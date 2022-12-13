tzahiV/iStock via Getty Images

The latest CPI numbers were not as bad as the consensus feared. Some - including a leading economist - jubilantly declared that inflation "is done." In this article, we share our take on the latest CPI numbers as well as our updated outlook for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Breaking Down The Latest CPI Numbers

The latest CPI update came out, showing that prices rose by 0.1% on a month-over-month basis and 7.1% year-over-year in November. While the 7.1% number is not exactly what we would call good - and it remains near four-decade highs - the positive is that it was down from last month's year-over-year figure (continuing the deceleration of year-over-year inflation since the June report):

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, it was 20 basis points lower than consensus estimates had put it at (7.3%), which meant that probability models for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and broader macroeconomic and corporate impacts were all adjusted - albeit slightly - in a manner that was a positive for stocks.

Perhaps most positive of all was that the month-over-month CPI of just 0.1% works out to be a mere 1.2% annualized rate. If the month-over-month CPI remains in this range moving forward, it means that inflation is now within the Federal Reserve's long-range target. Core CPI (which strips out the more volatile food and energy prices) was slightly higher at 0.2% month-over-month, but was still below consensus estimates of 0.3% and this still a reasonable 2.42% annualized rate of inflation.

The Implications Of The CPI Report For SPY

What do these numbers mean for SPY? Well, the index initially cheered the news before cooling off by close of business to post a more modest 0.76% gain for the day.

The reasons for this likely vary, but one likely cause for the more muted response by the market is that the consensus remains that the Federal Open Market Committee will announce a 0.5 percentage point rate increase this week, which would further squeeze the economy and stocks. This is because higher interest rates act like gravity (to borrow an analogy from Warren Buffett) on stocks and really the growth of the economy as a whole.

That said, this steady trend of decelerating year-over-year inflation since June is getting harder and harder to dismiss and - particularly when combined with the remarkably tame month-over-month CPI numbers - could prompt the Federal Reserve to soon reverse course and at the very least halt its rate hikes. As leading economist Paul Ashworth (chief North America economist for Capital Economics) commented in the wake of the CPI release:

The Fed could dismiss the better-than-expected October as just one month’s data, but the further slowdown in November makes this new disinflationary trend harder to dismiss. Stick a fork in it, inflation is done.

At the very least, given the numerous and growing indicators that a recession is on the way, the Federal Reserve might consider this week signaling a serious consideration of tempering interest rate hikes sooner than previously expected. With the spread between the 10 and 2-year treasury yields recently inverting to its deepest level since 1982 alongside the 3-month and 10-year treasury and the 18-month forward 3-month yield minus the spot 3-month yield curves also inverting at pretty steep levels, a recession appears very likely to hit within the next year. On top of that, countless economists and business leaders - ranging from Amazon's (AMZN) Jeff Bezos to Bridgewater's Ray Dalio to JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon to Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk - are increasingly cautioning about the coming economic downturn. Perhaps most telling of all are the large job cuts being announced at leading businesses.

If the Federal Reserve waits too long to ease up on its war on inflation, it might send the economy into a downward spiral or even worse, break the back of credit markets by sending too many heavily indebted businesses and consumers into insolvency and leave the economy mired in an unnecessarily long and painful recession. Of course, the flip side of that is that if they ease up too soon on inflation, then the ultimate price paid by the economy becomes even worse.

So, what is the bottom line for SPY from this latest CPI report? We believe that it is not significant enough of a number to shift the risk-reward decisively in favor of longs, especially since according to numerous market valuation models, the index appears to be in between fairly valued and slightly overvalued. However, it is another data point that indicates that inflation is headed in the right direction and that we are fast approaching an inflection point for the Federal Reserve where it will finally be able to pivot away from aggressive interest rate hikes and instead resume their more accommodative approach to markets and the broader economy as a whole.

Investor Takeaway: Our Approach

How should investors approach the markets in the wake of the latest CPI release? Well, we are not ready to label the SPY a Buy just yet given that its valuation remains a bit on the high side based on several popular models. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is highly likely to make at least a few more interest rate hikes before considering pivoting, which will undoubtedly serve as a headwind. Last, but not least, there remain several potential black swan catalysts out there, such as a sudden economic meltdown due to the stresses being applied by the Federal Reserve's hawkish policies and high inflation or even a major international geopolitical and trade crisis sparked by a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

As a result, our perspective on SPY remains the same: for investors with a long time horizon, we think continuing to dollar cost average right now makes sense. However, for investors with a low risk tolerance and/or a short-term time horizon, it is probably best to keep a meaningful portion of your portfolio out of SPY and in more non-correlated and defensive investments.

Meanwhile, at High Yield Investor we remain cautious in our approach by keeping a considerable allocation to assets that benefit from rising interest rates, high inflation, and sharp spikes in market volatility. Furthermore, we are maintaining significant allocations to high yield, undervalued, and recession-resistant stocks because we believe that a recession in 2023 is a virtually foregone conclusion at this point and the question is more a matter of how bad it will be and how long it will last. In fact, just yesterday we increased our allocation in an undervalued high yielding floating interest rate investment grade security while trimming a more economically sensitive high yield equity that had generated large profits for us over the past 18 months.

Overall, we are encouraged by the direction that inflation is heading in-line with our assessment back in July that inflation peaked in June. However, we are not quite ready to declare victory over the inflation problem and are even less convinced that the Federal Reserve is ready to do so. As a result, we maintain our Hold rating on SPY.