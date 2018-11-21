Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

If you've been following the recent SAFE Banking maneuverings, you may need to hear this: it's time to reset expectations. Emily Paxhia, who has joined us before to discuss the broader industry and California's cannabis market in particular, is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon Asset Management. Today we discuss dysfunction at the federal level, sidestepping the froth with NYSEARCA:PSDN, and regulations out of New York. Emily also addresses the rumors around her resignation from the Board at Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) and offers advice to retail investors. Here's to the next 200 episodes!!