The pharmaceutical segment has had a banner year amidst an otherwise tumultuous 12 months for the rest of the market. However, not all big pharma stocks benefitted, as GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) has largely underperformed.

As shown below, the stock has seen an 18% decline over the past year, making it one of the few underperforming drug companies currently on the market. In this article, I highlight why value investors ought to give GSK consideration for potentially strong returns.

Why GSK?

GSK, formerly GlaxoSmithKline, is a British multinational pharmaceutical company that has been in operation for over 200 years. It's a leader in the development and production of a wide range of medications, including treatments for respiratory conditions, HIV, cancer, and vaccines, including the blockbuster shingles vaccine that's used worldwide, Shingrix.

In recent years, the company has undergone significant restructuring and diversification efforts. GSK has one of the largest R&D budgets in the pharmaceutical industry, with a focus on developing innovative treatments for a variety of diseases. Moreover, GSK has made significant strides in the development of gene and cell therapies, as well as in the use of artificial intelligence to improve drug discovery.

Meanwhile, GSK is delivering strong business performance with Q3 sales growing by 9% YoY CER (constant exchange rate), to £7.8 billion during the third quarter. Notably, because of a weaker British pound, actual sales grew at an even higher rate of 18% YoY. This was driven by strong performance in specialty medicines, which grew by 24% YoY CER, and by HIV and Oncology, which grew by 7% and 19% YoY CER.

Management raised its full year guidance, with sales expected to grow by 9% CER. Management also expects to close out the year with strong operating leverage, with adjusted operating profit expected to grow at a faster clip, at 16% CER for the full year. Notably, GSK expects record annual sales for Shingrix this year, and strong demand in existing markets and continued geographical expansion.

Looking forward, GSK has plenty of greenfield ahead, as it continues to focus on R&D productivity and has a diversified pipeline across 4 therapeutic areas, while adding complementary business development areas for optionality. Furthermore, it has clearer skies ahead with an early legal ruling dismissing the cases claiming that its former drug Zantac, now a part of spinoff Haleon (HLK), caused cancer. Morningstar shares a favorable view in its recent analyst report:

Consistent with our expectations, the Multidistrict Litigation, or MDL, Zantac ruling dismissed cases claiming the drug caused cancer. We believe the MDL ruling was largely based on the lack of consistent or reliable evidence that Zantac causes cancer. We believe the vast majority of clinical data supports a favorable safety profile. While the recent ruling is a step in the right direction, we expect the Zantac litigation process will continue to play out for over a year, with the first of several bellwether cases likely to start in February 2023. We expect a long legal process before firms likely settle claims at a level below $1 billion.

Importantly, GSK maintains a strong A rated balance sheet. While management does not expect to increase the dividend next year, it remains well covered by a low 29% payout ratio, based on adjusted EPS of 46.9 pence during the third quarter.

Turning to valuation, GSK appears to be rather cheap at the current price of $36.15 with a blended PE of 11.2, sitting far below its normal PE of 16.8 over the past decade. Analysts estimate 7% EPS growth next year, and have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $42.55, and Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $50. GSK could return double digit returns over the next year should it come anywhere closer to its historical valuation.

Investor Takeaway

GSK appears to be rather undervalued at present, making it a rare bargain in the mostly expensive pharmaceutical segment. It has strong business performance, a diversified pipeline across 4 therapeutic areas, and strong expected performance for its blockbuster vaccine, Shingrix.

Moreover, a favorable early legal ruling dismissing the cases claiming that its former drug Zantac caused cancer is a good indicator for other cases in progress. Meanwhile, it maintains a strong balance sheet and pays a very well-covered dividend. At the current low valuation, GSK is set up for potentially rewarding long-term returns.