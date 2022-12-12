janiecbros/iStock via Getty Images

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) has been performing unevenly over the last several years, moving from a low of a little over $1.00 per share to as high as approximately $10.00 per share in June 2021, before starting a long descent to a 52-week low of $1.82 per share in December 2022, and holding at that level for now.

Most of its recent headwinds have come from costs associated with a proxy contest, a longer-than-expected time to get its new facility in Wisconsin up and running, supply chain constraints, rising materials costs, and its GunBroker.com site not getting the short-term results the company was expecting.

But with a backlog of between $25 million and $30 million, and its Wisconsin plant ramping up quickly, it looks like the next year should significantly improve for POWW, and if GunBroker.com can increase its performance, the company has the potential to significantly outperform in the near and long term.

In this article we'll look at some of the recent numbers and what the future holds for Ammo Inc.

Some of the numbers

Revenue in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 was $48.3 million, down by almost $13 million, or 21 percent from the $61 million in revenue generated in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. Revenue in the first six months of 2022 was $109 million, up almost $4 million from the revenue of $105 million in the first six months of 2022.

Gross profit in the quarter fell to $12.8 million, down from the $26.2 million in gross profit in the same reporting period of fiscal 2022. For the first six months of 2023 gross profit came in at $31 million, significantly down from the $45.2 million in gross profit in the first six months of fiscal 2022.

Gross profit margin in the reporting period was 26.6 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second fiscal quarter was $8.2 million, or a loss of$(0.01) per share, down from adjusted EBITDA of $24 million, or $0.12 per share year-over-year.

Net loss in the quarter was $(0.8) million, compared to the $14.1 million in gains from the second fiscal quarter of 2022. Earnings per share in the quarter was $(0.01), compared to $0.11 last year in the same quarter.

Management said, "manufacturing operations were forced to absorb a significant increase in commodity pricing across the Board, coupled with a dramatic increase in shipping costs." In the quarter the company able to pass on rising commodity prices fully to its customers. Management is seeing commodity prices coming down, which should improve its performance in the next couple of quarters.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $29 million, an increase of about $6 million from the $23.3 million in cash and cash equivalents the company held at the end of March 2022.

Based upon the headwinds mentioned above, the company has cut back on its revenue guidance for fiscal 2023, cutting it to a range of $220 million to $240 million. It also cut EBITDA to a range of $30 million to $40 million, and adjusted EBITDA to $50 million to $60 million.

Wisconsin plant and capacity

One reason for the company underperforming in revenue and earnings in the quarter was the time it took to get its new Wisconsin plant operational. And since the plant it was moving from had much lower capacity it was limited as to how much supply it could generate to meet demand.

The new facility will increase production capacity from about 400 million rounds at the end of the company's last fiscal year to approximately 1 billion rounds once it's fully operational. That in turn will drive down costs and boost gross profit, profit margin and net income.

Another positive of the new plant is its production capacity will result in an increase in export opportunities in the near and long term.

The export opportunity, for the most part, is related to the war between Russian and Ukraine, where the West has essentially depleted its ammunition levels to decades lows by sending it to Ukraine.

I mention this in the new plant part of the article because POWW wasn't able to take advantage of this opportunity in the past because it lacked the production capacity to do so. With the new capacity at its Wisconsin plant that will change. The company sees this as both a short and long-term opportunity for the quarters and years ahead.

On the other hand, in the near term the benefit may be somewhat offset by ongoing supply chain issues that resulted in the company not being able to import some components in order to backfill specific rounds. That's because the depletion in ammo resulted in countries keeping those components for their own supply.

I believe it's going to be mitigated going forward, and POWW will benefit from the growing export demand for ammo that is going to continue on for years. And with its new facility it'll have the ability to be a reliable supplier that will be able to meet some of that demand.

Concerning guidance, export results weren't included in it, so there could be a surprise to the upside if supply chain issues improve in the last couple of quarters in its fiscal year.

Expectations are the facility will be running at full capacity by the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023.

GunBroker marketplace

On its latest earnings call, POWW said that its GunBroker marketplace accounts for about 33 percent of the company's revenue, making it an important piece of the overall performance of the firm. In the last quarter, revenue from the GunBroker marketplace fell 13 percent.

To boost the performance of the website the company has been working on improving the experience for visitors, including things associated with navigating the site, customer service, selling, closing the deal, and adding the ability to fill a cart with multiple items.

I have to admit I'm a little puzzled by the basics of this, as those types of website elements have been in place for years and makes me wonder why it took the company so long to improve those things after it acquired the asset a couple of years ago.

Whatever the reason, the company is at least taking the right steps to improve the buying process for potential customers, and that should result in more sales, assuming it's attracting a growing number of visitors.

If in fact the change on the website drives more traffic and sales, it'll be a nice catalyst for the company as revenue grows from the increase in production at its new plant. It should also improve the bottom line once the improvements are completed.

Conclusion

POWW, because of economic factors, supply chain constraints, and taking longer to get its new plant up and running at expected short-term levels, has resulted in the company underperforming in the last quarter, bringing it to its 52-week low of $1.82 per share on December 12, 2022.

A lot of its rebound will be directly tied to how quickly it's able to ramp up its new facility in Wisconsin, and secondarily, if it's able to deliver on the customer experience at its GunBroker marketplace, which I think is going to take a while to improve its overall performance.

I think the export potential of the company is substantial and should be a solid revenue and earnings driver in the quarters and years ahead. How much it'll have an impact in the near term will be determined by supply chain issues and how much other nations will be willing to loosen up on providing some of the components needed to boost production.

It's possible POWW may be able to get more of the components because of the depletion of ammo in countries supplying ammo to Ukraine; especially with its newly added production capacity which should be fully up and running in the next several months.

While the company pointed out the impact of the slow opening of the plant as a significant reason for lower revenue in the reporting period, at the same time it was noted that its peers had experienced similar declines in revenue, which means this isn't only an operational issue at the company, but one which is also being impacted from macro-economic conditions that are having an effect on many businesses and consumers.

It wasn't mentioned in the earnings report, but I also wonder, after a prolonged period of time where consumers bought up lots of ammo in response to political-based concerns, whether or not many have a lot of ammo stashed away, which has resulted in them holding back on adding to their supply because of elevated prices.

Taking the macro-economic conditions, high inflation, rising interest rates, and concerns about the length and depth of the recession, along with steps the company has taken to boost production and improve the customer experience at its website, and I think the company is going to improve in the quarters ahead, but probably at a modest level.

Increased production will help grow revenue because of demand, and assuming its GunBroker marketplace improves its contribution, POWW could surprise to the upside in the near term, especially after having headwinds in the last quarter that are slowly being mitigated.

If POWW delivers decent third and fourth fiscal quarters, I think it's going to be off to the races, depending on the level of the beat and how quickly production at its new facility ramps up to full capacity. If it's able to quickly grab some export market share and modestly improve in the domestic market, it probably will sustainably bounce off its low and start an upward trajectory growth cycle.