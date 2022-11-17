magnez2

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was founded in 1850 and has built a trusted brand as a freight forwarding company. People used American Express to transport valuable goods across the U.S., using a horse & carriage or even a steam train!

American Express Train advert 1853 (American Express)

Since the early 20th century, the business went into financial services which was a completely different area, but its brand and great customer service have still been at the forefront. In 2022, American Express was rated as the number-one brand for customer satisfaction in the Credit card industry. The company had been awarded this recognition for the third year in a row and you can see a table from the 2020 report below.

Customer Satisfaction (Q3,22 report)

In the third quarter of 2022, American Express has reported strong financial results driven by a boom in travel and Gen-Z adoption. Thus in this post I'm going to break down the company's business model, financials, and valuation, let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Business Model

American Express is a global "integrated" payments company that provides card issuing, merchant acquiring, and a card network. The company is most famous for its popular "Amex" credit cards which have ~19% share of the U.S credit card market, with ~56.4 million cards in the country. In addition, the business has ~121.7 million cards issued globally.

American Express differs from larger players Visa and Mastercard in a couple of ways. Firstly, American Express offers card issuing and a payment network. Whereas Visa and Mastercard just offer a payment network. This is a key distinction, as when you take on credit with American Express you are dealing directly with that company and they assume liability. Whereas, Visa and Mastercard partner with a card issuer such as a bank that can offer users credit or debit facilities. The payment network basically processes the transactions, meaning it transfers funds from the card issuer (your bank) to the merchant. American Express is the second-largest credit card issuer in the U.S, just behind JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and above Citibank (C), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), etc.

American Express, Visa, Mastercard (Upgraded Points)

A method of judging the quality of a payment network is to identify acceptance rates. In this case, Visa and Mastercard dominate as their cards are accepted at over 10.7 million U.S retailers and in over 200 countries. American Express has improved its acceptance massively from 3.7 million U.S retailers ~6 years ago to 10.6 million U.S retailers, catching up close to Visa and Mastercard. However, internationally, American Express is "only" accepted in 160 countries which is 40 less than Visa and Mastercard.

American Express seems to be most popular for those people who want to collect credit card points for Airmiles and other perks. For example, American Express is the only network that offers Delta airlines and British Airways branded cards for Airmiles and Hilton hotel cards. Whereas, United and Southwest airlines work with Visa.

American Express Card examples (American Express website)

Third Quarter Financials

American Express generated strong financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue was $13.56 billion, which increased by a rapid 24% year over year and was a record high. The strong U.S. dollar impacted international revenue, as on an adjusted FX basis, revenue increased by 27% year over year. The company also reported a staggering $394 billion in total network volume, which was up 19% year over year. "Billed Business" which is transaction volumes on payment products issued by American Express, also increased by 21% year over year.

Total network volume (Q3,22 report)

This growth was driven by strong Travel & Entertainment [T&E] spending which increased by a rapid 57% year over year, on an FX-neutral basis. This was further driven by the strong rebound in travel, with the Airline Billed business increasing by a blistering 118% year over year.

The company also reported solid growth in its dining and benefits service, with restaurants increasing Billed Business by 32% year over year. American Express acquired the restaurant booking service "Resy" in 2019 and has since tripled its user base to 35 million and increased the number of restaurants on the platform by four times.

Travel & Entertainment (Q3,22 report)

Goods & Services [G&S] spending also increased by a solid 16% year over year. This was driven primarily by a shift toward online commerce.

Goods and Services (Q3,22 report)

In addition, the company reported strong adoption by millennials and Gen Z's which increased by 39% year over year and is the fastest-growing customer base of the company. I believe this may have been further driven, by a cultural shift towards people becoming more financially savvy and wanting to consume content on the latest credit card deals, through platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. This is a positive sign as even though American Express was founded in 1850, they are still staying relevant to the young consumer.

Amex Cohorts (Q3,22 report)

American Express added 3.3 million new card acquisitions [NCA] in the quarter, with growth driven by its Consumer Platinum and Gold cards. "New Card Acquisitions" basically refers to new customers which have signed up for a credit card, as you can see from the chart below this has been on an upward trend.

New Card Acquisitions (Q3,22 report)

American Express reported earnings per share of $2.47, which increased by 9% year over year and beat analyst estimates by $0.06. This was a positive result overall given its total expenses increased by 19% year over year to $10.3 billion. This was driven by a 22% increase in operating expenses to $3.3 billion. In addition, to a 27% increase in Business Development expenses to $1.194 billion.

Expenses (Q3,22 report)

The company reported good sequential growth in its loan balance which rose by 31% year over year. In addition, the business has increased its total provision for losses to $778 million. Management has started to see delinquency rates for loans "modestly pickup" as expected due to the changing macroeconomic environment. However, "write off rates" for its card member loans continue to be below pre-pandemic levels.

Total Provision (Q3,22 report)

The company returned $1 billion to shareholders in the third quarter, via $600 million in stock buybacks and $391 million in dividends at a 1.3% yield. The business is in a solid position to weather an economic storm at its Common equity capital ratio (CET1) was 10.6%, which was within management's range and well above the 4.5% legal requirement.

Valuation?

Valuing American Express is fairly challenging as financial services companies have various customer loans and regulatory capital, which skews the financials. Therefore as a simple measure, we can see that American Express trades at a Price to Book value = 4.9 which is ~9% more expensive than its 5 year average. The stock has also traded higher than its traditional bank peers historically and continues to do so, as you can see on the chart below.

Data by YCharts

As mentioned prior comparing the stock to Visa and Mastercard, is not a true comparison as American Express actually issues loans. However, for extra information, American Express trades at a Price to Earnings ratio = 16, which is ~14% cheaper than its 5-year average. This is also cheaper than Visa which trades at a PE ratio = 26 and Mastercard which trades at a PE ratio = 33.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Recession/Lower Transactions

Many analysts are forecasting a recession, due to the high inflation and rising interest rate environment. Therefore it would not be a surprise to see transactions slow down in the next few quarters, especially given we have now exited the peak travel season.

Final Thoughts

American Express is a fantastic company with a strong brand. The company has continued to generate solid growth despite economic conditions starting to change. Amex card adoption by younger cohorts such as millennials and Gen Z's is also a positive sign. However, the stock is slightly overvalued on a P/B ratio, and given the number of opportunities in the market I will label the stock as a "hold".