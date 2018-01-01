The Nasdaq Worst Case Scenario

Summary

  • The charts and market trends suggest meaningful economic growth isn’t even on the cards for 2024.
  • There would need to be a benevolent catalyst for the worst case scenario not to play out.
  • The big banks are planning for a deep, inflation-killing recession followed by more QE.

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Hope for the best but prepare for the worst. This is good advice in a bear market.

The barometer for the economy and the markets in general is the Nasdaq. Stock markets have been ‘tech heavy’ ever since the days of yore, and it is this segment that goes up more and down more than any other market group.

Here is the example of the extra swing in tech versus the stodgier Dow.

NASDAQ and Dow chart

NASDAQ and Dow (ADVFN)

So here we are - after a year of bear market - entering into another calendar cycle. The current bear market started about this time last year and was caused by the imminent tightening telegraphed by the Federal Reserve which got underway at the start of 2022.

What is the call for 2023: more of the same or back to the bull?

For me, the first consideration is to hold the thought that the market is not looking at the situation today but is looking out 12 months. If things were going to get better in 2024 then the market would be moving up. Will another 12 months bring the global economy back to growth and back to economic normality?

I do not think so.

Like for the kid in the back seat crying ‘are we there yet?’ the answer is highly likely to be no.

So, what happens next? If it’s not up, then it’s sideways or down.

Sideways is better than down because it will support everyone, but that ‘soft landing’ is a rare thing indeed. The Federal Reserve - and its brother in Central Banks around the world - will have to pull off another herculean task to avoid a painful market capitulation which normally sign posts the road back to economic health.

That final leg down is not fate, but it is a mainline.

What would it look like? Here is a guide to the worst case scenario.

We are here:

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

ADVFN

Worst case, this is where we are going:

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

ADVFN

For this not to happen there probably needs to be a catalyst because the trend is clear. Here is the chart again to reiterate just how clear it is:

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

NASDAQ (ADVFN)

It is a non-random move because it is created by rising interest rates and Federal Reserve balance sheet run-off. Optically the trend will be hard to break and in the real world of politics and economics, it will need a global reversal of policy and an accommodation of elevated inflation to keep markets aloft.

The simple road to balancing the First World’s destabilised finances - by letting inflation do the dirty work - has been rejected.

Therefore, unless they say one thing and do another (never that unlikely in politics), the worst case can happen.

The big banks are planning for a deep, inflation-killing recession followed by more QE. They seem to think that will come to pass quite quickly. However, whether it is months or years, we all need to have a map of the worst case at hand, at the very least to be able to see when the narrative is diverging to a more positive outlook.

This article was written by

Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.09K Followers
Clem Chambers is CEO of Online Blockchain plc, a leading UK-listed blockchain research and development incubator. He is also the founder and former CEO of global stocks, shares and crypto information website ADVFN.com and author of Amazon No.1 Bestseller 101 Ways to Pick Stock Market Winners and Trading Cryptocurrencies: A Beginner’s Guide. A prolific financial writer, Chambers has written for many of the world’s leading financial titles and won Journalist of the Year in the Business Market Commentary category in the State Street U.K. Institutional Press Awards in 2018. Clem has a history of calling the markets early. Chambers is also General Partner of Ylem Capital: clem@ylem.capital

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

