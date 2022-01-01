Ildo Frazao/iStock via Getty Images

By Pieter D'Hoore

European private loans are not only filling a structural gap but now offer what we consider compelling yields.

European regulations have become much stricter in their solvency requirements, which has constrained longer-term lending through bank balance sheets.

In turn, this has pushed banks to operate more as intermediaries than principals, and created what we consider a significant opportunity for investors to provide long-term funding directly to corporations. While banks still represent over 70% of European corporate funding, much of that is shorter-term in nature.

In prior years, rates and spreads were artificially low initially due to quantitative easing, and especially so in 2020-2021 during the COVID pandemic.

The limited ability and willingness of banks to fund companies for the longer term (banks were also incentivized by cheap short-term central bank support) encouraged those companies to reduce their debt maturity profiles.

With the tightening of financial conditions in 2022, we have witnessed a material repricing of risk. Financial conditions have also led to a deterioration in public market liquidity with very low new issuance. Clearly, many businesses with shorter maturity debt profiles are currently in need of longer-tenor debt.

Looking ahead, our expectation is for interest rates to stay “higher for longer”; further, credit spreads are adjusting upward in response to earnings risks and possible rating adjustments in the face of recessionary headwinds in Europe.

For example, we have seen pressure on business models that are cyclical and/or have a high energy dependency. This macro uncertainty makes issuers keen on longer-term finance options. By the same token, the new market regime is encouraging corporate lenders and investors to adapt. A couple of trends are worth noting:

The lack of liquidity in public markets has been favorable for private loans, where volatility is not as much of an issue; this has boosted the supply of individual loans and overall volumes. Even deeply investment grade corporates are returning to private markets after a long absence.

Risk premia are repricing as quality borrowers are willing to pay up for duration in the absence of bank lenders.

These dynamics allow portfolio managers to recalibrate toward higher-rated loans with downside protection while locking in the highest yield levels since 2008.

Many BBB loans have moved to around 6% yields in euro terms, representing an increase of more than 300 basis points in less than a year, and roughly a 175bp illiquidity premium over public markets.

In sum, we believe that 2023 could offer ample opportunities in private loans given their flexible nature and eagerness of both issuers and investors alike.

