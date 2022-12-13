An edited version of this article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, December 13th.
Inflation is expected to remain elevated through 2025. That means higher rates for longer and more financial struggles for American workers.
It also means a likely recession in 2023 and a potential 16% to 28% market decline in the first half of 2023. But just because the market is likely to hit new lows in this bear market doesn't mean there aren't relatively safe high-yield blue-chip opportunities you can buy today.
2022 has been the year of the great value rotation, with dividend kings like Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) delivering very solid 5% total returns, 20% better than the S&P 500.
Let me show you three reasons why Altria is the perfect 8% yielding dividend king for 2023 and far beyond. In fact, I'll show you why MO's red-hot performance could last many years.
Are you interested in achieving a 10.5% yield on MO? Let me show you how.
MO is one of the best-performing blue-chips on Wall Street in 2022. It's outperformed not just the S&P and Nasdaq but also value, most dividend stocks, and the dividend aristocrats.
That shouldn't come as a surprise to students of market history for two reasons.
Historically periods of high inflation see high-yield stocks outperform the most. According to the Fed and blue-chip economist consensus, elevated inflation is expected to be with us until 2025.
Altria's 45% bear market is the 2nd worst it's experienced in 37 years. That bear market was triggered by the TINA (there is no alternative) low-interest rate bubble in high-yield stocks.
It crested with MO's P/E at 24, a 71% historical premium.
For context, the S&P 500's worst bubble in history, which ended in March 2000, saw the S&P "just" 50% historically overvalued.
Since bottoming in the Pandemic, MO has delivered 20% annual returns.
MO matched Buffett's historical returns of 20% but for nearly twice as long.
And it just did it again, from its most recent bear market low, while still in a bear market.
From bear market lows, MO is capable of delivering life-changing returns.
Of course, that's only if the investment thesis remains intact.
MO accepting a $2.7 billion buyout of the iQOS licensing rights in the U.S. is both good and bad. It means that PM will compete with MO with the world's most popular heat sticks in the US.
The plus side is that MO will now have a small fortune with which to accelerate its reduced-risk plans in the US, which ended rather poorly with the complete write-down of its $13 billion Juul investment.
Just like the U.S., MO's cigarette volume declines have accelerated in recent years.
Management blames high inflation and gas prices for causing some consumers to switch to lower-priced brands, explaining why its own volume declines have been slightly worse.
While tobacco brand loyalty is the best of any product, it does have its limits.
Falling inflation and gas prices should act as a tailwind for MO to stabilize its market share going forward. And overall, Marlboro's market share has remained relatively steady.
In fact, MO's market share in U.S. premium cigarettes went up in the most recent quarter.
However, that won't save its long-term investment thesis unless it can make quicker progress on its smoke-free future plans.
Since 2011, a series of Draconian anticigarette measures in Australia have led to the introduction of plain packs and tax increases that caused the doubling of the retail price of cigarettes in just six years, which in turn has led to the smoking rate falling from 16% to 13% over the same period, and to significant trading-down between price segments. A pack of 20 cigarettes (equivalent; a standard pack contains 25 sticks in Australia) now costs roughly USD 25, well above the USD 6.65 in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. We analyzed the affordability of cigarettes by estimating the number of minutes of labor required, on average, to purchase a pack of 20 cigarettes. We found that the U.S. was the fourth most affordable cigarette market among the 35 OECD nations." - Morningstar
Morningstar estimates MO has about 30 years before it will lose the ability to raise its prices enough to offset volume declines it estimates as 4% long term.
The five-year average volume decline rate is 4.5%, which means MO might have slightly less time to move to a tobacco-free future.
MO's sole reduced-risk or RRP product, on, is growing like a weed. Volumes were up 68% in Q3, and its market share is up from 3% to 5.2% in the last year.
The good news for MO is that oral tobacco is holding the massive gains achieved during the Pandemic. The bad news is that just 12% of sales and 14% of operating profits come from oral tobacco.
Altria Announces Strategic Partnership With JT Group and Expanded Heated Tobacco Portfolio
The new joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) involves MO investing $113 million into marketing JT's Ploom heatsticks.
Why is the focus on heat sticks and not on vaping?
Because, just like in other countries, smokers prefer the experience of heat sticks to vaping as it's more similar to legacy cigarettes. This is likely why vaping volume has been steady but not growing for the past three years.
MO is spending about 10% of its PM iQos buyout funds on the Horizon JV and is also considering its own heat sticks, which it views as the future of the RRP nicotine industry.
Since its introduction, JT's doubled its share of the Japanese HTS segment. JT estimates that there are more than 1 million Ploom X consumers, and according to their research, these consumers perceive Ploom X as a stylish, credible, and unique brand. Consumers also describe the product as easy to use. We look forward to bringing the newest version of this exciting product to US smokers. We have discussed our increased focus and investment in an internal wholly-owned heated tobacco product development." - CEO, Q3 conference call (emphasis added).
What does all this mean for MO's sales growth in the future? Here is the analyst consensus.
|Metric
|Company Total (Includes Taxes)
|Smokeable Products
|Smokeless Products
|Sales
|1.0%
|2.7%
|3.9%
|Operating Income
|1.4%
|1.5%
|3.3%
|Net Income
|2.6%
|EPS
|4.0%
|Dividend
|3.7%
(Source: FactSet Research)
MO's new joint RRP plans are expected to result in faster RRP sales growth of about 4% over the next three years.
Continued price increases are expected to keep cigarette revenue growing at about 3%, though high taxes are expected to result in slow but steady 1% sales growth.
Cost-cutting is expected to convert 1% sales growth into 2.6% net income growth, and then 1.4% annual buybacks boost that to 4% over the next three years.
And the dividend is expected to grow in line with earnings at about 4%, as MO maintains an approximate 75% payout ratio.
|Metric
|Altria
|Quality
|99% 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Quality Dividend King
|Risk Rating
|Medium Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|19
|DK Master List Quality Percentile
|96%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|53
|Dividend Yield
|8.0%
|Dividend Safety Score
|100%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.00%
|S&P Credit Rating
|
BBB Stable Outlook
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|7.50%
|LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
45% Average, Medium Risk
|Fair Value
|$69.94
|Current Price
|$46.96
|Discount To Fair Value
|33%
|DK Rating
|
Potential Very Strong Buy
|P/E
|9.3
|Cash-Adjusted P/E
|8.6
|Growth Priced In
|0.2%
|Historical P/E
|14 to 16
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|5.0%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
15% to 19% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
16% CAGR (3X S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|12.0%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|57%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|13.0%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|10.7%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|2.76
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|8.42%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|6.09%
|Conservative Years To Double
|11.8 vs. 14.6 S&P
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
MO's long-term growth outlook has actually improved from 4.6% to 5.0% since the iQos buyout announcement.
It's currently priced for about 0.2% long-term growth, 25X less than what analysts actually expect.
Even if MO never regains its former P/E, the long-term return potential is 8% yield + 5% growth = 13%.
If MO returns to historical fair value within five years (historically likely given the growth to value rotation), then 15% to 19% annual returns are expected with the consensus base case of 16%.
To give you a sense of how overvalued MO was in 2017, analysts expect approximately $74 per share at the end of 2024 if it grows as expected (it almost always does) and returns to the low end of historical fair value.
By 2025 MO's historical fair value will rise to $76.
Fortunately for anyone buying today, at a 33% discount, the return potential is an impressive 76%, 31% per year.
If MO grows as expected and returns to its historical fair value within the next five years:
MO is a potentially very good ultra-yield deep value dividend king opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
MO is priced for 0.2% growth; here's what analysts expect.
|Metric
|2021 consensus growth
|2022 consensus growth
|2023 consensus growth
|2024 consensus growth
|
2025 consensus growth
|Sales
|2%
|1%
|1%
|1%
|1%
|Dividend
|2%
|7%
|4% (Official)
|5%
|2% (56-year dividend growth streak)
|EPS
|6%
|5%
|4%
|4%
|3%
|Operating Cash Flow
|1%
|-11%
|20%
|4%
|3%
|Free Cash Flow
|2%
|-13%
|21%
|0%
|NA
|EBITDA
|7%
|7%
|2%
|2%
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|7%
|6%
|3%
|1%
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
MO is expected to continue to grow slowly but steadily at a rate that supports its historical 14 to 16 P/E multiple.
The median long-term growth consensus is 5.0%, with a range of 4% to 8.6%.
How accurate are analyst growth forecasts for MO?
Prior to the pandemic, MO hadn't missed growth estimates for a decade. The historical margins of error are plus or minus 5%.
The margin-of-error-adjusted growth consensus range is 4% to 6%.
MO's future growth is expected to be slower than in the past, but just 2.25% annual growth supports a 14 P/E according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.
Is 4% to 6% long-term EPS growth reasonable for MO based on its current smoke-free future plans? I, management, analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market all think so.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Altria
|8.0%
|5.0%
|13.0%
|9.1%
|6.7%
|10.7
|1.91
|Safe Midstream
|5.9%
|6.4%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|11.6
|1.83
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.6%
|15.7
|1.57
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.2%
|7.6%
|10.8%
|7.6%
|5.2%
|14.0
|1.65
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
|2.6%
|27.3
|1.30
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.7%
|15.2
|1.59
|Nasdaq
|0.7%
|11.8%
|12.5%
|8.8%
|6.4%
|11.2
|1.87
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, YCharts)
Assume that MO trades at a 9 P/E forever and an 8% yield forever. Then investors could still make 13% long-term returns.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|8.0% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|10.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Altria Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted Altria Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,453.75
|$1,469.33
|$1,654.91
|$201.17
|10
|$2,113.39
|$2,158.92
|$2,738.74
|$625.36
|15
|$3,072.33
|$3,172.17
|$4,532.39
|$1,460.05
|20
|$4,466.40
|$4,660.96
|$7,500.71
|$3,034.31
|25
|$6,493.02
|$6,848.48
|$12,413.04
|$5,920.02
|30 (retirement time frame)
|$9,439.23
|$10,062.66
|$20,542.52
|$11,103.30
|35
|$13,722.27
|$14,785.34
|$33,996.13
|$20,273.86
|40
|$19,948.73
|$21,724.52
|$56,260.69
|$36,311.96
|45
|$29,000.45
|$31,920.45
|$93,106.65
|$64,106.20
|50
|$42,159.37
|$46,901.61
|$154,083.58
|$111,924.20
|55
|$61,289.14
|$68,913.86
|$254,995.19
|$193,706.04
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$89,099.03
|$101,257.06
|$421,995.30
|$332,896.27
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
If MO grows at 5% over time, then it could deliver 21X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years and 422X real returns over an investing lifetime.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Altria Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Altria Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.13
|1.14
|10
|1.27
|1.30
|15
|1.43
|1.48
|20
|1.61
|1.68
|25
|1.81
|1.91
|30 (retirement time frame)
|2.04
|2.18
|35
|2.30
|2.48
|40
|2.59
|2.82
|45
|2.92
|3.21
|50
|3.29
|3.65
|55
|3.70
|4.16
|60 (investing lifetime)
|4.17
|4.74
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That's potentially 2X the market's real return potential over the next 30 years and almost 5X more over an investing lifetime.
For 20 years, hundreds of millions of income investors have paid between 14 and 16X earnings for MO outside of bear markets and bubbles.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|25-year average yield
|5.45%
|$64.59
|$68.99
|$68.99
|$74.50
|$75.60
|Earnings
|14.08
|$64.91
|$68.15
|$70.96
|$74.48
|$76.60
|Average
|$64.75
|$68.57
|$69.96
|$74.49
|$76.09
|$69.94
|Current Price
|$46.96
|
Discount To Fair Value
|27.47%
|31.51%
|32.88%
|36.96%
|38.29%
|32.85%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|37.88%
|46.01%
|48.98%
|58.62%
|62.04%
|56.93%
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2021 Weighted EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|Current Forward P/E
|
Current Forward Cash-Adjusted PE
|$4.84
|$5.04
|$0.09
|$4.94
|$5.04
|15.1
|9.3
|8.6
MO is historically worth about 15X earnings and today trades at 9.3X and 8.6X adjusted for cash.
MO trades at nearly an anti-bubble valuation and is a bargain by private equity standards.
The upside to fair value is 57%.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Medium Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Quality Companies
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$68.57
|$69.96
|$69.94
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$65.14
|$66.46
|$66.44
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$58.28
|$59.47
|$59.45
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$48.85
|$52.47
|$52.45
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$44.57
|$45.48
|$45.46
|Currently
|$46.96
|31.51%
|32.88%
|32.85%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|54.02%
|56.99%
|56.93%
MO is a potentially very strong buy and not far from its Ultra Value buy price for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
One of MO's biggest risks is that it doesn't scale up reduced-risk product sales as quickly as its peers.
MO also has to contend with the fact that the FDA plans to lower nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels and ban menthol.
In other words, MO needs to accelerate its RRP plans quickly and scale them aggressively if it's going to achieve the 4% to 6% growth rate analysts currently expect.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
MO's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 344th Best In The Master List 31st Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Altria
|45
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
MO's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 31% of the world's best blue chips and is similar to:
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MO is average at managing theirs, according to S&P.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MO (I'm not a market-timer).
Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about MO.
If you're looking for the safest 8% yield on Wall Street, consider buying some Altria today.
If you're looking for as close to a perfect ultra-yield dividend aristocrat for 2023, defensive low volatility MO is a great choice.
If you're worried about a potentially terrible first half to 2023, MO is likely to hold up a lot better.
Most importantly, if you're looking for a glorious rich retirement funding 10.5% yield, buying MO today is how you can get it in 2028.
MO is the best-performing stock in history. And while it won't provide 20% annual returns long-term, its 13% return potential, potentially for decades to come, might be just what you need to retire in safety and splendor.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings own MO in our portfolios.
