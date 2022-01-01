Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is a $3.5bn company which is up 40% since my May article. They have one product called wakix (pitolisant) targeting excessive daytime sleepiness which generated $117mn in revenue in the third quarter, up 45% from the previous year. They are basically a one product company, but with multiple label expansion programs, and they recently announced positive results in a phase 2 trial in a new indication called Prader-Willi syndrome. Despite all that, the company is hardly covered on Seeking Alpha, my last article generated not a single comment, and very few people follow this company. I can name one hundred worse companies that have their own groupies and fraternities surrounding them. Such is the incomprehensible nature of Wall Street.
The company’s pipeline looks like this:
As you can see, this is mostly that one molecule; there’s that one preclinical molecule in the same syndrome as the other one. We are going to ignore that.
Now, wakix is approved to treat excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult patients with narcolepsy. In the same indication, other approved drugs are xyrem and FT218, both versions of sodium oxybate, a scheduled substance prone to abuse. Sodium oxybate itself is a schedule 1 controlled substance, meaning it is very prone to abuse and very, very tightly controlled. The approved versions are schedule 3 controlled substances, meaning they are prone to moderate to low risks of abuse. Anyway, they are also tightly controlled. Pitolisant is a Histamine 3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist, which is a non-scheduled drug, meaning it is not prone to abuse and is not a controlled substance. As such, there are benefits to using pitolisant over sodium oxybate. Axsome has AXS-12, or reboxetine, which is in phase 3 trials, which is a schedule 4 controlled substance.
Another convenience of wakix is its once-daily dosing. Recall that xyrem is a twice-nightly dose, which requires the patient to wake up in the middle of the night and take a second dose of the drug. This was one benefit of FT218 over xyrem, although Jazz Pharma has a second product, xywav, which is a once nightly version. However, these products have sodium content, which is not conducive for heart disease patients, or they can cause heart disease. That is another benefit of wakix, because it does not contain sodium. It also has a novel mechanism of action - wakix is thought to increase histamine levels in the body - and so it should be able to capture a good chunk of the $2bn EDS/narcolepsy market. Wakix is also approved for catalepsy in narcolepsy patients. As I noted earlier, it is a measure of the company’s efficiency that it was able to get both these approvals within 3 years of launching its IPO. That means the company did not mess with its investors’ money.
The company has the following four ongoing trials, and I have mentioned the market strength of these indications here:
The phase 2 proof of concept trial in Prader Willi Syndrome announced results in November. Data:
Across all age and dose treatment groups, change in a sleepiness score metric ranged from -3.7 to -5.5, a clinically meaningful change.
However, in the adolescent age group (12 to <18 years old), there was a high placebo response three times greater that seen in the other two age groups.
Regarding safety, 57% of Wakix patients reported adverse events compared to 65% of placebo patients.
The change in sleepiness score is formally called Epworth Sleepiness Scale for Children and Adolescents (ESS-CHAD). These scores range from 0 to 24, lower the score, more the improvement in EDS. Pitolisant was compared to placebo. Change ranged from minus 3.7 to minus 5.5, which was the range of reduction in the score. The company says this was clinically meaningful, defined as a ≥ 2-point improvement on this scale. However, the company acknowledged that this POC study was not designed to detect statistical significance, merely clinical signal detection. In so far as that was the goal, this trial was a success. However, the trial was not adequately rigorous to make a judgment call about efficacy. Also the adolescent group had a high placebo response according to how the company interpreted the data. That group showed response rates of 70% in the high dose pitolisant group, 55.6% in the low dose pitolisant group, and 52.6% in the placebo group. Those are strange numbers. A high placebo response could be one explanation, but there could be others.
HRMY has a market cap of $3.5bn and a cash reserve of $316mn. In the last quarter, the company pulled in $117mn in revenue, all of it for wakix. Research and Development expenses were $40.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, sales and marketing expenses were $20.5 million, and general and administrative expenses were $21.3 million, total operating expenses being $82.3mn. At that rate, the company has cash for about 3 quarters, ignoring the incoming revenue. The company has a debt facility for $300mn from last year.
HRMY is trading near 52-week highs. Had I bought it during my previous coverage, I would have been up 40% already. I was overly cautious during that time of poor market conditions, so I didn’t buy this stock. Now maybe a little too late. I will, however, wait for another opportunity.
