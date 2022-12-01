Avaya - Secured Creditors Likely To Wipe Out Equity Holders In Bankruptcy

Dec. 15, 2022 7:45 AM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
14.47K Followers

Summary

  • Ailing digital communications solutions provider discloses restructuring discussions with key financial stakeholders.
  • Company issues abysmal Q4 guidance with revenues projected to decrease by almost 40% year-over-year.
  • Remaining liquidity is insufficient to deal with anticipated cash outflows going forward. Restructured business won't be able to support the company's massive $3+ billion debt load.
  • Key creditors require the company to restructure under chapter 11 with the term sheet proposing a wipe-out for existing equity holders.
  • Avaya is likely to file for bankruptcy in the near future with secured creditors about to emerge as the company's new owners. Given this issue, investors should sell existing positions and move on.
Avaya headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Earlier this week, ailing digital communications solutions provider Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) disclosed ongoing discussions with creditors "regarding a comprehensive resolution to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and position the business for long-term success."

Avaya also provided an update on Q3/FY2022 results and issued abysmal Q4 guidance with revenues projected to decrease by almost 40% year-over-year:

Q3 Results / Q4 Outlook

Company Presentation

For fiscal year 2022, the company now projects negative free cash flow of approximately $420. For FY2022 and FY2023 combined, cash usage is expected to approach $600 million which includes almost $200 million in restructuring charges:

Restructuring Projections

Company Presentation

Even after proposed restructuring actions, free cash flow is expected to remain negative until fiscal year 2027.

Please note that liquidity projections in the slide above are based on a number of assumptions:

  1. Receipt of $385 million under new secured term loan facilities less applicable issuer discounts and fees in January 2023.
  2. Favorable amendments to the RingCentral (RNG) partnership structure.
  3. Receipt of $50M from an IP monetization transaction closing in Q4/FY2023.
  4. An illustrative ~$90M of availability under the company's asset-backed credit facility throughout the forecast period.

Over the past couple of weeks, the company and certain creditor groups have exchanged term sheets for both out-of-court and in-court restructurings.

But with key creditor groups not supporting an out-of-court transaction, Avaya is likely to file for chapter 11 in the not-too-distant future.

According to the term sheet provided by certain holders of the company's term loans and its 2028 senior secured notes, secured creditors would become the new owners of the business thus wiping out existing equity holders:

Creditor Term Sheet

Company Presentation

At the end of Q3, the company's unrestricted cash balance amounted to $253 million with total liquidity of $343 million, insufficient to deal with projected cash outflows going forward.

Moreover, the restructured business won't be able to support Avaya's massive $3+ billion debt load going forward, so there's not much of a choice for the ailing company.

Bottom Line

Judging by this week's disclosures, Avaya is likely to file for bankruptcy in the near future with secured creditors about to emerge as the company's new owners thus wiping out existing equity holders, very much as projected by me in late July.

Given this issue, I think investors should sell existing positions and move on.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
14.47K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.