many non-recurring expenses. They are estimated at the author's own discretion.

Risks

More customers quitting the loyalty program.

Severe recession in 2023

The stock recently has an $58 million market cap, which makes it a "microcap". Please note that microcaps tend to be illiquid and volatile. In LYLT's case, I believe LYLT would be less of a micro-cap if it weren't so undervalued. The company is not that small: AirMiles can reach 2/3 if Canadian population and BrandLoyalty has a global presence.

Conclusion

The market seems to be pricing this stock for imminent bankruptcy. With debt that doesn’t mature until 2026/2027 and a current interest coverage ratio of 3x and debt/EBITDA of 5x, this seems extreme, even if operations get considerably worse. It looks like selling pressure from a number of factors have contributed to the current pricing, which has left a considerable margin of safety here in my opinion. If one has a longer-term time horizon and can wait for operations to begin showing signs of meaningful improvement, LYLT could provide considerable gains.