Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF)(TSX:FCU:CA) is one of the many uranium exploration and development companies in the Canada’s prolific Athabasca basin. What makes it particularly interesting at this time is the nearing of the feasibility study (FS) on its PLS project, which is expected within a few weeks. The existing pre-feasibility study (PFS) of the project was completed in 2019 so a lot of changes regarding the economic profile of the property are to be expected. I anticipate some improvement of the economic profile, but significant increase in the initial capital outlay, which may make funding a bigger challenge.

Company overview

Founded in 2013, Fission Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company with property in the high-grade Athabasca basin. The company is focused on the Triple R deposit of its PLS project and has indicated intentions to bring it to production by 2029.

the PLS project (Fission Uranium)

As with most explorers and developers, the shareholders of Fission have suffered dilution as the share count has risen more than 40% since the beginning of 2020 to 681.6M as of the end of Q3’22. There are also 39.9M of warrants with a weighted average exercise price of CAD$0.707 and CAD$39.8M of outstanding options with a weighted average exercise price of CAD$0.598. Given that the current market price is CAD$0.87, further dilution may be expected from the exercise of those instruments, but also around CAD$50M of cash, which should help with the liquidity. Insider ownership is quite low at 0.74%, which may imply that management doesn’t have enough skin in the game.

The PLS project

The Triple R deposit (Fission Uranium)

Within its property, Fission has identified a very promising deposit – the Triple R deposit, which has a very important merit compared to other project in the Athabasca basin – it’s shallowness. This makes the deposit relatively easier for access and operations.

Highlights from the PFS (Fission Uranium)

Fission has done a PFS on the project in 2019, which projects after-tax NPV of CAD$702M at a discount rate of 8% and using uranium price of US$50/lbs. Initial capital outlay is forecasted at CAD$1,177M, while life of mine OPEX costs are projected at CAD$9.57/lbs, which puts the project amongst the bottom quartile in terms of OPEX alongside the uranium kingpin Kazatomprom (KAP:LSE).

Recent developments

In the meantime, Fission has continued with the exploration efforts in order to further de-risk the project and eventually improve the resource estimates of the project, which will be used in the upcoming FS.

Updated profile of the Triple R deposit (Fission Uranium)

The efforts of the company have yielded fruit, as a result of extensive drilling, in September 2022 the resource estimates of the Triple R deposit were increased by 21.3%, compared to the ones in the PFS. On the other hand, the ore grade decreased slightly from 2.1% to 1.94%, but still the U 3 O 8 indicated reserves jumped from 102.4Mlbs in the PFS to 114.9Mlbs.

Indicated pathway to production (Fission Uranium)

Another update, provided just days ago by CEO Ross McElroy, was that the FS will likely be pushed towards the beginning of Q1’23, while previously it was anticipated for Q4’22. Going forward, the focus will be upon community relations with the indigenous nations as well as environmental impact assessment, which should take approximately 3 years, according to the company.

Share price and valuation discussion

Looking at YtD performance, Fission Uranium is actually up by 6.2%, outperforming both the Global X Uranium ETF (URA) and the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF). So is there much upside to the current share price?

Going back to the PFS results, the estimated NPV of the base case stands at CAD$702M. At the same time, Fission has EV of CAD$560M, when taking into account CAD$32.8M in cash and equivalents. This implies that the company is currently at only 20% discount to its estimated NPV, which looks insufficient, given the long pathway to production and the risks that it may encounter in the meantime.

As far as the updated economic profile of the project that will come from the FS, I expect significant improvement of the estimated NPV. This should come mainly from two improvements – higher resource base and higher uranium prices, compared to the ones used in the PFS. The latter is quite subjective – after all, most commodity producers use long-term prices of their products that are quite lower than the market, but in the uranium space it seems to be the opposite. Many projects use U 3 O 8 prices in the US$60s/lbs range, although the current market price is around US$50/lbs. A very recent example of this is Bannerman Energy (OTCQX:BNNLF), which used LOM price of US$65/lbs in the FS of its Etango-8 project.

On the other hand, capital costs are being hit hard by inflation. The above mentioned FS of Bannerman Energy posted 15% initial capital outlay increase, compared to the PFS of the project, which dated from the middle of 2021. When it comes to Fission’s project, the PFS on the PLS project dates back from 2019, so I expect a much larger CAPEX increase. The OPEX/lbs will likely also increase, but should still remain very attractive, given its low base. But a theoretical 30% increase of the initial costs will put them above the CAD$1.5B mark, which seems a lot, given the current liquidity of Fission of only CAD$32.8M.

Risks

Interest rates risk

Although at the moment Fission has debt-free balance sheet, higher interest rates environment could impact the share price of the company through higher discount rates. In addition, since Fission doesn’t have the money to build its project it will likely have to seek financing, including some type of debt in the future.

Dilution risk

On the topic of financing, obviously using 100% debt financing is not an option, so an equity element should be added to it. This will likely bring massive dilution – either through the company issuing shares or with it selling part of the project, which will reduce the potential earnings attributable to Fission’s shareholders.

Permitting risk

The project has to go through environmental impact assessment and receive the necessary permits, before going to construction phase. This stage could either delay the project or at the worst case not permit it at all. The potential permitting problems could be exacerbated by the presence of indigenous people in the area.

Uranium prices risk

The company will likely use higher than the current market price of uranium in its FS, so it the price stays below the projected level, the economics of the project may be jeopardized. On the other hand, market prices exceeding the FS levels should have a positive impact.

Cost inflation risk

Since construction is expected no earlier than 2026, additional inflation may hit the project in the meantime. So before it enters construction, the amount of money that the company needs pre-production will likely be even higher than the one the FS will indicate.

Conclusion

Fission Uranium has a very promising high-grade project. The upcoming FS will likely indicate improved economics, based on larger resource base and higher uranium prices. However, CAPEX could increase significantly, given that the latest estimates were done in 2019 and there was considerable inflation in the meantime. Fission’s liquidity position is not sufficient at all to meet the construction costs so massive dilution may be on the cards. I think that the best case scenario for shareholders will be for the company/project to be acquired by a third party. However, that is quite an uncertain development of events, especially that there are also other promising projects in the Athabasca basin.