CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) is a $2.5 billion US-based financial services company, that has been growing with a CAGR of 14.7% since its IPO [Apr 27, 1995 - almost 18 years ago]. At the same time, few people know about it - only 1.42K people follow CBZ on Seeking Alpha, while the company is among the top 3 in its industry. After taking a closer look at CBIZ, I conclude that the company remains an excellent long-term investment thanks to its still-modest valuation level and some unique tailwinds in the coming quarters.

Why do I think so?

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises, operating through 3 business segments:

Financial Services offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. Benefits and Insurance Services - provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. National Practices offers information technology-managed networking, hardware, and healthcare consulting services.

In the last reporting quarter (Q3 2022), the company reported sales growth in absolutely all of its segments mentioned above - in particular "Financial Services" brought the most (+38.9%), which became the main growth driver of the overall sales growth of 28.5% (YoY):

It cannot be said that the company operates in a fancy and fast-growing market - the entire TAM market for "banking, finance and insurance" in the U.S. grew at a compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) of just 4.1% from 2012 to 2021 (9 years), according to Statista data. CBZ, however, grew its earnings per share by 8.28% per year over the same period, while its revenue per share grew roughly in line with the market's TAM (about 3%).

FCF per share has grown 10% annually [for the same period, 2012-21] - this may not be the best metric for evaluating a financial company, I know, but it still completes the picture when we talk about CBZ's past success.

The company has not paid dividends all this time (never since the IPO), but only reinvested in new mergers, so CBIZ had "inorganic leverage" to its organic growth (from TAM growth). As we see after many years, this has yielded great results:

If we change the time frame from "all" to "10y", we get a CAGR of 23.9% - that is, over the last 10 years, CBZ stock has increased by 787.6%. This is significantly better than the company's nearest [by business model and size] peers:





The past is in the past... what is more important now is to understand CBZ's prospects. Will it be able to repeat its phenomenal success after such a strong rally?

In my view, CBZ has every chance to continue growing its business at its usual long-term growth rate of around 15-20% in the coming years.

The first growth pillar is organic market growth. I said above that the company grew its revenue by 28.5% in Q3 2022. To give you an idea of how important organic growth is to CBZ, I have included a segment breakdown below:

Within financial services, for the third quarter, total revenue grew by $72.8 million, up 38.9%. Same unit revenue for the third quarter was up by 14.4% with strong revenue growth throughout traditional core accounting services, advisory services, and government health care consulting services. Within benefits and insurance, same unit revenue in the third quarter grew by 7.3%. And for the nine months, same unit revenue grew by 8.6%. Source: 3Q 2022 earnings call [emphasis added by the author]

Statista forecasts that the U.S. market mentioned above will grow at an average annual rate of 2.47% - according to the agency's projections, total Banking, Finance & Insurances revenue is expected to reach $4.0 trillion in 2025. That's a lot. If you take a closer look at the U.S. financial services market, according to EMR, growth here will be even higher over the next 3 years (2023-28) - we are talking about a 6% annual growth rate. The Business Research Company gives even more optimistic forecasts for the future of this industry - after a growth of 9.7% last year (2021-22), the market is expected to grow by an average of 6.9% in the next few years (until 2026), according to the analysts. So in terms of CBIZ's organic growth prospects, I do not see any barriers to further expansion - with CBIZ's ability to leverage the TAM's growth [in the past], the projected growth should help the company maintain a business growth rate well above the market.

The second growth pillar is strategic acquisitions. This is what the management team states right in the 10-Q under the "Strategic Use of Capital" section:

Our first priority for use of capital is to make strategic acquisitions. We also have the financing flexibility and the capacity to actively repurchase shares of our common stock. Source: CBZ's latest 10-Q filing

Revenue from acquired Marks Paneth [NYC provider of a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services to a wide range of industries] contributed $45.7 million, or 16.2%, of incremental revenue in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021. The new entity is now included as a component of the company's Financial Services segment. CBIZ tries to look for synergy in each of its acquired targets. Here is how Allan D. Koltin - the advisor to this M&A [CEO of Koltin Consulting Group] - describes the Marks Paneth acquisition [emphasis added by the author]:

In this acquisition, both CBIZ and Marks Paneth found a partner with unique strengths that are complementary to each other. The size and scope of this combination will bring immediate value to existing clients, bolster CBIZ's already stellar reputation and create significant opportunities for growth now and in the future. Source: Seeking Alpha News, Jan. 10, 2022

Besides the above acquisition, CBIZ also acquired all the assets of Stinnett & Associates, LLC in Q3 2022 [effective July 1, 2022]. As Seeking Alpha reports, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Denver, Stinnett has 90 employees and ~$16.4M in annual revenue. It is a professional advisory firm and certified Women's Business Enterprise providing internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, cybersecurity reviews, business continuity and disaster recovery, and fraud investigations to businesses of all sizes including Fortune 1000 organizations in a variety of industries.

Thus the acquisitions of Marks Paneth and Stinnett are expected to add approximately $154.5 million in annualized revenue in 2022, according to the latest 10-Q filing - this is almost 14% of all revenue for FY2021.

Obviously, both purchases were accretive - this fact allowed the management team to significantly raise their FY2022 guidance:

CBIZ's Q3 2022 earnings release, author's notes

I expect that there will be many opportunities for the company to buy some other great-fit target companies in the future, as 2023 will be quite a difficult year based on the current macro setup - in case you have not read my "How To Position Your Portfolio For 2023" article, I recommend you to do so. One of the company's main guidelines in selecting a buy-target is TTM EBITDA values, which can naturally decrease for small companies, so CBZ will be able to bargain and enter into transactions at more favorable prices.

The third pillar for future growth is share buybacks. This is one of the company's main priorities. In the third quarter of 2022, CBZ bought back 744,000 shares, and this year [as of Oct. 26], the company bought back about 2 million shares. In total, 7.3 million shares have been repurchased since the end of 2019, representing about 13% of shares outstanding compared to year-end 2019. Ware Grove - CBZ's CFO - does not doubt that this activity will continue shortly:

The balance sheet of September 30 is strong with leverage of approximately 1.5x of adjusted EBITDA. This provides plenty of capacity to continue with strategic acquisitions and provides the flexibility to continue with share repurchases. Source: 3Q 2022 earnings call [emphasis added by the author]

With a quick ratio of 0.84 (well above the long-term median) and an EBIT margin (or TTM) well above the level of share buyback program initiation (2019), I think that the CFO's forecast is likely to come true:





So the 3 pillars of growth I have outlined above should enable CBIZ to continue its phenomenal growth for the foreseeable future.

Valuation & Expectations

At first glance, it may seem that CBIZ trades higher than its competitors on key forwarding valuation multiples:

YCharts, Seeking Alpha, author's calculations

However, in 2021, the average P/E multiple was 25.3x, which did not prevent CBIZ stock from growing by 47% YoY. At the time, that stock growth was the result of continued operational growth (there were significantly more M&A transactions in 2021 = more revenue growth), share buybacks, and generally cheaper money due to loose monetary policy. The main difference in today's world is a more stringent monetary policy. I like the illustration by Jeff Weniger [WisdomTree Head of Equities] who uses simple mathematical logic to show the impact of rising Fed rates on equities:

Jeff Weniger [on Twitter - @JeffWeniger]

So how fair is CBZ's valuation today? To the chagrin of investors looking for a margin of safety, CBZ has yet to have it.

First, the company often finances its purchases (and generally its operations) through bank loans and is therefore affected by the aforementioned dependence on interest rate movements. So if we apply a WACC of 10%, which seems fair to me, then assuming 15% business growth over the next 10 years and 4% terminal growth, we get roughly the current share price:

DCF by gurufocus.com, author's inputs

Second, in terms of projected growth rates, CBZ is also fairly valued by the forward P/E multiple (with no internal upside) if we take FY20223 EPS consensus estimates as a "yardstick":

Author's calculations, Seeking Alpha data

Does this mean that CBZ should not be bought at its current levels?

In my opinion, we should understand what is priced in and what is not. When we look at analysts' forecasts, we do not see the company's potential for future accretive takeovers:

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Also, despite the poor seasonality of Q4, it looks like analysts are simply extrapolating the weak results of previous quarters (including Covid times) to 2023 and 2024. It is now priced in, but in my opinion, is far from possible reality:

Author's calculations, Seeking Alpha data

Bottom Line

The main risk in my thesis is the lack of a margin of safety in the valuation of CBIZ stock. The company is indeed fairly valued, both in terms of potential business growth and relative multiples [compared to other peers]. However, these calculations do not take into account a) the potential upside from new mergers and acquisitions, which are likely to be as good as they used to be, and b) stock buybacks, which are truly massive and will remain stable due to the lack of dividends, in my opinion.

In addition, the market is expecting a rather conservative estimate of the company's revenue growth in 2023 and 2024, as well as in the fourth quarter of 2022 - that could be wrong.

Based on the 3 pillars of growth I outlined in this article, I expect CBZ to continue to compound in the long term. I initiate investment coverage of CBZ with a "Buy" rating and a price target of $60 per share (+20% potential) by the end of 2023.

Thank you for reading!