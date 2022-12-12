spooh

I rate Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) shares a Buy with a price target of $100 per share, roughly nine times forecast 2023 diluted earnings per share. This is a unique airline with a strong management team, competitive cost structure, significant liquidity cushion and proven strategy.

Company and industry overview

Copa is headquartered in Panama and operates point-to-point service from its "Hub of the Americas" in Panama City, along with some service via its low-cost arm Wingo and Copa Colombia. Copa took some of the most dramatic actions in 2020 to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a period of 6 months starting in April 2020, the airline was effectively shut down, operating at less than 5% of its normal, pre-COVID capacity. Its flight network was brought back gradually from this level, and the airline restored approximately half its monthly flying by the middle of 2021. Copa recently restored operations to pre-pandemic levels, and was able to do so at higher load factors than it achieved during the same period in 2019. In fact, since March, Copa has exceeded its 2019 load factors in all but two months. And much like many of its peers throughout the Americas, revenue performance was strong, with third quarter revenues on both an overall and unit basis increasing by double-digits over 2019 levels. Copa was also able to modestly reduce its CASM ex-fuel despite avoiding the restructuring that several Latin American airlines ultimately went through.

Copa shares are down about 25% from pre-COVID levels and about 50% from their all-time highs several years back. However, Copa is unique amongst Latin American airlines in that it has the cost structure, single fleet type and setup similar to an LCC, but with the pristine balance sheet and margins of a mature, well-run airline.

Financials and projections

Copa's recent earnings set a positive tone for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. They have not provided any significant 2023 guidance as yet, but I estimate that earnings of approximately $12-13 per basic share ($10-11 if adding in shares in convertible notes) to be achievable, which would imply a multiple of around nine times 2023 forecast diluted EPS.

Management has guided capacity for 2023 to be approximately 15% above 2022 levels. The following table plots my estimate of 2023 earnings at different levels of growth in yield relative to 2022 levels, as well as passenger load factor (RPM/ASM):

1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 5.0% 86.0% $11.03 $11.76 $12.48 $13.21 $13.94 86.5% $11.46 $12.19 $12.92 $13.65 $14.39 87.0% $11.88 $12.62 $13.36 $14.09 $14.83 87.5% $12.31 $13.05 $13.79 $14.54 $15.28 88.0% $12.74 $13.48 $14.23 $14.98 $15.72 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's own calculations

Based on the above table, I expect Copa to ultimately guide to at least $11 in basic 2023 earnings per share. There exists potential for further upside if Copa is able to continue on its recent operating trajectory.

Location, location, location

While usually a buzz word in real estate, Copa's central location and dominant position at its home base, Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, provide a significant competitive advantage over other Latin American carriers. Copa is able to reach a bevy of attractive destinations in the Americas with its Boeing 737 aircraft and does not need to fly more expensive twin-aisle aircraft on any of its routes. Copa jettisoned its Embraer fleet during COVID and now only operates one aircraft family, further simplifying its operations while allowing it to add capacity and fuel efficiency as it takes delivery of more 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing. As the chart below shows, Copa is unique in the share of seats it deploys on routes where it is the sole service provider:

Visual Approach Analytics, OAG

Limited US Dollar exposure

The other major plus to its location is the fact that Panama, unlike many developing markets, is a Dollar-based economy. This minimizes Copa's exposure to currency fluctuations which, given the U.S. dollar basis of both fuel and financing costs, provides Copa with a major leg up in terms of reducing the volatility of its results. The recent strength in the dollar puts a strain on the finances of many emerging airlines. Copa does generate a small portion of local revenues from its Colombian operations, but aside from this, they are quite fortunate to be largely spared from this.

Massive liquidity cushion

Copa is sitting on roughly $1 billion between cash and short-term investments. This represents over 30% of its last twelve months' revenues and contributes to its relatively low net leverage of approximately 1.0 times debt to EBITDAR based on annualized third-quarter results. Peers like Gol and Azul have multiple additional turns of leverage compared to Copa, and even recently restructured carriers like LATAM and Avianca cannot boast this combination of high liquidity and low leverage. It is a testament to Copa's performance and to its strong position coming out of the pandemic.

Share buybacks and dividends

Management has been buying back shares and increased its authorization by $100 million in June. It currently has around $100 million of remaining authorization under the current buyback arrangement. Copa was a regular dividend payer prior to COVID and management stated that the dividend would likely be evaluated at the next board meeting. Copa's low leverage and strong projected operating performance should facilitate significant additional returns of capital to shareholders.

Risks to investment thesis

Economic recession

The fact that unit revenues are up so strongly despite the macroeconomic environment should be at least somewhat comforting. The "new normal" of remote work and continued rebound in business travel from Copa's customers bodes well for them going into 2023. In the meantime, they have a balance sheet that is as well suited to weather any volatility as any airline around.

Fuel costs

There is some chance that fuel prices remain high or even increase from recent levels, which would result in substantial additional expenses for the company. Record revenues reflect the reality that the industry seems to be successfully passing through cost increases to passengers in an effort to maintain margins. While Copa's margins were slightly below 2019 levels in the third quarter, they still achieved a nearly 18% operating margin in the quarter, which means that they have more room than most to absorb further fuel cost increases. Unlike most of its peers in Latin America, it has relatively little exposure to the double whammy of fuel cost increase and US Dollar strength. The 737 MAX aircraft will reduce fuel unit costs materially relative to both the Boeing 737NG as well as the recently retired Embraer jets.

Interest rates and inflation

Copa's debt load is modest as previously mentioned above, and the majority of this debt is likely fixed rate in nature. It continues to pursue the most efficient forms of financing for its aircraft, and has secured financing via Japanese Operating Lease with Call Options for six of its 2023 deliveries. The airline's sterling credit profile should allow it to secure the most competitive financing available in the market.

Conclusion

Copa trades at an inexpensive multiple of current and near-term forecast earnings as nearly all airlines do in the current market. Copa may get grouped in with other Latin American airlines, but it should trade at a premium to those peers based on the above factors. Though there may be some volatility caused by the macroeconomic environment in the coming months, Copa seems well positioned to capitalize on the continued recovery in the sector and in international travel demand.