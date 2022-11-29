owngarden

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is transforming itself but with some of its initiatives raising question marks, along with potentially unfavorable structural market changes, the company's prospects are cloudy.

Brief overview

Alibaba-backed (BABA) Baozun is a one-stop eCommerce solutions provider primarily serving foreign brands with operations in China. Baozun’s service offering includes IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer service, and warehouse and fulfillment. The company currently serves customers in the following product categories: apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products. Its clients include Philips (PHG), Nike (NKE), and Microsoft (MSFT). China’s eCommerce solutions industry is quite fragmented with Baozun, the market leader commanding only a 7.9% market share based on total GMVB according to their 2021 annual report.

GMV flat, revenues drop, margins up

Baozun reported GMV growth of 16% YoY to CNY 18.6 billion in Q3 2022, however that growth was entirely driven by one electronics brand, excluding which, GMV growth would have been flat. Total revenues were down 8% YoY to CNY 1.7 billion, with product sales declining 29% YoY while service revenues rose 4% YoY. The drop in product sales was due to the company optimizing its product mix, which in turn helped increase margins with gross margins for product sales improving by 175 bps to 16.6% and overall gross margins improving 800 basis points to 76.2%.

Looking ahead….

Continued product rationalization expected to lead to continued revenue drops

Baozun’s continued efforts to optimize their product mix is likely to lead to further revenue drops in the foreseeable future although this could be offset by a recovery in Chinese consumption spending particularly on non-essential product categories such as appliances (Baozun’s second largest product category by revenues), which had been affected by sluggish consumption spending due to a weakening economy as a result of China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy. China began lifting Covid curbs just this month and has been unrolling measures to stimulate the economy.

Baozun expects Q4 2022 GMV to be flat and revenues to decline as a result of continued product optimization.

Restructuring operations with focus on profitability

Although revenue expectations are expected to be sluggish for the foreseeable future, profitability could improve with Baozun working on optimizing certain areas of its business including centralizing office operations, rationalizing incentives, revamping their store footprint, and reducing dependence on "distribution GMV" (GMV generated through Baozun’s distribution model where the company buys and resells products, taking on inventory risk in the process) while increasing reliance on higher margin value added sales such as digital marketing and IT solutions. Distribution GMV accounted for 6.1% of GMV in 2021, down from 8.6% in 2019.

Distribution’s share of total GMV has continued to drop in 2022; for the nine months to September 2022, distribution GMV accounted for just 3.5% of total GMV, down from 6.5% the same period last year.

Continued restructuring could help improve profitability going forward. Baozun management expects losses to narrow significantly in 2023, reach break-even in 2025, and turn profitable in 2026.

Acquisitions and partnerships aimed at expanding service offering and improving operations but questions remain

As part of its restructuring efforts, Baozun has been acquisitive lately, scooping up a number of companies to bolster its service offering and operations. Last month, Baozun acquired Gap Greater China’s business units for USD 40 million (the deal is expected to close in 2023), following which, Baozun established a new brand management division (Baozun Brand management “BBM”).

In 2021, Baozun acquired Full Jet (a branding agency focused on high end luxury brands entering the Chinese market), BolTone (a warehouse and supply chain provider in Mainland China), Morefun (tech-focused digital marketing solutions provider for eCommerce businesses in Mainland China), and eFashion (eCommerce solutions provider for fashion brands, with a focus on bringing international fashion brands into China) along with a slew of investments and partnerships with other companies including iClick Interactive Asia.

Although these inorganic growth efforts could increase their addressable market and competitiveness by enhancing breadth of service offering and enhancing operational efficiency, there are questions. The acquisition of GAP for instance could be a drag on profits and cash flow as the company invests to turnaround what was essentially a struggling apparel brand in China.

Channel expansion could add to GMV, revenue growth

Online retail in China still offers robust growth prospects as consumer spending grows along with rising incomes. However China’s eCommerce landscape is evolving with new channels emerging at a rapid pace, a fundamentally beneficial trend for Baozun whose value proposition as an eCommerce solutions provider becomes amply evident in a fast-changing and increasingly complex market. However, Tmall which accounts for 51% of China’s eCommerce market, still accounts for about the majority of Baozun’s revenues (70% in FY 2021). The company has made clear its commitment to reduce its dependency on Tmall and although slow, it appears to be making some progress; Tmall GMV accounted for 31.3% in Q3 2022, down from 34% the same period a year earlier, and 25% in Q1 2020.

Rise of local players, a challenge

Following the BCI’s Xinjiang Cotton controversy, foreign brands in China are increasingly falling out of favor, while domestic brands are gaining ground, a trend known as “guochao”, impacting several consumer product markets including luxury, food, and most notably in apparel, Baozun’s biggest product category, which has seen foreign brands such as Nike, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) suffer consistently sagging sales in China in contrast to local brands such as ANTA Sports (OTCPK:ANPDF)(OTCPK:ANPDY) and Li Ning (OTCPK:LNNGF)(OTCPK:LNNGY), which have been gaining share.

The trend could be a negative for Baozun whose client base is heavily composed of foreign brands, and whose value proposition centers around helping foreign brands navigate the country’s vast and complex eCommerce market. It remains to be seen if foreign players can recover, but if local brands continue to shine while foreign brands flounder, Baozun’s revenues could see further pressure in the foreseeable future, barring a shift in focus towards local brands.

Risks

Covid resurgence

Although China has begun lifting Covid restrictions, Covid cases are still quite high. A fresh wave of Covid cases in China could thwart their reopening, potentially prompting further lockdowns which could impact consumption spending.

Delisting risks

With geopolitical tensions simmering between China and the U.S. the possibility of Baozun being placed on the list of securities at risk of a delisting cannot be ruled out. This risk can be eliminated by investing in Baozun’s Hong Kong shares.

High short interest

Baozun has a high short interest of 5.33%, suggesting pessimism over the loss-making company’s stock with interest rates on the rise.

Summary

Baozun has been posting mixed results with revenues dropping as a result of product optimization but margins improving, a trend expected to continue in the coming quarters. Longer term, Baozun’s acquisitions and channel expansion efforts could enhance competitiveness, increase their addressable market, add to revenues and improve operational efficiency, however some moves raise question marks, notably their acquisition of GAP, a struggling apparel brand, which could eat into cash flows. Moreover, the rise of local brands at the expense of foreign brands is fundamentally a potentially unfavorable trend for Baozun. At this point, Baozun may not be too appealing for risk averse investors.

Analysts are mostly neutral on the stock.