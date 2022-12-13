Rachel Luna

The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare company Cigna (CI). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/18 the stock gained 4.24%.

CI Price vs 20, 50,100 DMA ( )

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. The company also offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. It distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut. (Yahoo Finance)

100% technical buy signals

53.06+Weighted Alpha

54.66% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 16.21% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 6.52%

Recently traded at $331.53 with 50 day moving average of $313.35

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $104 billion

P/E 14.41

Dividend yield 1.32%

Revenue expected to grow by 3.80% this year and another 5.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 13.20% this year, an additional 7.20% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 11.48% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 8 strong buy, 5 buy and 10 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $230.00 to $385.00 with an average of $349.00 - wide range

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 376 to 44 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 92 to 5 for the same result

32,770 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

