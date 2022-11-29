hapabapa

We were initially concerned with the recent selloff in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock as it struggled to regain control of its recovery. However, buyers have continued to support the consolidation price action, suggesting that the worst in PLTR's remarkable slide is likely over.

With high-growth, free cash flow (FCF) profitable stocks shifting gears toward a recovery phase, we assess that the operating environment should become more favorable for Palantir.

While Europe could still be mired in a worse economic downturn than what the US could experience, we believe some of the near-term headwinds could subside moving ahead. Moreover, with natural gas costs much lower than in August/September, coupled with the marked recovery of euros against the USD, it augurs well for Palantir moving ahead.

Also, the geopolitical environment has become much more fragmented and complex. Geopolitical relations between China and the US and its allies have remained frosty despite the recent meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. Hence, we assess that western allies will likely need to invest much more in military-grade operating systems like Palantir's to support their data analytics platforms to improve their edge against China.

Notably, the impetus goes beyond the critical functions of government platforms but also to commercial enterprise systems. Palantir's Foundry platform allows rapid scaling and usability, helping enterprises "to seamlessly synchronize multimodal data into [their] Ontology from across the enterprise: structured, unstructured, streaming, IoT, transactional, geospatial data, and more."

CEO Alex Karp pointed out the underinvestment observed in Europe, further impeded by the worsening macroeconomic headwinds. He articulated:

It has been our experience, however, that some countries, particularly in continental Europe, including Germany, have fallen behind the United States in their willingness and ability to implement enterprise software systems that challenge existing habits and modes of operation. (Alex Karp letter)

Hence, Palantir could still unlock significant opportunities through its exposure in Europe, given its proven credibility and platform execution with the US government and leading enterprises.

Karp also accentuated a critical theme in his commentary. The US is a leader in software and the leading enterprise software systems as "extraordinarily difficult to build." Moreover, Europe has yet to demonstrate its significant software capability to compete against the best in the US and China.

For instance, the US and China automakers are competing aggressively to define who could solve the autonomous driving puzzle. But Level 5 autonomy is too hard to achieve that BloombergNEF believes that most systems could still be Level 2/3 ADAS by 2040.

Yet, Baidu (BIDU) is making significant strides in its quest to operate large-scale robotaxi fleets in China. General Motors (GM) is also scaling up its Cruise robotaxis.

However, Europe's leading automaker Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), has continued to mess up its software ambitions as it attempts to move toward the software-defined, connected era of smart EVs. We believe it shows how far Europe is behind the US and China in their software advances.

Hence, we believe there's a tremendous opportunity for Europe to close the gap, with Palantir in a prime position to help enterprises deploy its highly advanced enterprise operating system at scale.

Takeaway

There's little doubt that PLTR buyers have not risen to lift its upward momentum. However, instead of considering PLTR's momentum as "floundering," we prefer to see it as consolidating.

It has continued to hold the lows from its post-earnings selloff and, therefore, is constructive to our consolidation thesis.

Coupled with less significant forex headwinds and potentially lower energy costs ahead for its European customers, we assess that the worst is likely priced in.

With Europe falling short in its race to close the software gap with the US and China, we believe Palantir could be the critical partner for its leading enterprises looking for a customizable and highly scalable enterprise software system to deploy.

Maintain Buy.