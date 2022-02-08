piranka/iStock via Getty Images

By: Alex Rosen

Summary

Direxion's New Electric & Autonomous Vehicle ETF (NYSEARCA:EVAV) tracks an index of U.S. listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies. The fund provides daily 2X exposure to the sector.

As a leveraged ETF, EVAV is a daily return instrument and not a long-term holding as it is likely to cause value erosion if held longer than that.

EVAV is very new to the ETF world, only trading since August of 2022. So far it has taken a beating, losing 61.5% of its original value. It is a very small fund having only amassed $2.4m in assets thus far and holds a portfolio of 25 stocks.

Strategy

As per the fund prospectus, "The index provides exposure to 25 U.S.-listed companies poised to disrupt the existing transportation market by bringing new and cleaner modes of transportation, such as electric and autonomous vehicles. It includes companies beyond vehicle manufacturers to paint a more holistic picture of the industry. The index includes charging station manufacturers such as ChargePoint (CHPT) and Blink (BLNK), companies involved in software development and the manufacturing of various electrical components, and electric vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla, Lucid, and NIO."

EVAV is a 2x leveraged ETF. What this means, is that EVAV pursues daily leveraged investment objectives. As a result, it is riskier than ETFs which do not use leverage. EVAV seeks daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. The fund is not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

Proprietary ETF Grades

Offense/Defense: Offensive

Segment: Aggressive

Sub-Segment: Autonomous Vehicles

Correlation (vs. S&P 500): High

Expected Volatility (vs. S&P 500): Very High

Holding Analysis

EVAV holds a basket of U.S. listed ( though not necessarily based) electric and autonomous vehicle manufacturers. The top ten holdings are about a 50/50 split between Chinese and U.S. based companies.

The fund sectors are primarily auto manufacturers (46.26%), auto parts (15.81%), and electric components and equipment (10.03%).

The fund holds a small collection of only 25 assets with the top ones being Tesla (TSLA) at 9.98%, NIO (NIO), a Chinese electric car manufacturer, with 8.39%, Lucid Group (LCID) another U.S. electric car manufacturer representing 7.27% of the assets, and Li Auto (LI) another Chinese car manufacturer, with 6.86% of the assets.

Data by YCharts

Strengths

My father, who passed away last year at age 87, always dreamed of a day when self-driving cars would be ubiquitous. Anyone who saw him drive or got in a car with him had the same wish (he wasn't an A+ driver!). For years we had been hearing about the autonomous car of the future, and we all waited. Last year my family and I were visiting America, and we rented a car. I believe it was a Subaru. I set the cruise control on the highway, and suddenly the steering wheel took over complete control. It was a very strange feeling.

Having not been back to the U.S. since before COVID, we were amazed at how many more Teslas we saw on the road. When we left in 2018, the electric car was still a novelty, but by 2021 it had become a regular sitting.

What's the point here? That the electric car has passed the novelty phase and moved into the competitor phase. If there is any doubt, Tesla has a market cap equivalent to the next five largest automobile companies combined, though that trend may be quickly fading.

EVAV has moved into a growth sector, and while it may be going through early growing pains itself trying to find its way, the basis of its index is definitely a strength. This is a classic example of why our proprietary ETF classification system separates "Aggressive" industries like this one from mainstream "growth stock" ETFs.

Weaknesses

Like any new fund or industry, EVAV is still feeling its way. For every Tesla, there is a Nikola (NKLA) an electric vehicle startup that had such promise and is now embroiled in scandals and accusations of fraud.

As of this writing, the electric car segment accounts for roughly 1% of all U.S. vehicles on the road, and 4% of new car manufacturing. As mentioned above, the segment leader and top holding in EVAV, Tesla is also not beyond scandal. Currently the CEO seems to be focused on other projects, and has been recruiting engineers from Tesla to "volunteer" at Twitter.

Long term, the sector will continue to expand and reality will meet hype, and as it grows EVAV should grow, but first it has to learn to crawl before it can walk autonomously.

Opportunities

Startups and infant industries sometimes take off like a SpaceX rocket putting a Tesla in orbit, and sometimes those launches end in catastrophic failure. As technology improves, there is little doubt that we will see fewer and fewer fossil fuel vehicles on the road. Battery tech has developed to the point where the most efficient electric cars have similar range to gas engines, and the performance is ludicrous.

Currently the U.S. has around 140,000 EV charging pumps spread across 53,000 stations. The growth puts Starbucks (SBUX) to shame, though they too are getting on the game and installing charging stations at some of their coffee shops.

Threats

The industry will grow. Every traditional automobile company is investing in EV tech, and it is only a matter of time before they catch up to the electric only manufacturers. Within 15 years, all new cars will be electric. Every new car will also have some degree of autonomy with regards to driving. What this means is that a fund like EVAV may quickly become redundant, a victim of its own success. EVAV may only have a small window of time in which to figure it out before the market swallows it up.

Proprietary Technical Ratings

Short-Term Rating (next 3 months): Hold

Long-Term Rating (next 12 months): Sell

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

EVAV, as mentioned before, is extremely new, so it is hard to get an accurate picture of whether this is a quality ETF, or just a passing fancy, like boring tunnels underground to fix traffic issues. The 2X leveraging model makes it not suitable for many investors as it needs to be actively managed. The fund is intended for daily trading and not long term holding.

ETF Investment Opinion

We like the sector, we like the idea of this industry in transition, and we like the deeply-discounted nature of this ETF. But that is on a price basis, not a valuation basis. We'd like to see the current market cycle proceed a bit further before considering this one to buy. That cycle is currently punishing aggressive industries like this one, albeit with brief, sharp counter-trend rallies. Until the selling pressure abates for more than a week or month at a time, we'll consider EVAV a Hold, and even at that only for very short time periods to avoid value erosion.