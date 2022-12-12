Kwarkot

REITs are a good place to value and income-oriented investors. The U.S. REITs are currently slightly overvalued in terms of P/E and dividend yields and are VERY overvalued in terms of PEG (P/E growth ratio). As seen in the chart below, the S&P 500 real estate valuation currently hovers around a forward P/E ratio of 36.1x.

To put it under a historical background, the sector's P/E peaked around 50x twice in the past 20 years: at the peak of the 2007 house bubble and also recently during the 2020~2021 pandemic when the real interest rate dropped to the negative regime. And the sector's PE bottomed at about 20x after the dotcom bubble burst in 2002 and again after the housing bubble burst in 2008. All told, the geometric mean of the P/E ratio is about 33x. And as a result, the current P/E is about 10% above its historical mean. Not too alarming.

However, the growth prospect of the real estate sector in the U.S. is pretty gloomy at this moment. As a result, the PEG ratio is ~10.0x, near the highest level in the past two decades.

This leads me to the thesis of this article. In this article, I will analyze two popular REIT funds: the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI). I will use these two funds to represent the U.S. domestic and international REIT markets. As you will see from the comparison between VNQ and VNQI, my conclusion is that U.S. REIT stocks are OK, but global REIT stocks are too attractive to ignore under current conditions.

VNQI and VNQ: basic information

As the most popular REIT funds, VNQ and VNQI probably need little introduction. Their basic information is summarized in the two charts below. VNQ is one of the largest U.S. REIT funds with $33.6B AUM. VNQI is much smaller with about $3.4B AUM but is already quite large among international REIT funds. Note that they both charge an expense ratio of 0.12%, much higher than that of a total market fund such as VTI (which charges 0.03% of fees). But as far as REIT funds go, a 0.12% expense ratio is quite low.

The more fundamental differences are in their indexing methods as detailed in their fund descriptions below (these quotes are slightly edited with emphases added by me):

VNQ fund summary: VNQ's goal is to closely track the return of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. VNQ offers high potential for investment income and some growth. Its share value rises and falls more sharply than that of funds holding bonds. It is appropriate for helping diversify the risks of stocks and bonds in a portfolio. VNQ fund summary: VNQI invests in stocks in the S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index, representing real estate stocks in more than 30 countries. It provides a convenient way to get broad exposure across international REIT equity markets. It focuses on closely tracking the index's return, which is considered a gauge of overall non-U.S. real estate investment trusts and operating companies' returns. It offers high potential for investment growth, and its share value rises and falls more sharply than that of funds holding bonds.

VNQ vs. VNQI: valuation comparison

With the above introduction, let's examine their valuation more closely. You can see the valuation differences are so dramatic as highlighted in the yellow box. The price-to-earnings ratio for VNQ is 24.0x. It is a whopping 3.2x higher than VNIQ's P/E ratio of 7.5x. In terms of price-to-book ratios, VNQ's premium is even higher. VNQ is priced at a 2.3x P/BV ratio, almost 3.3x higher than VNQI's 0.7. Note that VNQI is for sale at a 30% discount on its book value.

Of course, some valuation premiums can be justified for VNQ. As seen in the chart below, the median market cap for the holdings in VNQ sits at $23.6B. It is a lot smaller than the overall market's $117B but almost 5x higher than the $4.5B median market cap for VNQI (as highlighted in the blue box). A large market cap correlated positively to better stability, profitability, and safety.

And also note that VNQ's holdings are all domestic, but VNQI's are almost all international (99.4%) and VNQI also has a slightly lower turnover rate of 7.0% (as highlighted in the blue box). Such differences could cause tax implications for some accounts, and we will revisit this point later.

VNQI and VNQ: Dividend comparison

As aforementioned, the stable and generous dividends from REITs are the primary consideration for many investors. Thus, we will explore their dividends more closely in this section. The next chart displays the dividend yield from both VNQI and VNQ in the past 10 years. A few key observations:

Both VNQ and VNQI have been providing yields much higher than the overall market in the long term and especially under the current market conditions. To wit, VNQ currently yields 3.36%, and VNQI yields 8.25%. In contrast, the S&P 500 is yielding about 1.57% only.

Although the yield from VNQ is much more stable and consistent than VNQI. Especially note that VNQI has recently changed its dividend schedule to one annual payment. Therefore, its current dividend yield of 8.25% quoted by Seeking Alpha is based its 2021 data.

Risks and final thoughts

Finally, risk. Both VNQ and VNQI face the same macroeconomic uncertainties such as interest rate uncertainties, the possibility of an economic recession, geopolitical risks, et al. Although as a global REIT ETF fund, VNQI is more exposed to some of these risks than VNQ. For example, global geopolitical conflicts such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine can impact VNQI more than VNQ. The slowdown of China's economy and the debt issue facing its real estate sector can impact the market in the Asian-Pacific region, creating larger headwinds for VNQI than for VNQ. Also, due to the smaller size of VNQI's average holdings as discussed earlier, VNQI has also demonstrated large volatility risks than VNQ in the past.

Despite the above risks, I see the valuation discount in the Global REIT sector as too large to ignore. The S&P 500 real estate valuation currently hovers around a forward P/E ratio of 36.1x, about 10% above its historical geometric mean of 33x. The PEG ratio is especially alarming. At nearly 10.0x, the PEG is near the highest level in the past two decades. Reflected in VNQ, its P/E ratio is 24.0x, not as higher as the S&P 500 real estate due to the differences in indexing method. But it is a whopping 3.2x higher than VNIQ's P/E ratio of 7.5x. In terms of price-to-book ratios, VNQ is priced at a 2.3x P/BV ratio, while VNQI is for sale at a 30% discount on its book value.

Finally, also recall that VNQ has a slightly higher turnover ratio than VNQI (7.4% vs 7.0%). Combined with the tax treatment of REITs' income from U.S. and global holdings, VNQI might be more tax efficient for some accounts. And as you can see from the following two charts, VNQ's outperformance in the past over VNQI has been canceled off by the tax headwinds to a good extent. Take the 10-year average annual total return as an example.

VNQ outperformed VNQI by 4.95% before taxes (6.24% annual total return vs 1.29% from VNQI). After taxes on distributions and the sale of fund shares, the outperformance narrowed to about 3.8% only (4.44% after-tax annual total returns vs 0.64% from VNQI).