The Curious Cannabis Industry

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
7.14K Followers

Summary

  • Celebrating episode 200 with Emily Paxhia! Time to reset expectations and focus the conversation on rescheduling (or descheduling!) cannabis.
  • Dysfunction at the federal level - not passing cannabis banking reform is in direct opposition to majority of US voters.
  • Sidestepping the froth with the PSDN ETF. Small cap value story.
  • Top companies already positioned for uplisting, but what are the rules of the game?
  • Resigning from Ascend Wellness Board, addressing the rumors. Advice and support for retail investors.

White House and Biden Administration Politics and Policy - Legalize Marijuana

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

If you've been following the recent SAFE Banking maneuverings, you may need to hear this: it's time to reset expectations. Emily Paxhia, who has joined us before to discuss the broader industry and California's cannabis market in particular, is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon Asset Management. Today we discuss dysfunction at the federal level, sidestepping the froth with NYSEARCA:PSDN, and regulations out of New York. Emily also addresses the rumors around her resignation from the Board at Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) and offers advice to retail investors. Here's to the next 200 episodes!!

This article was written by

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
7.14K Followers
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.