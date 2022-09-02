Aranga87/iStock via Getty Images

Japanese electric motors manufacturer Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) continues to boast solid mid- to long-term growth potential, given its leadership in EV-related traction motors. Recent M&A activity shows the company isn't resting on its laurels, either. The acquisition of Italian machine tool manufacturer PAMA, the company's first overseas acquisition in the machine tools area, emphasizes its intent to capitalize on the secular growth potential here. While the small deal size means this isn't a game-changer, the addition of PAMA does pave the way for an expansion of the overseas customer base in the long term. Also boosting the investment case are recent efforts to improve governance, culminating in the return of founder Shigenobu Nagamori as CEO. While the stock isn't cheap at ~21x fwd P/E, it does trade below EV supply chain peers like CATL and remains on track for double-digit % EPS growth through FY25.

Venturing Overseas with PAMA Acquisition

In line with prior speculation, Nidec has agreed to acquire Italian machine tool manufacturer PAMA and its affiliates. While the company stopped short of disclosing the acquisition price, a Nikkei report on the same day indicated a price tag somewhere around JPY15bn. For context, PAMA is an industry-leading machine tool manufacturer headquartered in Italy with strong sales and service networks across Europe and other key growth markets such as China, the US, and India. The company also has a wide product range, as well as high-level technological capabilities for large machine tools, in particular, boring and milling machines. The company has ~430 employees and a revenue base of EUR118m (or ~JPY17bn) as of the latest fiscal year, implying a <1x revenue deal multiple.

Leaning on M&A to Build Out the Machine Business Group

The PAMA acquisition is likely the first of many to come, given then chairman (now CEO) Nagamori had outlined Nidec's ambition to complete three acquisitions in the machine tool field at an early stage at the last results briefing. Nidec's preference to strategically build out scale and know-how by acquiring the resources (vs. building in-house) and subsequently combining PAMA's capabilities with its own makes sense. Relative to Nidec, PAMA has a strong foothold in Asia (ex-Japan) and Europe, so the acquisition extends its product expansion runway via cross-selling opportunities and a larger new product development pipeline. Given the deal also offers Nidec access to sales channels globally, expect improved delivery times post-deal, while a more optimized production footprint should yield cost benefits over time.

Over the long run, this acquisition accelerates the path to Nidec's machine business group becoming a key growth driver. While PAMA's revenue base is small, its leading presence in large boring and milling machines will likely prove valuable in achieving Nidec's machine business group revenue targets (JPY500bn by FY25 and JPY1trn beyond FY30). Most of the targeted growth is set to be organic (i.e., from the two existing machine tool companies, press machines, and reducers), with the remaining from new acquisitions. The margin implications are less clear, though - large machine tools generally carry lower margins, so PAMA could prove to be a near-term drag on the segment margin profile. That said, the contribution to Nidec's profits will likely be limited for now, so expect Street estimates to remain unchanged heading into the next quarter.

Governance Boost from Nagamori's Return

Alongside the last fiscal year results earlier this year, Nidec had announced the departure of prior CEO/COO Jun Seki and the return of chairman Shigenobu Nagamori to the CEO position. Per Nagamori, the move is part of a broader succession plan which will see the company selecting five vice presidents by April 2023, after which a new president will be elected by April 2024. As part of the plan, Nidec will also limit the senior president/chairman's tenure to four-year terms, marking a positive step in the overall governance.

While the transition to the stable management of Nagamori is a near-term positive for earnings, the long-term impact of the new succession process is more significant. For one, switching to a succession policy based on internal candidates aligns well with the Nidec corporate culture. It also provides a performance-based incentive for employees. Now that the governance is settled, all eyes will be on where production volumes trend relative to the ~80k unit target heading into December as the EV traction motor business gains momentum. In addition, the successful execution of management's WPR program (i.e., Nidec's 'double profit ratio' system to unlock cost improvements and efficiency) will be key to margins in the coming quarters.

PAMA Acquisition Signals Long-Term Growth Ambitions

M&A has been one of the critical factors driving Nidec's growth expectations, and the company delivered with its recent acquisition of Italian machine toolmaker PAMA. Of note, this is Nidec's first venture into expanding its machine tool business overseas, reinforcing management's stated intention to make machine tools a long-term focus area. The size of this deal means any earnings contribution will be limited for now; that said, the addition of PAMA could pave the way for a further expansion of the overseas customer base, strengthening the case for Nidec's leadership in global EV components over the long run. With the double-digits % EPS growth algorithm also intact through FY25 and founder Nagamori returning as CEO, the ~21x fwd earnings valuation for Nidec stock seems warranted.