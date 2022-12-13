Daniel Megias

Update:

Bear markets are curious creatures. In a lot of ways they are slow moving freight trains. The overall macro trend is fairly obvious and just as obviously unstoppable. The curious nature of bear markets is the short and very violent rallies that punctuate the long, drawn-out decline.

The other odd feature of bear markets is that while the overall direction for most risk assets is downward, the greatest pain is usually centered where the greatest mispricings and the worst actors reside. These segments are often where the most violent rallies occur along the road to long-term capital impairment.

I don't think any one fund epitomizes the worst risk taking/most bubbly activity and the converse freight train capital destruction than the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). As of this writing (December 13th), ARKK is down ~60% ytd and a remarkable 77% since its early 2021 high and that's after a soft CPI number rally. Its biggest holdings are Zoom Video (ZM), Tesla (TSLA), Exact (EXAS), Roku (ROKU), and Block (SQ) are down year to date between 40% and 75%!

ARKK Year-to-Date Total Return (Bloomberg)

As one can see from the above chart, the decline has been largely steady and prolonged that follows the downward trajectory of its major holdings. That is not to say the moves down have been uninterrupted. I published a fairly comprehensive write up on ARKK on November 22. Some benign inflation data and a rally in the US treasury market seemed to drive the fund's holdings and commensurately ARKK up almost 10% before it resumed its fall without a change in the inflation or interest rate narrative. A softer than expected CPI report this morning is driving the ARKK's space higher again. I would expect similar follow-on action to the previous rally.

ARKK Price Moves Since November 22 (Bloomberg)

As I mentioned in my article, as Cathie Wood has shown horrendous risk management by buying more of the fund's biggest holdings despite continued losses, investors have acted similarly and "bought the dip" in ARKK this year. In fact, my article came out around the time the shares outstanding in the ETF were nearing their peak for the year.

What I did not appreciate was that while investors continued to invest in ARKK, it was from a narrower investor base. An article in the Wall Street Journal today revealed that "Since Jan. 1, the number of accounts holding the fund is down 8%..." and that "...by mid-November, the total had fallen to the lowest level of the year." In other words, the holder base is getting more concentrated.

It should not be a surprise that many investors, including many ARKK holders, have many unrealized and realized losses in their portfolios. To the extent they have gains they'd like to offset, this is the time of the year one should expect tax-loss driven selling. As the WSJ article pointed out, ARKK could see further downside pressure as holders sell the fund to harvest those losses. What the article forgot to mention is that holders of the fund's major positions, which are almost all down significantly, could turn sellers too. Pressure on the fund's major holdings would drive down the fund regardless of what fund investors do.

Risks:

This ETF and its holdings tend to react to interest rates/general market risk-taking. If the inflation narrative comes off a lot and the world of free money and animal spirits returns, ARKK could rip fairly hard as we're seeing today. However, I continue to believe that investing without regard to risk or valuation has seen its day. I think the freight train of earnings and more importantly, actual cash flow should drive the market for the foreseeable future at the expense of speculative investments like ARKK and its holdings.

Conclusion:

As I argued last month, ARKK's performance has been absolutely horrible for the past two calendar years, to the point that 2020's remarkable run has been wiped out. Part of that is a function of the "disruptors" that Cathie Wood invests in. A bigger component in my opinion has been absolutely terrible risk management exemplified by consistent adding to so many poor performers. Even today, I struggle to see anything in the portfolio that I believe is just a no-brainer long while I fear several big holdings still have considerable downside.

"Buying the dip" has clearly been a bad strategy with ARKK this year. Tax loss selling by fund investors or investors in its major holdings could further punish ARKK investors.