The December Polar Vortex And Its Impact On Natural Gas And Wheat

Summary

  • Video of how Jim Roemer predicted the first big winter weather scare for the energy market on December 7th.
  • A hard-freeze in the Plains next week will aggravate the wheat crop.
  • How to use seasonality and chart patterns to see a reversal of a commodity trend, such as wheat.
A major change in the U.S. weather pattern ignited natural gas (UNG) prices late last week and early this week as the odds increase of a polar vortex heading south before Christmas. This is something that I predicted for Weather Wealth clients last week as prices (BOIL) collapsed below $6, due to the very warm fall and early December.

Here is a video I did on December 7th before the explosion in natural gas prices.

www.bestweatherinc.com

Jim Roemer on YOUTUBE last week (Weather Wealth newsletter)

Now we alerted clients on Sunday that the wheat market (WEAT) sold off too far and a combination of these four factors should help prices the rest of the month. They are:

A) A drought in the Plains is the worst in 20 years for this time of the season.

B) A hard freeze may aggravate Nebraska to Kansas and Oklahoma crop situation next week.

Jim Roemer's Weather Wealth newseltter

Hard-Freeze next week for Plains wheat (stormvistamodels.com)

C) Seasonality in commodity prices. In this case, notice how the new crop July KC wheat almost always rallies this time of the year.

www.bestweatherinc.com

July KC wheat price seasonality (Moore Research)

D) Long-term chart patterns. Take a look at how KC wheat prices hit a 2-3 year trend line before soaring early this week.

Weather Wealth newsletter

Natural gas production is growing (Celsius Energy)

www.bestweatherinc.com

July KC wheat prices (Weather Wealth newsletter by Jim Roemer)

When trading commodities, high confidence trades occur when at least three or four of the scenarios listed above, line up simultaneously.

Conclusion

Natural gas prices have taken note of the extreme U.S. cold, but we have to remember that supplies are not that far below the 5-year average and LNG exports to Europe have not picked up yet. In addition, this Thursday's EIA should be bearish given all the recent warmth. I do not see prices going anywhere close to $8-$9 again.

In the case of the grain market and particularly wheat and even (CORN), growing weather problems in the U.S. and Argentina portend higher winter prices. There could be bullish plays in some commodity ETFs such as (TAGS).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

