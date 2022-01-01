cemagraphics

By Bob Austrian

Despite the latest downturn, we believe underlying forces continue to present attractive, long-term investment opportunities across key structural themes.

Canny thematic investors—adept at rooting out key enablers and beneficiaries of long-term, structural change—were well-served in recent years. Low-cost capital was abundant and COVID accelerated many emerging themes, such as connectivity and cybersecurity. As a result, the Russell 1000 Growth Index outperformed the Russel 1000 Value Index by roughly 1,650 basis points annually for the three and five years ended December 31, 2021.

What a difference a year makes.

As 2022 unfolded, persistent inflation drove the Fed Funds rate target to 4% from roughly zero. Slower growth and lower employment are now Fed goals. Thus far in 2022, the Value Index has outperformed the Growth Index by roughly 2,000 basis points—quite the reversal of recent fortune.

Which begs the question: Were those structural growth themes truly structural, or merely cyclical dreams come true, thanks to an easy-money regime that’s well in the rear-view?

Based on research across hundreds of public and private companies, we believe that the predominant structural investment themes of our time will, indeed, endure. While such themes are by no means immune to business cycles, interest rates, geopolitics, and the ebb and flow of pandemic-era stimulus, these strategies, in our view, have the potential to be attractive sources of alpha and deserve consideration within investors’ long-term asset-allocation plans.

For example, long-term demand for mission-critical semiconductors and capital equipment has stayed generally strong, even as some end markets soften and inventories adjust to near-term shifts. Connectivity remains another unmistakably structural theme as consumers embrace the “Internet of Everything” and new 5G infrastructure upgrades a wired world built over the past 50 years. Climate change and technology to mitigate carbon emissions and promote renewable energy also continue to attract capital and nation-states. The list goes on.

While short-term economic headwinds certainly demand tactical attention, we believe long-term structural forces continue to present attractive, long-term investment opportunities. In our view, these structural themes are not mere cyclical dreams.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.