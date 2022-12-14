Oleksandr Shchus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is well-positioned to benefit from 3 drivers. There's a change in narrative, multiple expansion, and consistent capital allocation.

I'm going to tackle these 3 aspects and bring them all together by noting CNQ's valuation.

There's a lot to be bullish about here, so let's get to it.

A Change in Narrative

Consider the graph that follows, where you see crude oil compared with energy stocks.

As you can see energy companies have substantially outperformed the WTI benchmark.

Data by YCharts

And you may say, but what has CNQ got to do with crude oil? CNQ produces both oil and natural gas production. Wait, we'll discuss this momentarily.

My argument is that there's a gap between the underlying commodity and what investors are willing to pay for energy stocks.

So, what does this mean?

There's an Ongoing Multiple Expansion

I used WTI to energy as a benchmark, because WTI is the most followed market amongst commodities (maybe the most followed market in the world?). Essentially, there's less ambiguity in that data.

As you can see in the graphic above, there's a multiple expansion at play. What this means is that at the start of 2022, investors were only willing to pay 3x to 4x free cash flow for energy companies on average.

And now, with the WTI falling, the multiple to free cash flow for many companies is around 7x to 10x free cash flow, even with the price of energy companies having come down slightly of late.

My belief is that at some point when WTI and other energy benchmarks find stability and move higher in 2023 if the equities also move higher this will see equity companies keep their expanded multiple. This would be very bullish.

An Expanded Multiple? So What?

Think of it as credence. If a sector is being priced at 3x to 4x, it shows that investors don't believe in that sector's underlying prospects.

But if the multiple starts to expand, and particularly if the equities don't sell off whenever the underlying commodity sells off, this means that investors are buying into a changing narrative.

Therefore, this would translate into energy stocks being less volatile than they have been in the early parts of 2022.

And if a sector is less volatile, and the multiple is seen as fair, this will further attract other new investors into the sector.

Volatility Is Relative

From my point of view, energy stocks in 2022 have been volatile, but haven't been horrible places to invest in 2022.

While alternative pockets of the market haven't been overly volatile, they've just been consistently moving down.

Data by YCharts

My point here is to say that CNQ and energy companies broadly have been through a tough time in 2022. But the good times haven't finished.

Investors have been tested, and through a multiple expansion, we can see investors are buying into this changing narrative.

With all this in mind, let's discuss CNQ's capital allocation.

Capital Allocation, 5.1% Forward Dividend Yield

In my previous article, I put forward the reasons why I believe that this time next year if we assume that dividends grow by 15% y/y, CNQ's dividend would reach CAD$3.91 per share. Translating into a forward dividend yield of 5.1%.

I'm unsure of how aggressively CNQ will be able to repurchase shares given that it still holds $12 billion of net debt. Let's put share repurchases in the nice-to-have bucket. And leave a question mark on that consideration.

CNQ Valuation -- Perhaps 8x 203 Free Cash Flow

Presently, analysts expect a drop in free cash flow for 2023.

While I don't believe that's the likely outcome, we must entertain this idea.

For my part, I very much believe that 2023 will end up surprising analysts as 2023 ends up being very much similar to 2022. Even if the underlying quarterly performance is likely to be quite different.

Accordingly, I don't believe that paying 8x free cash flow for one of the biggest energy companies in Canada is expensive. Not compared with what investors are being asked to pay for stocks elsewhere in the market, outside of energy.

The Bottom Line

This is a summary of my thesis. Energy companies are amidst a turnaround. Investors are starting to believe that this energy bull market is here to stay. And the multiple expansion underway vindicates this view.

Meanwhile, CNQ investors are probably going to get close to a 5.1% forward yield, simply for buying into this stock.

The next catalysts will be as CNQ reduces its debt profile and can allocate more of its cash flows to share repurchases, which will once again increase its dividend yield.